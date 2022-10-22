English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|10
|9
|0
|1
|24
|10
|27
|Man City
|11
|8
|2
|1
|36
|11
|26
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|12
|23
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|10
|20
|Man United
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|15
|19
|Newcastle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|18
|9
|18
|Liverpool
|11
|4
|4
|3
|22
|13
|16
|Brighton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|14
|15
|Fulham
|11
|4
|3
|4
|19
|20
|15
|Brentford
|11
|3
|5
|3
|18
|17
|14
|Everton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|12
|13
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|16
|13
|Bournemouth
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10
|23
|13
|West Ham
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|12
|11
|Southampton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|18
|11
|Leeds
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|15
|9
|Aston Villa
|11
|2
|3
|6
|7
|16
|9
|Wolverhampton
|11
|2
|3
|6
|5
|14
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|2
|3
|7
|8
|23
|9
|Leicester
|11
|2
|2
|7
|17
|24
|8
Friday, Oct. 14
Brentford 2, Brighton 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2
Wolverhampton 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 2, Everton 0
Sunday, Oct. 16
Aston Villa 0, Chelsea 2
Leeds 0, Arsenal 1
Man United 0, Newcastle 0
Southampton 1, West Ham 1
Liverpool 1, Man City 0
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Brighton 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton 1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Bournemouth 0, Southampton 1
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford 0, Chelsea 0
Newcastle 1, Everton 0
Liverpool 1, West Ham 0
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United 2, Tottenham 0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0
Leicester 2, Leeds 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 1
Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Leicester vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|QPR
|16
|9
|3
|4
|25
|17
|30
|Blackburn
|17
|10
|0
|7
|22
|18
|30
|Burnley
|16
|7
|8
|1
|29
|15
|29
|Sheffield United
|16
|7
|5
|4
|26
|16
|26
|Millwall
|16
|8
|2
|6
|22
|19
|26
|Norwich
|16
|7
|4
|5
|23
|18
|25
|Reading
|16
|8
|1
|7
|19
|23
|25
|Luton Town
|15
|6
|6
|3
|20
|14
|24
|Swansea
|15
|7
|3
|5
|20
|22
|24
|Preston
|17
|5
|7
|5
|11
|14
|22
|Rotherham
|15
|5
|6
|4
|18
|17
|21
|Bristol City
|17
|6
|3
|8
|25
|26
|21
|Sunderland
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|20
|20
|Birmingham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|16
|15
|20
|Watford
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|20
|20
|Hull
|16
|6
|2
|8
|20
|31
|20
|Stoke
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|20
|19
|Blackpool
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|25
|19
|Wigan
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|24
|19
|Cardiff
|15
|5
|3
|7
|12
|17
|18
|Middlesbrough
|16
|4
|5
|7
|19
|21
|17
|Coventry
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|14
|16
|West Brom
|16
|2
|8
|6
|20
|22
|14
|Huddersfield
|15
|3
|3
|9
|16
|22
|12
Saturday, Oct. 15
Luton Town 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1
Bristol City 1, Millwall 2
Burnley 4, Swansea 0
Cardiff 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 2
Preston 0, Stoke 2
Reading 0, West Brom 2
Sheffield United 3, Blackpool 3
Sunderland 2, Wigan 1
Watford 2, Norwich 1
Sunday, Oct. 16
Hull 0, Birmingham 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Huddersfield 0, Preston 1
Norwich 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 3, Reading 2
Blackburn 2, Sunderland 0
Stoke 0, Rotherham 1
West Brom 0, Bristol City 2
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Birmingham 1, Burnley 1
Blackpool 1, Hull 3
Coventry 1, Sheffield United 0
QPR 3, Cardiff 0
Wigan 1, Middlesbrough 4
Millwall 3, Watford 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Blackpool 4, Preston 2
Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0
Millwall 2, West Brom 1
QPR 2, Wigan 1
Reading 2, Bristol City 0
Rotherham 2, Hull 4
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2
Stoke 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 2, Burnley 4
Sunday, Oct. 23
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Bristol City vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.
West Brom vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Coventry vs. Blackburn, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 3:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Watford, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|15
|11
|2
|2
|30
|16
|35
|Ipswich
|15
|10
|3
|2
|28
|12
|33
|Sheffield Wednesday
|15
|9
|3
|3
|28
|13
|30
|Peterborough
|15
|8
|1
|6
|28
|18
|25
|Portsmouth
|13
|7
|4
|2
|23
|15
|25
|Bolton
|14
|7
|3
|4
|16
|10
|24
|Charlton
|15
|5
|7
|3
|23
|17
|22
|Exeter
|15
|6
|3
|6
|26
|21
|21
|Barnsley
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|13
|21
|Shrewsbury
|14
|6
|3
|5
|14
|15
|21
|Derby
|13
|6
|2
|5
|15
|12
|20
|Wycombe
|14
|6
|2
|6
|18
|17
|20
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Port Vale
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|19
|19
|Lincoln
|13
|4
|6
|3
|16
|17
|18
|Fleetwood Town
|14
|3
|7
|4
|12
|13
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|22
|16
|Cambridge United
|15
|5
|1
|9
|15
|26
|16
|Oxford United
|13
|4
|2
|7
|14
|16
|14
|Cheltenham
|14
|4
|2
|8
|12
|20
|14
|Burton Albion
|15
|3
|3
|9
|17
|29
|12
|Forest Green
|15
|3
|3
|9
|14
|32
|12
|Morecambe
|14
|2
|5
|7
|11
|24
|11
|Milton Keynes Dons
|14
|3
|1
|10
|13
|22
|10
Saturday, Oct. 15
Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 3
Bolton 0, Barnsley 0
Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 1
Cambridge United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cheltenham 1, Bristol Rovers 4
Exeter 2, Oxford United 4
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Ipswich 0, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 4
Port Vale 2, Forest Green 2
Wycombe 3, Peterborough 1
Monday, Oct. 17
Charlton 3, Portsmouth 0
Friday, Oct. 21
Ipswich 1, Derby 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2
Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0
Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1
Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1
Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0
Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol Rovers, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Barnsley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|14
|10
|3
|1
|23
|9
|33
|Stevenage
|15
|10
|2
|3
|22
|14
|32
|Northampton
|15
|9
|3
|3
|26
|16
|30
|Mansfield Town
|14
|8
|2
|4
|23
|16
|26
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|14
|26
|Bradford
|14
|7
|4
|3
|19
|11
|25
|Carlisle
|14
|6
|6
|2
|21
|14
|24
|Salford
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|12
|24
|Tranmere
|14
|7
|2
|5
|17
|10
|23
|Grimsby Town
|14
|6
|5
|3
|17
|11
|23
|Barrow
|14
|7
|1
|6
|17
|16
|22
|Doncaster
|15
|6
|4
|5
|19
|20
|22
|Crewe
|14
|4
|6
|4
|14
|16
|18
|Sutton United
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|18
|18
|Walsall
|15
|4
|5
|6
|17
|15
|17
|Stockport County
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16
|19
|15
|AFC Wimbledon
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16
|21
|15
|Newport County
|15
|4
|2
|9
|14
|19
|14
|Gillingham
|14
|2
|7
|5
|6
|14
|13
|Harrogate Town
|14
|3
|3
|8
|11
|18
|12
|Crawley Town
|14
|3
|3
|8
|15
|25
|12
|Rochdale
|14
|3
|2
|9
|11
|21
|11
|Colchester
|14
|2
|3
|9
|10
|19
|9
|Hartlepool
|15
|1
|6
|8
|13
|27
|9
Friday, Oct. 14
Tranmere 3, Crewe 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Harrogate Town 2, Hartlepool 1
Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Sutton United 1
Carlisle 3, Doncaster 0
Crawley Town 2, Newport County 1
Gillingham 1, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 0, Northampton 0
Rochdale 2, Barrow 1
Salford 0, Bradford 1
Stockport County 1, Grimsby Town 3
Swindon 1, Colchester 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2
Crewe 1, Doncaster 1
Gillingham 1, Barrow 1
Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1
Newport County 1, Colchester 0
Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Salford 0, Stockport County 2
Stevenage 2, Northampton 3
Sutton United 1, Walsall 1
Swindon 2, Hartlepool 1
Tuesday, Oct. 25
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Northampton vs. Newport County, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.