English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City322444843076
Arsenal332364783875
Newcastle3318114612765
Man United321967493963
Liverpool331689654256
Tottenham3416612635754
Aston Villa3416612464254
Brighton311579614052
Brentford3412148524450
Fulham3313614454545
Crystal Palace34101014354540
Chelsea3210913303539
Bournemouth3411617366439
Wolverhampton3410717295037
West Ham339717374734
Leeds347918436730
Nottingham Forest347918306230
Leicester338520445729
Everton3361017255028
Southampton346622286024

Saturday, April 22

Fulham 2, Leeds 1

Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1

Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 23

Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4

Newcastle 6, Tottenham 1

Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 25

Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0

Leeds 1, Leicester 1

Wednesday, April 26

Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton 1

West Ham 1, Liverpool 2

Chelsea 0, Brentford 2

Man City 4, Arsenal 1

Thursday, April 27

Everton 1, Newcastle 4

Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1

Tottenham 2, Man United 2

Saturday, April 29

Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 30

Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1

Fulham 1, Man City 2

Man United 1, Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3, Southampton 1

Liverpool 4, Tottenham 3

Monday, May 1

Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Man City vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley4528143843598
Sheffield United4427710713788
Luton Town4421158563878
Middlesbrough4422814835474
Coventry45181512574569
Millwall45191115544668
Sunderland45171513655566
West Brom45181215575066
Blackburn4419817475065
Swansea45171216656263
Preston45171216455663
Norwich45171117575362
Watford45151515545360
Hull45141516516157
Bristol City45141417535656
Stoke45141120555253
Birmingham45141120465653
QPR45131121446950
Cardiff45131022415549
Huddersfield44121121446247
Rotherham44101618486046
Reading45131121466644
Blackpool45101124477241
Wigan45101421386541

Saturday, April 22

Wigan 2, Millwall 1

Norwich 0, Swansea 3

Hull 1, Watford 0

Coventry 2, Reading 1

Cardiff 1, Stoke 1

Burnley 1, QPR 2

Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1

Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1

Preston 1, Blackburn 1

Sunday, April 23

West Brom 1, Sunderland 2

Monday, April 24

Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1

Tuesday, April 25

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd

Blackburn 0, Burnley 1

Wednesday, April 26

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0

Thursday, April 27

Rotherham 1, Cardiff 2

Friday, April 28

Blackpool 2, Millwall 3

Saturday, April 29

Stoke 0, QPR 1

Sunderland 2, Watford 2

Sheffield United 4, Preston 1

Reading 1, Wigan 1

Coventry 2, Birmingham 0

Bristol City 1, Burnley 2

Hull 1, Swansea 1

West Brom 2, Norwich 1

Sunday, April 30

Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2

Monday, May 1

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 8 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth453087794698
Ipswich4528134993397
Sheffield Wednesday4527126803793
Barnsley4526811804586
Bolton45221211593478
Derby45211311674576
Peterborough4523517735474
Portsmouth45171810594869
Wycombe4520817574968
Charlton45161316686461
Lincoln45132012464759
Fleetwood Town45141516514957
Shrewsbury4416820505956
Exeter45141120616653
Bristol Rovers44141119556853
Cheltenham45141120435953
Burton Albion44141020567952
Port Vale45131022476849
Oxford United45111420485447
Milton Keynes Dons45111123446644
Morecambe45101421457544
Cambridge United4412725396743
Accrington Stanley45101124387641
Forest Green456930318727

Saturday, April 22

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1

Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2

Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1

Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3

Derby 1, Burton Albion 0

Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1

Charlton 2, Morecambe 3

Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0

Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Tuesday, April 25

Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1

Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3

Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0

Saturday, April 29

Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0

Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3

Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4

Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3

Derby 1, Portsmouth 1

Charlton 3, Port Vale 2

Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2

Ipswich 6, Exeter 0

Tuesday, May 2

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.

Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient4526127603390
Stevenage4523139603982
Northampton4522149614280
Stockport County45221211643678
Carlisle45201510654275
Salford4522914725375
Bradford4420159583975
Mansfield Town45201213705572
Barrow4518819475262
Swindon45151317595458
Tranmere45151317454758
Grimsby Town45151317485658
Sutton United45151218455757
Newport County45141417515456
Doncaster4516722456355
Crewe44131516435654
Walsall45111915444852
Gillingham45131319354952
Harrogate Town45121518586751
Colchester45121320444949
AFC Wimbledon45111519485948
Crawley Town45111321476946
Hartlepool4591521517742
Rochdale4591026456937

Saturday, April 22

Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0

Walsall 2, Salford 3

Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0

Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1

Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0

Doncaster 1, Newport County 3

Colchester 4, Sutton United 1

Bradford 2, Gillingham 2

Barrow 0, Carlisle 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5

Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2

Tuesday, April 25

Swindon 0, Stevenage 1

Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0

Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3

Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2

Saturday, April 29

Northampton 1, Bradford 2

Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0

Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1

Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2

Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Doncaster 1, Colchester 0

Crewe 2, Swindon 1

Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0

Carlisle 2, Salford 3

AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1

Gillingham 1, Newport County 2

Wednesday, May 3

Crewe vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.

