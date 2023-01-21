English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal181521421447
Man City191333502042
Newcastle201091331139
Man United191234302239
Tottenham201037393133
Brighton19946372731
Fulham20947322931
Liverpool19856342529
Brentford19784322829
Chelsea20857222129
Aston Villa20848232728
Crystal Palace20668182724
Nottingham Forest20569163521
Leicester205312283518
West Ham205312172518
Leeds18459263317
Wolverhampton194510122717
Bournemouth204511194217
Everton203611152815
Southampton204313173515

Friday, Jan. 13

Aston Villa 2, Leeds 1

Saturday, Jan. 14

Man United 2, Man City 1

Brighton 3, Liverpool 0

Everton 1, Southampton 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester 0

Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0

Brentford 2, Bournemouth 0

Sunday, Jan. 15

Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 1, Fulham 0

Tottenham 0, Arsenal 2

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Crystal Palace 1, Man United 1

Thursday, Jan. 19

Man City 4, Tottenham 2

Saturday, Jan. 21

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0

Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Leicester 2, Brighton 2

Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1

West Ham 2, Everton 0

Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0

Sunday, Jan. 22

Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Fulham vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley281882552662
Sheffield United281765482457
Watford281288342944
Blackburn2814113313543
Middlesbrough271269423342
Norwich2812610403142
Luton Town271197352942
Millwall271269332742
West Brom281189383041
Preston2811710263140
Swansea281099403839
Sunderland271089393238
QPR2810810313438
Reading2811413314237
Coventry279810293135
Hull289712334434
Bristol City288911373833
Stoke289613333733
Birmingham288812303532
Rotherham2871011334031
Cardiff287813213129
Huddersfield267514253326
Blackpool276813284026
Wigan286715274925

Saturday, Jan. 14

Rotherham 4, Blackburn 0

Bristol City 4, Birmingham 2

Burnley 1, Coventry 0

Cardiff 1, Wigan 1

Hull 1, Huddersfield 1

Luton Town 2, West Brom 3

Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 0

Preston 0, Norwich 4

Reading 2, QPR 2

Sheffield United 3, Stoke 1

Sunderland 1, Swansea 3

Watford 2, Blackpool 0

Friday, Jan. 20

Sheffield United 1, Hull 0

Burnley 2, West Brom 1

Saturday, Jan. 21

Coventry 2, Norwich 4

Birmingham 1, Preston 2

Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1

Cardiff 0, Millwall 1

QPR 1, Swansea 1

Stoke 4, Reading 0

Watford 1, Rotherham 1

Wigan 0, Luton Town 2

Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 28

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Hull vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth281873512961
Sheffield Wednesday271773471858
Ipswich271494492851
Derby261385382047
Bolton271287342244
Barnsley251348332443
Peterborough2512211413138
Wycombe2611510332738
Bristol Rovers2710710424537
Oxford United26989332935
Shrewsbury2610511323035
Exeter279810393935
Port Vale2510510273435
Charlton268108403634
Portsmouth248106313034
Lincoln256127243030
Fleetwood Town266119292829
Cheltenham268414233428
Milton Keynes Dons267415253725
Accrington Stanley256712244125
Morecambe255911263524
Cambridge United267316234624
Burton Albion265714325422
Forest Green275616235221

Saturday, Jan. 14

Accrington Stanley 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Bolton 3, Portsmouth 0

Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 4

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton 2, Barnsley 0

Cheltenham 2, Derby 3

Exeter 1, Forest Green 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Oxford United 2

Ipswich 1, Plymouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln 0

Wycombe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Monday, Jan. 16

Port Vale 0, Peterborough 2

Saturday, Jan. 21

Barnsley 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Derby 2, Bolton 1

Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Oxford United 2, Ipswich 1

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Plymouth 4, Cheltenham 2

Portsmouth 2, Exeter 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Shrewsbury 5, Cambridge United 1

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Charlton vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday, Jan. 29

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient271764361657
Stevenage261673391855
Northampton261376402846
Carlisle251195392542
Salford251258342441
Swindon261187332541
Bradford251177312540
Barrow2612410323040
Mansfield Town261169363539
Stockport County241149352337
Walsall241077302237
Doncaster2511410303537
AFC Wimbledon26998292836
Sutton United2710611273536
Tranmere26989282335
Grimsby Town248610263230
Crewe24798202830
Newport County266812243026
Colchester277515263526
Harrogate Town256613324024
Crawley Town245712263922
Hartlepool265714264722
Gillingham254813112820
Rochdale275517224120

Saturday, Jan. 14

AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 0

Carlisle 2, Newport County 0

Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 2, Hartlepool 0

Harrogate Town 1, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 1, Crewe 1

Rochdale 1, Colchester 2

Salford 2, Sutton United 0

Stockport County 2, Northampton 0

Swindon 5, Grimsby Town 0

Tranmere 1, Walsall 1

Saturday, Jan. 21

Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester 0, Gillingham 2

Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 0

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 3, Leyton Orient 0

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 24

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Swindon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Salford vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

