English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|3
|3
|59
|25
|63
|Man City
|26
|18
|4
|4
|66
|25
|58
|Man United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|41
|28
|49
|Tottenham
|26
|14
|3
|9
|46
|36
|45
|Newcastle
|24
|10
|11
|3
|35
|17
|41
|Liverpool
|24
|11
|6
|7
|40
|28
|39
|Fulham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|36
|31
|39
|Brighton
|23
|11
|5
|7
|43
|29
|38
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|37
|30
|35
|Chelsea
|25
|9
|7
|9
|24
|25
|34
|Aston Villa
|25
|10
|4
|11
|31
|38
|34
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|9
|10
|21
|32
|27
|Wolverhampton
|26
|7
|6
|13
|19
|35
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|6
|8
|11
|20
|44
|26
|Leicester
|25
|7
|3
|15
|36
|43
|24
|West Ham
|25
|6
|5
|14
|23
|33
|23
|Leeds
|25
|5
|7
|13
|29
|40
|22
|Everton
|26
|5
|7
|14
|19
|38
|22
|Southampton
|25
|6
|3
|16
|20
|41
|21
|Bournemouth
|25
|5
|6
|14
|24
|51
|21
Saturday, Feb. 25
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton 0, Aston Villa 2
Leeds 1, Southampton 0
Leicester 0, Arsenal 1
West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0
Bournemouth 1, Man City 4
Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0
Sunday, Feb. 26
Tottenham 2, Chelsea 0
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Wednesday, March 1
Arsenal 4, Everton 0
Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton 0
Saturday, March 4
Man City 2, Newcastle 0
Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0
Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 4, West Ham 0
Chelsea 1, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0
Southampton 1, Leicester 0
Sunday, March 5
Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, March 6
Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Fulham vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 3:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|35
|22
|11
|2
|68
|28
|77
|Sheffield United
|34
|19
|7
|8
|55
|31
|64
|Middlesbrough
|35
|18
|6
|11
|61
|40
|60
|Blackburn
|35
|18
|4
|13
|39
|38
|58
|Luton Town
|35
|15
|12
|8
|43
|34
|57
|Norwich
|35
|16
|7
|12
|51
|39
|55
|Millwall
|35
|15
|9
|11
|45
|38
|54
|Coventry
|35
|14
|10
|11
|41
|34
|52
|Watford
|35
|13
|12
|10
|41
|38
|51
|Sunderland
|35
|13
|10
|12
|50
|43
|49
|West Brom
|34
|13
|9
|12
|44
|38
|48
|Preston
|35
|12
|11
|12
|30
|38
|47
|Hull
|35
|12
|9
|14
|40
|48
|45
|Bristol City
|34
|11
|11
|12
|43
|43
|44
|Reading
|34
|13
|5
|16
|38
|53
|44
|Stoke
|35
|12
|7
|16
|44
|42
|43
|Swansea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|47
|52
|43
|Rotherham
|35
|9
|13
|13
|40
|47
|40
|Birmingham
|35
|10
|9
|16
|39
|47
|39
|QPR
|35
|10
|9
|16
|36
|52
|39
|Cardiff
|35
|10
|8
|17
|27
|38
|38
|Blackpool
|35
|7
|11
|17
|33
|51
|32
|Wigan
|34
|7
|11
|16
|31
|53
|32
|Huddersfield
|34
|8
|7
|19
|30
|51
|31
Saturday, Feb. 25
Coventry 2, Sunderland 1
Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1
Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0
Norwich 2, Cardiff 0
Preston 2, Wigan 1
QPR 1, Blackburn 3
Reading 3, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Millwall 1
West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0
Monday, Feb. 27
Swansea 1, Rotherham 1
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Preston 0, Coventry 0
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Friday, March 3
Hull 2, West Brom 0
Saturday, March 4
Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0
Blackpool 0, Burnley 0
Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4
Luton Town 1, Swansea 0
Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0
Millwall 2, Norwich 3
Rotherham 3, QPR 1
Sunderland 1, Stoke 5
Watford 0, Preston 0
Wigan 1, Birmingham 1
Tuesday, March 7
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Stoke vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Bristol City vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 12
Norwich vs. Sunderland, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Blackburn vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Burnley, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|33
|22
|8
|3
|60
|22
|74
|Plymouth
|34
|21
|8
|5
|61
|37
|71
|Ipswich
|34
|18
|12
|4
|65
|31
|66
|Bolton
|36
|18
|9
|9
|51
|28
|63
|Derby
|34
|17
|10
|7
|55
|31
|61
|Barnsley
|32
|18
|6
|8
|49
|28
|60
|Wycombe
|33
|16
|6
|11
|45
|32
|54
|Shrewsbury
|34
|15
|7
|12
|43
|36
|52
|Peterborough
|33
|16
|3
|14
|53
|41
|51
|Portsmouth
|33
|13
|12
|8
|45
|37
|51
|Lincoln
|33
|9
|17
|7
|32
|33
|44
|Exeter
|34
|11
|10
|13
|45
|44
|43
|Port Vale
|35
|12
|7
|16
|35
|49
|43
|Fleetwood Town
|34
|10
|12
|12
|36
|35
|42
|Bristol Rovers
|34
|11
|9
|14
|47
|55
|42
|Charlton
|34
|10
|11
|13
|45
|46
|41
|Oxford United
|35
|9
|9
|17
|36
|45
|36
|Cheltenham
|34
|10
|6
|18
|26
|46
|36
|Burton Albion
|33
|9
|8
|16
|40
|62
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|32
|8
|10
|14
|28
|48
|34
|Morecambe
|34
|7
|11
|16
|33
|53
|32
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|8
|6
|21
|31
|54
|30
|Cambridge United
|34
|8
|5
|21
|26
|55
|29
|Forest Green
|35
|5
|8
|22
|27
|66
|23
Saturday, Feb. 25
Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3
Barnsley 4, Derby 1
Bolton 2, Port Vale 1
Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0
Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1
Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2
Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Derby 2, Cheltenham 0
Lincoln 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Portsmouth 3, Bolton 1
Peterborough 0, Charlton 0
Saturday, March 4
Morecambe 0, Bolton 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1
Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2
Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0
Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0
Plymouth 2, Charlton 0
Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0
Wycombe 1, Exeter 1
Tuesday, March 7
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Barnsley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|35
|21
|9
|5
|46
|22
|72
|Carlisle
|34
|17
|10
|7
|56
|34
|61
|Stevenage
|33
|17
|9
|7
|46
|30
|60
|Northampton
|34
|16
|11
|7
|47
|32
|59
|Bradford
|33
|16
|9
|8
|42
|29
|57
|Salford
|35
|16
|8
|11
|51
|37
|56
|Stockport County
|34
|16
|7
|11
|48
|31
|55
|Mansfield Town
|33
|16
|7
|10
|54
|43
|55
|Sutton United
|34
|14
|9
|11
|37
|39
|51
|Barrow
|35
|15
|6
|14
|38
|41
|51
|Swindon
|33
|13
|10
|10
|44
|36
|49
|Tranmere
|35
|13
|9
|13
|35
|33
|48
|Doncaster
|33
|14
|5
|14
|36
|43
|47
|Walsall
|32
|10
|13
|9
|35
|29
|43
|AFC Wimbledon
|34
|10
|12
|12
|36
|39
|42
|Crewe
|33
|8
|15
|10
|29
|40
|39
|Grimsby Town
|31
|10
|8
|13
|34
|40
|38
|Newport County
|33
|9
|10
|14
|32
|39
|37
|Colchester
|35
|9
|8
|18
|31
|42
|35
|Gillingham
|33
|8
|10
|15
|21
|37
|34
|Harrogate Town
|34
|7
|11
|16
|38
|51
|32
|Hartlepool
|35
|6
|11
|18
|37
|63
|29
|Crawley Town
|32
|6
|8
|18
|34
|54
|26
|Rochdale
|35
|6
|7
|22
|29
|52
|25
Saturday, Feb. 25
Barrow 1, Stockport County 0
Colchester 0, Northampton 1
Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 5
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Doncaster 0, Bradford 1
Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Grimsby Town 2, Leyton Orient 2
Hartlepool 3, Walsall 3
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 5
Newport County 0, Sutton United 2
Stevenage 0, Tranmere 1
Swindon 3, Harrogate Town 0
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 1
Tranmere 1, Crawley Town 0
Gillingham 0, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3
Barrow 1, Salford 1
Saturday, March 4
AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3
Bradford 2, Colchester 0
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0
Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1
Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0
Salford 3, Newport County 1
Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0
Sutton United 1, Crewe 1
Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Tuesday, March 7
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Crewe vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Sutton United vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
