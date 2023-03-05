English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal262033592563
Man City261844662558
Man United241545412849
Tottenham261439463645
Newcastle2410113351741
Liverpool241167402839
Fulham251168363139
Brighton231157432938
Brentford238114373035
Chelsea25979242534
Aston Villa2510411313834
Crystal Palace256910213227
Wolverhampton267613193527
Nottingham Forest256811204426
Leicester257315364324
West Ham256514233323
Leeds255713294022
Everton265714193822
Southampton256316204121
Bournemouth255614245121

Saturday, Feb. 25

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Everton 0, Aston Villa 2

Leeds 1, Southampton 0

Leicester 0, Arsenal 1

West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0

Bournemouth 1, Man City 4

Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0

Sunday, Feb. 26

Tottenham 2, Chelsea 0

Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, March 1

Arsenal 4, Everton 0

Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton 0

Saturday, March 4

Man City 2, Newcastle 0

Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2

Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0

Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton 4, West Ham 0

Chelsea 1, Leeds 0

Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0

Southampton 1, Leicester 0

Sunday, March 5

Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 6

Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Fulham vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Brentford, 3:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley3522112682877
Sheffield United341978553164
Middlesbrough3518611614060
Blackburn3518413393858
Luton Town3515128433457
Norwich3516712513955
Millwall3515911453854
Coventry35141011413452
Watford35131210413851
Sunderland35131012504349
West Brom3413912443848
Preston35121112303847
Hull3512914404845
Bristol City34111112434344
Reading3413516385344
Stoke3512716444243
Swansea35111014475243
Rotherham3591313404740
Birmingham3510916394739
QPR3510916365239
Cardiff3510817273838
Blackpool3571117335132
Wigan3471116315332
Huddersfield348719305131

Saturday, Feb. 25

Coventry 2, Sunderland 1

Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0

Norwich 2, Cardiff 0

Preston 2, Wigan 1

QPR 1, Blackburn 3

Reading 3, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Millwall 1

West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0

Monday, Feb. 27

Swansea 1, Rotherham 1

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Preston 0, Coventry 0

Luton Town 2, Millwall 2

Friday, March 3

Hull 2, West Brom 0

Saturday, March 4

Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0

Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0

Blackpool 0, Burnley 0

Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4

Luton Town 1, Swansea 0

Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0

Millwall 2, Norwich 3

Rotherham 3, QPR 1

Sunderland 1, Stoke 5

Watford 0, Preston 0

Wigan 1, Birmingham 1

Tuesday, March 7

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Stoke vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Bristol City vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 12

Norwich vs. Sunderland, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Blackburn vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. West Brom, 3:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 3:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Burnley, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield Wednesday332283602274
Plymouth342185613771
Ipswich3418124653166
Bolton361899512863
Derby3417107553161
Barnsley321868492860
Wycombe3316611453254
Shrewsbury3415712433652
Peterborough3316314534151
Portsmouth3313128453751
Lincoln339177323344
Exeter34111013454443
Port Vale3512716354943
Fleetwood Town34101212363542
Bristol Rovers3411914475542
Charlton34101113454641
Oxford United359917364536
Cheltenham3410618264636
Burton Albion339816406235
Accrington Stanley3281014284834
Morecambe3471116335332
Milton Keynes Dons358621315430
Cambridge United348521265529
Forest Green355822276623

Saturday, Feb. 25

Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3

Barnsley 4, Derby 1

Bolton 2, Port Vale 1

Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0

Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1

Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2

Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Derby 2, Cheltenham 0

Lincoln 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Portsmouth 3, Bolton 1

Peterborough 0, Charlton 0

Saturday, March 4

Morecambe 0, Bolton 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0

Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1

Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2

Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0

Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0

Plymouth 2, Charlton 0

Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0

Wycombe 1, Exeter 1

Tuesday, March 7

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Barnsley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient352195462272
Carlisle3417107563461
Stevenage331797463060
Northampton3416117473259
Bradford331698422957
Salford3516811513756
Stockport County3416711483155
Mansfield Town3316710544355
Sutton United3414911373951
Barrow3515614384151
Swindon33131010443649
Tranmere3513913353348
Doncaster3314514364347
Walsall3210139352943
AFC Wimbledon34101212363942
Crewe3381510294039
Grimsby Town3110813344038
Newport County3391014323937
Colchester359818314235
Gillingham3381015213734
Harrogate Town3471116385132
Hartlepool3561118376329
Crawley Town326818345426
Rochdale356722295225

Saturday, Feb. 25

Barrow 1, Stockport County 0

Colchester 0, Northampton 1

Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 5

Crewe 1, Rochdale 1

Doncaster 0, Bradford 1

Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Grimsby Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Hartlepool 3, Walsall 3

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 5

Newport County 0, Sutton United 2

Stevenage 0, Tranmere 1

Swindon 3, Harrogate Town 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 1

Tranmere 1, Crawley Town 0

Gillingham 0, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3

Barrow 1, Salford 1

Saturday, March 4

AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3

Bradford 2, Colchester 0

Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0

Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0

Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1

Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0

Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0

Salford 3, Newport County 1

Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0

Sutton United 1, Crewe 1

Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1

Walsall 0, Barrow 1

Tuesday, March 7

Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Crewe vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Sutton United vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

