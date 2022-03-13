English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City282233681869
Liverpool282062732066
Chelsea281783571959
Arsenal261637432951
Man United291487484050
West Ham291469483648
Wolverhampton2914411292346
Tottenham2714310423545
Aston Villa2811314413936
Southampton2981110364535
Crystal Palace287129393833
Leicester269611404533
Brighton287129263433
Newcastle2871011324831
Brentford298615324530
Leeds296815316526
Everton266416284722
Watford296419295522
Burnley2731212223821
Norwich294520186317

Saturday, March 5

Leicester 1, Leeds 0

Aston Villa 4, Southampton 0

Burnley 0, Chelsea 4

Newcastle 2, Brighton 1

Norwich 1, Brentford 3

Wolverhampton 0, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1, West Ham 0

Sunday, March 6

Watford 2, Arsenal 3

Man City 4, Man United 1

Monday, March 7

Tottenham 5, Everton 0

Thursday, March 10

Norwich 1, Chelsea 3

Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0

Southampton 1, Newcastle 2

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3

Saturday, March 12

Brighton 0, Liverpool 2

Brentford 2, Burnley 0

Man United 3, Tottenham 2

Sunday, March 13

Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Leeds 2, Norwich 1

Southampton 1, Watford 2

West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1

Arsenal 2, Leicester 0

Monday, March 14

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.

Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd

Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd

Saturday, March 19

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd

Sunday, March 20

Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham362385903177
Bournemouth341987553065
Huddersfield3717128513863
QPR3617811524259
Blackburn37161011463758
Sheffield United3616911504057
Luton Town3616911494157
Middlesbrough3616812464056
Nottingham Forest35151010503455
Coventry3615912484354
Millwall36141210373454
Blackpool3614913424151
Preston37121510404051
West Brom36131112393450
Stoke36121014454246
Swansea3512815385044
Cardiff3712718435543
Bristol City3712718476543
Birmingham37101116425641
Hull3710819304138
Reading3610521427229
Barnsley3651021265225
Derby37111214364124
Peterborough365823277223

Saturday, March 5

Fulham 2, Blackburn 0

Bristol City 1, Birmingham 2

Derby 2, Barnsley 0

Hull 0, West Brom 2

Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1

Preston 2, Bournemouth 1

QPR 1, Cardiff 2

Reading 0, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Blackpool 1

Swansea 3, Coventry 1

Tuesday, March 8

Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1

Coventry 0, Luton Town 1

Swansea 1, Fulham 5

Bournemouth 1, Peterborough 1

Barnsley 1, Stoke 1

Blackburn 0, Millwall 0

Friday, March 11

West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2

Saturday, March 12

Barnsley 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 0, Hull 0

Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1

Blackpool 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth 2, Derby 0

Cardiff 0, Preston 0

Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1

Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0

Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0

Peterborough 2, Stoke 2

Sunday, March 13

Luton Town 1, QPR 2

Tuesday, March 15

Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.

Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.

Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.

Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd

Sunday, March 20

QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham372386622177
Wigan352276603373
Milton Keynes Dons3821107633873
Oxford United3820810734868
Sunderland3819910664866
Plymouth361989593965
Sheffield Wednesday3618108594064
Wycombe3717119614762
Ipswich38161210573960
Portsmouth36161010533858
Bolton3816715594955
Accrington Stanley3614715465849
Cheltenham37111412526047
Burton Albion3813817485847
Cambridge United37111214465845
Lincoln3611817424941
Charlton3611718424940
Shrewsbury3791216323739
Fleetwood Town3671217506633
AFC Wimbledon3761516395833
Gillingham3771218295833
Morecambe3771119467032
Doncaster388525287329
Crewe376724306825

Saturday, March 5

Cambridge United 0, Shrewsbury 0

Charlton 0, Sunderland 0

Cheltenham 4, Doncaster 0

Crewe 1, Wycombe 3

Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 2

Gillingham 0, Bolton 3

Lincoln 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 1

Plymouth 2, Morecambe 0

Portsmouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Tuesday, March 8

Ipswich 2, Lincoln 0

Plymouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 1

Sunderland 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Crewe 1, Portsmouth 3

Bolton 1, Morecambe 1

Saturday, March 12

AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1

Bolton 0, Plymouth 1

Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2

Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1

Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1

Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3

Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0

Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2

Sunderland 2, Crewe 0

Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0

Tuesday, March 15

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.

Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.

Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green3519115643168
Northampton3617910433160
Newport County3616119584559
Tranmere3617811413259
Exeter3415136503458
Swindon36161010594458
Sutton United3516910534057
Bristol Rovers3616911514257
Mansfield Town331689463756
Port Vale3414119503453
Salford34131011383149
Hartlepool3513913364448
Crawley Town3512914435045
Harrogate Town35111014525543
Bradford36101313404543
Walsall36111015384743
Carlisle35101015304740
Rochdale3481511394539
Colchester3691215365039
Leyton Orient3471512423636
Barrow3571315314134
Stevenage3671316325634
Oldham3471017345231
Scunthorpe3641220256224

Saturday, March 5

Harrogate Town 1, Hartlepool 2

Barrow 1, Walsall 1

Bradford 1, Swindon 2

Colchester 1, Port Vale 0

Crawley Town 0, Scunthorpe 0

Leyton Orient 2, Stevenage 2

Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Northampton 3, Tranmere 2

Oldham 1, Carlisle 2

Salford 1, Forest Green 1

Sutton United 3, Rochdale 0

Tuesday, March 8

Exeter 3, Swindon 1

Crawley Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Friday, March 11

Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2

Saturday, March 12

Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0

Carlisle 2, Northampton 1

Exeter 0, Salford 0

Forest Green 0, Bradford 2

Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1

Rochdale 0, Barrow 0

Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3

Stevenage 0, Newport County 2

Swindon 1, Oldham 0

Walsall 1, Sutton United 0

Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Tuesday, March 15

Bristol Rovers vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Newport County, 3:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 3:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Salford, 3:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 3:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Northampton, 3:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 3:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.

Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.

Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.

Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.

Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 21

Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

