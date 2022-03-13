English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|28
|22
|3
|3
|68
|18
|69
|Liverpool
|28
|20
|6
|2
|73
|20
|66
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|26
|16
|3
|7
|43
|29
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|36
|48
|Wolverhampton
|29
|14
|4
|11
|29
|23
|46
|Tottenham
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42
|35
|45
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|3
|14
|41
|39
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|28
|7
|12
|9
|39
|38
|33
|Leicester
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40
|45
|33
|Brighton
|28
|7
|12
|9
|26
|34
|33
|Newcastle
|28
|7
|10
|11
|32
|48
|31
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|30
|Leeds
|29
|6
|8
|15
|31
|65
|26
|Everton
|26
|6
|4
|16
|28
|47
|22
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
Saturday, March 5
Leicester 1, Leeds 0
Aston Villa 4, Southampton 0
Burnley 0, Chelsea 4
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Norwich 1, Brentford 3
Wolverhampton 0, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 1, West Ham 0
Sunday, March 6
Watford 2, Arsenal 3
Man City 4, Man United 1
Monday, March 7
Tottenham 5, Everton 0
Thursday, March 10
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Saturday, March 12
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Sunday, March 13
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Southampton 1, Watford 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Monday, March 14
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Saturday, March 19
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Sunday, March 20
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|36
|23
|8
|5
|90
|31
|77
|Bournemouth
|34
|19
|8
|7
|55
|30
|65
|Huddersfield
|37
|17
|12
|8
|51
|38
|63
|QPR
|36
|17
|8
|11
|52
|42
|59
|Blackburn
|37
|16
|10
|11
|46
|37
|58
|Sheffield United
|36
|16
|9
|11
|50
|40
|57
|Luton Town
|36
|16
|9
|11
|49
|41
|57
|Middlesbrough
|36
|16
|8
|12
|46
|40
|56
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|15
|10
|10
|50
|34
|55
|Coventry
|36
|15
|9
|12
|48
|43
|54
|Millwall
|36
|14
|12
|10
|37
|34
|54
|Blackpool
|36
|14
|9
|13
|42
|41
|51
|Preston
|37
|12
|15
|10
|40
|40
|51
|West Brom
|36
|13
|11
|12
|39
|34
|50
|Stoke
|36
|12
|10
|14
|45
|42
|46
|Swansea
|35
|12
|8
|15
|38
|50
|44
|Cardiff
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|55
|43
|Bristol City
|37
|12
|7
|18
|47
|65
|43
|Birmingham
|37
|10
|11
|16
|42
|56
|41
|Hull
|37
|10
|8
|19
|30
|41
|38
|Reading
|36
|10
|5
|21
|42
|72
|29
|Barnsley
|36
|5
|10
|21
|26
|52
|25
|Derby
|37
|11
|12
|14
|36
|41
|24
|Peterborough
|36
|5
|8
|23
|27
|72
|23
Saturday, March 5
Fulham 2, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 1, Birmingham 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 0
Hull 0, West Brom 2
Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1
Preston 2, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Cardiff 2
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Blackpool 1
Swansea 3, Coventry 1
Tuesday, March 8
Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Fulham 5
Bournemouth 1, Peterborough 1
Barnsley 1, Stoke 1
Blackburn 0, Millwall 0
Friday, March 11
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Saturday, March 12
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Sunday, March 13
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Tuesday, March 15
Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
Sunday, March 20
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|62
|21
|77
|Wigan
|35
|22
|7
|6
|60
|33
|73
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|21
|10
|7
|63
|38
|73
|Oxford United
|38
|20
|8
|10
|73
|48
|68
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|9
|10
|66
|48
|66
|Plymouth
|36
|19
|8
|9
|59
|39
|65
|Sheffield Wednesday
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|40
|64
|Wycombe
|37
|17
|11
|9
|61
|47
|62
|Ipswich
|38
|16
|12
|10
|57
|39
|60
|Portsmouth
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|38
|58
|Bolton
|38
|16
|7
|15
|59
|49
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|36
|14
|7
|15
|46
|58
|49
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|14
|12
|52
|60
|47
|Burton Albion
|38
|13
|8
|17
|48
|58
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|11
|12
|14
|46
|58
|45
|Lincoln
|36
|11
|8
|17
|42
|49
|41
|Charlton
|36
|11
|7
|18
|42
|49
|40
|Shrewsbury
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|37
|39
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|7
|12
|17
|50
|66
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|6
|15
|16
|39
|58
|33
|Gillingham
|37
|7
|12
|18
|29
|58
|33
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|46
|70
|32
|Doncaster
|38
|8
|5
|25
|28
|73
|29
|Crewe
|37
|6
|7
|24
|30
|68
|25
Saturday, March 5
Cambridge United 0, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton 0, Sunderland 0
Cheltenham 4, Doncaster 0
Crewe 1, Wycombe 3
Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 2
Gillingham 0, Bolton 3
Lincoln 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 2, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Tuesday, March 8
Ipswich 2, Lincoln 0
Plymouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 1
Sunderland 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Portsmouth 3
Bolton 1, Morecambe 1
Saturday, March 12
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Tuesday, March 15
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|35
|19
|11
|5
|64
|31
|68
|Northampton
|36
|17
|9
|10
|43
|31
|60
|Newport County
|36
|16
|11
|9
|58
|45
|59
|Tranmere
|36
|17
|8
|11
|41
|32
|59
|Exeter
|34
|15
|13
|6
|50
|34
|58
|Swindon
|36
|16
|10
|10
|59
|44
|58
|Sutton United
|35
|16
|9
|10
|53
|40
|57
|Bristol Rovers
|36
|16
|9
|11
|51
|42
|57
|Mansfield Town
|33
|16
|8
|9
|46
|37
|56
|Port Vale
|34
|14
|11
|9
|50
|34
|53
|Salford
|34
|13
|10
|11
|38
|31
|49
|Hartlepool
|35
|13
|9
|13
|36
|44
|48
|Crawley Town
|35
|12
|9
|14
|43
|50
|45
|Harrogate Town
|35
|11
|10
|14
|52
|55
|43
|Bradford
|36
|10
|13
|13
|40
|45
|43
|Walsall
|36
|11
|10
|15
|38
|47
|43
|Carlisle
|35
|10
|10
|15
|30
|47
|40
|Rochdale
|34
|8
|15
|11
|39
|45
|39
|Colchester
|36
|9
|12
|15
|36
|50
|39
|Leyton Orient
|34
|7
|15
|12
|42
|36
|36
|Barrow
|35
|7
|13
|15
|31
|41
|34
|Stevenage
|36
|7
|13
|16
|32
|56
|34
|Oldham
|34
|7
|10
|17
|34
|52
|31
|Scunthorpe
|36
|4
|12
|20
|25
|62
|24
Saturday, March 5
Harrogate Town 1, Hartlepool 2
Barrow 1, Walsall 1
Bradford 1, Swindon 2
Colchester 1, Port Vale 0
Crawley Town 0, Scunthorpe 0
Leyton Orient 2, Stevenage 2
Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Northampton 3, Tranmere 2
Oldham 1, Carlisle 2
Salford 1, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Rochdale 0
Tuesday, March 8
Exeter 3, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Friday, March 11
Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2
Saturday, March 12
Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0
Carlisle 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 0, Salford 0
Forest Green 0, Bradford 2
Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1
Rochdale 0, Barrow 0
Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3
Stevenage 0, Newport County 2
Swindon 1, Oldham 0
Walsall 1, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Tuesday, March 15
Bristol Rovers vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Newport County, 3:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 3:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Northampton, 3:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 21
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.