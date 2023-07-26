English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday, Aug. 11
Burnley vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday, Aug. 4
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Blackburn vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Leicester vs. Coventry, 7 a.m.
Leeds vs. Cardiff, 9:30 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Ipswich, 12 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, Aug. 5
Barnsley vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrogate Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notts County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wrexham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, Aug. 5
Accrington Stanley vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
