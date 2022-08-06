English Premier League

Arsenal1100203
Liverpool1010221
Fulham1010221
Leeds0000000
Man City0000000
Man United0000000
West Ham0000000
Everton0000000
Southampton0000000
Chelsea0000000
Newcastle0000000
Leicester0000000
Aston Villa0000000
Tottenham0000000
Wolverhampton0000000
Nottingham Forest0000000
Brighton0000000
Bournemouth0000000
Brentford0000000
Crystal Palace1001020

Friday, Aug. 5

Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2

Saturday, Aug. 6

Fulham 2, Liverpool 2

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Leicester vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Birmingham2110214
Millwall1100203
Hull1100213
Blackburn1100103
Burnley1100103
Watford1100103
Cardiff1100103
Blackpool1100103
Wigan2020112
West Brom1010111
Rotherham1010111
Coventry1010111
Sunderland1010111
Swansea1010111
Middlesbrough1010111
Preston1010001
Luton Town1010001
Norwich2011121
Bristol City1001120
Sheffield United1001010
QPR1001010
Reading1001010
Huddersfield2002130
Stoke1001020

Friday, July 29

Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1

Saturday, July 30

Blackburn 1, QPR 0

Blackpool 1, Reading 0

Cardiff 1, Norwich 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 1

Luton Town 0, Birmingham 0

Millwall 2, Stoke 0

Rotherham 1, Swansea 1

Wigan 0, Preston 0

Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 1

Sunday, July 31

Sunderland 1, Coventry 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Watford 1, Sheffield United 0

Friday, Aug. 5

Birmingham 2, Huddersfield 1

Saturday, Aug. 6

Norwich 1, Wigan 1

Bristol City vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 8

West Brom vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Watford vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m.

Blackburn vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Birmingham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.

England League One

Wycombe1100303
Peterborough1100323
Port Vale1100213
Forest Green1100213
Cambridge United1100103
Plymouth1100103
Derby1100103
Sheffield Wednesday1010331
Portsmouth1010331
Accrington Stanley1010221
Charlton1010221
Lincoln1010111
Exeter1010111
Bolton1010111
Ipswich1010111
Shrewsbury1010001
Morecambe1010001
Cheltenham1001230
Bristol Rovers1001120
Fleetwood Town1001120
Oxford United1001010
Barnsley1001010
Milton Keynes Dons1001010
Burton Albion1001030

Saturday, July 30

Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 2

Bristol Rovers 1, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Cheltenham 2, Peterborough 3

Derby 1, Oxford United 0

Ipswich 1, Bolton 1

Lincoln 1, Exeter 1

Morecambe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Plymouth 1, Barnsley 0

Port Vale 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Portsmouth 3

Wycombe 3, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barnsley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

Walsall1100403
Harrogate Town1100303
Leyton Orient1100203
AFC Wimbledon1100203
Salford1100203
Northampton1100323
Barrow1100323
Crewe1100213
Stevenage1100213
Carlisle1100103
Newport County1010111
Sutton United1010111
Doncaster1010001
Bradford1010001
Stockport County1001230
Colchester1001230
Rochdale1001120
Tranmere1001120
Crawley Town1001010
Mansfield Town1001020
Grimsby Town1001020
Gillingham1001020
Swindon1001030
Hartlepool1001040

Saturday, July 30

AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0

Bradford 0, Doncaster 0

Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 0

Harrogate Town 3, Swindon 0

Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 0

Northampton 3, Colchester 2

Rochdale 1, Crewe 2

Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0

Stockport County 2, Barrow 3

Sutton United 1, Newport County 1

Tranmere 1, Stevenage 2

Walsall 4, Hartlepool 0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barrow vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

