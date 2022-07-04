English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leeds0000000
Man City0000000
Man United0000000
West Ham0000000
Everton0000000
Southampton0000000
Chelsea0000000
Arsenal0000000
Newcastle0000000
Leicester0000000
Liverpool0000000
Aston Villa0000000
Tottenham0000000
Fulham0000000
Wolverhampton0000000
Crystal Palace0000000
Nottingham Forest0000000
Brighton0000000
Bournemouth0000000
Brentford0000000

Friday, Aug. 5

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United0000000
Blackburn0000000
Norwich0000000
Burnley0000000
Huddersfield0000000
Preston0000000
West Brom0000000
Birmingham0000000
QPR0000000
Stoke0000000
Rotherham0000000
Coventry0000000
Millwall0000000
Watford0000000
Reading0000000
Sunderland0000000
Cardiff0000000
Wigan0000000
Hull0000000
Luton Town0000000
Swansea0000000
Bristol City0000000
Middlesbrough0000000
Blackpool0000000

Friday, July 29

Huddersfield vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wycombe0000000
Port Vale0000000
Bristol Rovers0000000
Peterborough0000000
Oxford United0000000
Cambridge United0000000
Plymouth0000000
Shrewsbury0000000
Lincoln0000000
Cheltenham0000000
Barnsley0000000
Sheffield Wednesday0000000
Milton Keynes Dons0000000
Accrington Stanley0000000
Charlton0000000
Exeter0000000
Portsmouth0000000
Fleetwood Town0000000
Burton Albion0000000
Bolton0000000
Ipswich0000000
Derby0000000
Forest Green0000000
Morecambe0000000

Saturday, July 30

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
AFC Wimbledon0000000
Barrow0000000
Bradford0000000
Carlisle0000000
Colchester0000000
Crawley Town0000000
Crewe0000000
Doncaster0000000
Gillingham0000000
Grimsby Town0000000
Harrogate Town0000000
Hartlepool0000000
Leyton Orient0000000
Mansfield Town0000000
Newport County0000000
Northampton0000000
Rochdale0000000
Salford0000000
Stevenage0000000
Stockport County0000000
Sutton United0000000
Swindon0000000
Tranmere0000000
Walsall0000000

Saturday, July 30

AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

