English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City2200606
Arsenal2200626
Brentford2110624
Tottenham2110634
Newcastle2110204
Leeds2110434
Chelsea2110324
Brighton2110214
Aston Villa2101233
Nottingham Forest2101123
Bournemouth2101243
Fulham2020222
Liverpool1010221
Wolverhampton2011121
Leicester2011461
Southampton2011361
Everton2002130
Crystal Palace1001020
West Ham2002030
Man United2002160

Saturday, Aug. 6

Fulham 2, Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 0

Leeds 2, Wolverhampton 1

Newcastle 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Tottenham 4, Southampton 1

Everton 0, Chelsea 1

Sunday, Aug. 7

Leicester 2, Brentford 2

Man United 1, Brighton 2

West Ham 0, Man City 2

Saturday, Aug. 13

Aston Villa 2, Everton 1

Arsenal 4, Leicester 2

Brighton 0, Newcastle 0

Man City 4, Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2, Leeds 2

Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0

Brentford 4, Man United 0

Sunday, Aug. 14

Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2

Monday, Aug. 15

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Blackburn3300619
Hull3210427
Watford3210317
Millwall3201546
Cardiff3201326
Sunderland3120655
Preston3120105
Rotherham2110514
Sheffield United3111434
QPR3111554
Burnley3111224
Birmingham3111224
Swansea3111244
Huddersfield3102443
Wigan3030223
Stoke3102353
Blackpool3102133
Reading3102263
Middlesbrough3021562
West Brom3021342
Luton Town3021122
Coventry2011341
Bristol City3012461
Norwich3012241

Saturday, Aug. 6

Norwich 1, Wigan 1

Bristol City 2, Sunderland 3

Burnley 1, Luton Town 1

Preston 0, Hull 0

QPR 3, Middlesbrough 2

Reading 2, Cardiff 1

Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0

Stoke 2, Blackpool 0

Swansea 0, Blackburn 3

Sunday, Aug. 7

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Aug. 8

West Brom 1, Watford 1

Friday, Aug. 12

Watford 1, Burnley 0

Saturday, Aug. 13

Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0

Blackpool 0, Swansea 1

Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1

Hull 2, Norwich 1

Luton Town 0, Preston 1

Millwall 3, Coventry 2

Rotherham 4, Reading 0

Sunderland 2, QPR 2

Wigan 1, Bristol City 1

Sunday, Aug. 14

Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2

Blackburn 2, West Brom 1

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Birmingham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Norwich vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Birmingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Ipswich3210627
Sheffield Wednesday3210537
Bristol Rovers3201626
Peterborough3201646
Plymouth3201426
Cambridge United3201326
Derby3201326
Bolton3120415
Portsmouth3120535
Accrington Stanley3120765
Exeter3111634
Fleetwood Town3111444
Forest Green3111444
Charlton3111334
Shrewsbury3111224
Port Vale3111254
Lincoln3030223
Wycombe3102453
Barnsley3102233
Oxford United3102123
Morecambe3021142
Burton Albion30124111
Cheltenham3003260
Milton Keynes Dons3003050

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barnsley 1, Cheltenham 0

Bolton 3, Wycombe 0

Burton Albion 0, Bristol Rovers 4

Charlton 1, Derby 0

Exeter 4, Port Vale 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Plymouth 1

Forest Green 1, Ipswich 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Oxford United 1, Cambridge United 0

Peterborough 3, Morecambe 0

Portsmouth 0, Lincoln 0

Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday, Aug. 13

Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0

Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4

Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1

Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2

Derby 2, Barnsley 1

Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1

Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0

Port Vale 0, Bolton 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0

Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Barnsley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient3300409
Walsall3210617
Salford3210507
Northampton3210647
Stevenage3210537
Barrow3201656
Crewe3201546
AFC Wimbledon3120425
Doncaster3120435
Carlisle3120325
Bradford3111434
Harrogate Town3111334
Sutton United3111334
Grimsby Town3111234
Tranmere3102433
Stockport County3102453
Mansfield Town3102133
Gillingham3102153
Swindon3021142
Colchester3012351
Crawley Town3012021
Newport County3012141
Hartlepool3012161
Rochdale3003140

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barrow 3, Bradford 2

Colchester 1, Carlisle 1

Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 1

Crewe 3, Harrogate Town 0

Doncaster 2, Sutton United 1

Gillingham 1, Rochdale 0

Grimsby Town 1, Northampton 1

Hartlepool 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Mansfield Town 1, Tranmere 0

Newport County 0, Walsall 1

Stevenage 2, Stockport County 1

Swindon 0, Salford 0

Saturday, Aug. 13

AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2

Bradford 2, Newport County 0

Carlisle 1, Swindon 1

Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0

Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0

Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1

Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1

Salford 3, Crewe 0

Stockport County 1, Colchester 0

Sutton United 1, Barrow 0

Tranmere 3, Gillingham 0

Walsall 1, Stevenage 1

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barrow vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 8 a.m.

Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

