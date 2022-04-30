English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|34
|26
|5
|3
|84
|21
|83
|Liverpool
|34
|25
|7
|2
|86
|22
|82
|Chelsea
|33
|19
|9
|5
|68
|28
|66
|Arsenal
|33
|19
|3
|11
|52
|40
|60
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|4
|11
|56
|38
|58
|Man United
|35
|15
|10
|10
|54
|52
|55
|West Ham
|34
|15
|7
|12
|52
|44
|52
|Wolverhampton
|34
|15
|4
|15
|33
|32
|49
|Brighton
|35
|10
|14
|11
|34
|42
|44
|Newcastle
|35
|11
|10
|14
|40
|56
|43
|Leicester
|32
|11
|9
|12
|47
|51
|42
|Crystal Palace
|34
|9
|14
|11
|45
|42
|41
|Aston Villa
|33
|12
|4
|17
|44
|46
|40
|Brentford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|41
|49
|40
|Southampton
|35
|9
|13
|13
|41
|58
|40
|Burnley
|34
|7
|13
|14
|31
|46
|34
|Leeds
|34
|8
|10
|16
|38
|72
|34
|Everton
|32
|8
|5
|19
|34
|55
|29
|Watford
|34
|6
|4
|24
|32
|69
|22
|Norwich
|34
|5
|6
|23
|22
|71
|21
Saturday, April 23
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Sunday, April 24
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Monday, April 25
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Thursday, April 28
Man United 1, Chelsea 1
Saturday, April 30
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3
Leeds 0, Man City 4
Sunday, May 1
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 2
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|44
|26
|9
|9
|99
|39
|87
|Bournemouth
|44
|23
|13
|8
|72
|39
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|44
|23
|10
|11
|72
|38
|79
|Huddersfield
|45
|22
|13
|10
|62
|47
|79
|Luton Town
|44
|20
|12
|12
|62
|48
|72
|Sheffield United
|45
|20
|12
|13
|59
|45
|72
|Middlesbrough
|45
|20
|10
|15
|58
|46
|70
|Millwall
|45
|18
|15
|12
|53
|44
|69
|Blackburn
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|49
|66
|West Brom
|45
|17
|13
|15
|48
|45
|64
|Coventry
|45
|17
|12
|16
|59
|58
|63
|QPR
|45
|18
|9
|18
|59
|59
|63
|Stoke
|45
|17
|10
|18
|56
|51
|61
|Preston
|45
|15
|16
|14
|48
|55
|61
|Swansea
|45
|16
|13
|16
|58
|67
|61
|Blackpool
|45
|16
|12
|17
|54
|53
|60
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|10
|20
|62
|75
|55
|Hull
|45
|14
|8
|23
|40
|53
|50
|Cardiff
|45
|14
|8
|23
|49
|68
|50
|Birmingham
|45
|11
|14
|20
|49
|73
|47
|Reading
|45
|13
|8
|24
|54
|86
|41
|Derby
|45
|14
|13
|18
|45
|52
|34
|Peterborough
|45
|8
|10
|27
|38
|87
|34
|Barnsley
|45
|6
|12
|27
|33
|69
|30
Friday, April 22
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Saturday, April 23
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Monday, April 25
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Tuesday, April 26
Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2
Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3
Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Wednesday, April 27
Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0
Friday, April 29
QPR 1, Sheffield United 3
Saturday, April 30
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1
Reading 0, West Brom 1
Millwall 3, Peterborough 0
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 5, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Derby 2
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3
Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday, May 2
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
Saturday, April 23
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Tuesday, April 26
Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Saturday, April 30
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
Thursday, May 5
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 9
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|45
|23
|15
|7
|65
|40
|84
|Forest Green
|45
|23
|14
|8
|73
|42
|83
|Northampton
|45
|22
|11
|12
|57
|37
|77
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|22
|11
|12
|64
|49
|77
|Port Vale
|44
|21
|12
|11
|65
|44
|75
|Mansfield Town
|44
|22
|9
|13
|63
|48
|75
|Swindon
|45
|21
|11
|13
|74
|54
|74
|Sutton United
|45
|21
|10
|14
|67
|53
|73
|Tranmere
|45
|20
|12
|13
|52
|40
|72
|Salford
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|40
|69
|Newport County
|44
|18
|12
|14
|65
|55
|66
|Crawley Town
|45
|17
|9
|19
|53
|63
|60
|Leyton Orient
|45
|14
|16
|15
|62
|46
|58
|Bradford
|45
|13
|16
|16
|51
|55
|55
|Walsall
|45
|14
|12
|19
|47
|57
|54
|Hartlepool
|45
|14
|12
|19
|44
|62
|54
|Harrogate Town
|45
|14
|11
|20
|64
|73
|53
|Carlisle
|45
|14
|11
|20
|39
|60
|53
|Colchester
|45
|13
|13
|19
|46
|60
|52
|Rochdale
|45
|11
|17
|17
|49
|59
|50
|Barrow
|45
|10
|14
|21
|43
|54
|44
|Stevenage
|45
|10
|14
|21
|41
|66
|44
|Oldham
|45
|9
|10
|26
|43
|72
|37
|Scunthorpe
|45
|4
|14
|27
|29
|83
|26
Friday, April 22
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Saturday, April 23
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham 1, Salford 2
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Tuesday, April 26
Swindon 2, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Exeter 2, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0
Saturday, April 30
Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Walsall 2
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 1, Exeter 1
Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4
Sutton United 1, Bradford 4
Swindon 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1
Monday, May 2
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Saturday, May 7
Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
