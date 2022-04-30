English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City342653842183
Liverpool342572862282
Chelsea331995682866
Arsenal3319311524060
Tottenham3318411563858
Man United35151010545255
West Ham3415712524452
Wolverhampton3415415333249
Brighton35101411344244
Newcastle35111014405643
Leicester3211912475142
Crystal Palace3491411454241
Aston Villa3312417444640
Brentford3411716414940
Southampton3591313415840
Burnley3471314314634
Leeds3481016387234
Everton328519345529
Watford346424326922
Norwich345623227121

Saturday, April 23

Arsenal 3, Man United 1

Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0

Man City 5, Watford 1

Norwich 0, Newcastle 3

Brentford 0, Tottenham 0

Sunday, April 24

Brighton 2, Southampton 2

Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0

Chelsea 1, West Ham 0

Liverpool 2, Everton 0

Monday, April 25

Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0

Thursday, April 28

Man United 1, Chelsea 1

Saturday, April 30

Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1

Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Watford 1, Burnley 2

Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3

Leeds 0, Man City 4

Sunday, May 1

Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham442699993987
Bournemouth4423138723982
Nottingham Forest44231011723879
Huddersfield45221310624779
Luton Town44201212624872
Sheffield United45201213594572
Middlesbrough45201015584670
Millwall45181512534469
Blackburn45181215574966
West Brom45171315484564
Coventry45171216595863
QPR4518918595963
Stoke45171018565161
Preston45151614485561
Swansea45161316586761
Blackpool45161217545360
Bristol City45151020627555
Hull4514823405350
Cardiff4514823496850
Birmingham45111420497347
Reading4513824548641
Derby45141318455234
Peterborough4581027388734
Barnsley4561227336930

Friday, April 22

Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1

Saturday, April 23

Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1

Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1

West Brom 0, Coventry 0

Stoke 1, QPR 0

Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Hull 3, Reading 0

Derby 1, Bristol City 3

Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 2, Millwall 2

Monday, April 25

Preston 1, Blackburn 4

Tuesday, April 26

Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2

Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3

Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Wednesday, April 27

Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0

Friday, April 29

QPR 1, Sheffield United 3

Saturday, April 30

Barnsley 1, Preston 3

Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1

Reading 0, West Brom 1

Millwall 3, Peterborough 0

Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1

Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1

Bristol City 5, Hull 0

Blackpool 0, Derby 2

Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3

Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2

Monday, May 2

Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.

Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.

Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan4627118824492
Rotherham4627910703390
Milton Keynes Dons4626119784489
Sheffield Wednesday4624139785085
Sunderland46241210795384
Wycombe4623149755183
Plymouth46231112684880
Oxford United46221014825976
Bolton46211015745773
Portsmouth46201313685173
Ipswich46181612674670
Accrington Stanley46171019618061
Charlton4617821555959
Cambridge United46151318567458
Cheltenham46131716668056
Burton Albion46141121516753
Lincoln46141022556352
Shrewsbury46121420475150
Morecambe46101224578842
Fleetwood Town4681622628240
Gillingham4681622356940
Doncaster4610828378238
AFC Wimbledon4661921497537
Crewe467831378329

Saturday, April 23

Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1

Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wigan 1, Plymouth 1

Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1

Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0

Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0

Crewe 1, Ipswich 1

Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2

Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1

Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Tuesday, April 26

Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1

Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Saturday, April 30

Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1

Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5

Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1

Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1

Lincoln 2, Crewe 1

Ipswich 4, Charlton 0

Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2

Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2

Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2

Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4

Thursday, May 5

Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Exeter4523157654084
Forest Green4523148734283
Northampton45221112573777
Bristol Rovers45221112644977
Port Vale44211211654475
Mansfield Town4422913634875
Swindon45211113745474
Sutton United45211014675373
Tranmere45201213524072
Salford44191213564069
Newport County44181214655566
Crawley Town4517919536360
Leyton Orient45141615624658
Bradford45131616515555
Walsall45141219475754
Hartlepool45141219446254
Harrogate Town45141120647353
Carlisle45141120396053
Colchester45131319466052
Rochdale45111717495950
Barrow45101421435444
Stevenage45101421416644
Oldham4591026437237
Scunthorpe4541427298326

Friday, April 22

Newport County 1, Colchester 2

Saturday, April 23

Barrow 1, Sutton United 0

Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0

Exeter 2, Rochdale 0

Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0

Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4

Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0

Oldham 1, Salford 2

Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0

Walsall 2, Port Vale 0

Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3

Tuesday, April 26

Swindon 2, Forest Green 1

Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0

Exeter 2, Barrow 1

Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0

Saturday, April 30

Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1

Colchester 2, Walsall 2

Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2

Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3

Northampton 1, Exeter 1

Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4

Sutton United 1, Bradford 4

Swindon 2, Barrow 1

Tranmere 2, Oldham 0

Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1

Monday, May 2

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 7

Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

