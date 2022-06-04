English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City382963992693
Liverpool382882942692
Chelsea3821116763374
Tottenham3822511694071
Arsenal3822313614869
Man United38161012575758
West Ham3816814605156
Leicester38141014625952
Brighton38121511424451
Wolverhampton3815617384351
Newcastle38131015446249
Crystal Palace38111512504648
Brentford3813718485646
Aston Villa3813619525445
Southampton3891316436740
Everton3811621436639
Leeds3891118427938
Burnley3871417345335
Watford386527347723
Norwich385726238422

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham46279101064390
Bournemouth4625138743988
Huddersfield46231310644782
Nottingham Forest46231112734080
Sheffield United46211213634575
Luton Town46211213635575
Middlesbrough46201016595070
Blackburn46191215595069
Millwall46181513534569
West Brom46181315524567
QPR4619918605966
Coventry46171316605964
Preston46161614525664
Stoke46171118575262
Swansea46161317586861
Blackpool46161218545860
Bristol City46151021627755
Cardiff4615823506853
Hull4614923415451
Birmingham46111421507547
Reading4613825548741
Peterborough4691027438737
Derby46141319455334
Barnsley4661228337330

Sunday, May 29

Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 1

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan4627118824492
Rotherham4627910703390
Milton Keynes Dons4626119784489
Sheffield Wednesday4624139785085
Sunderland46241210795384
Wycombe4623149755183
Plymouth46231112684880
Oxford United46221014825976
Bolton46211015745773
Portsmouth46201313685173
Ipswich46181612674670
Accrington Stanley46171019618061
Charlton4617821555959
Cambridge United46151318567458
Cheltenham46131716668056
Burton Albion46141121516753
Lincoln46141022556352
Shrewsbury46121420475150
Morecambe46101224578842
Fleetwood Town4681622628240
Gillingham4681622356940
Doncaster4610828378238
AFC Wimbledon4661921497537
Crewe467831378329

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green4623158754484
Exeter4623158654184
Bristol Rovers46231112714980
Northampton46231112603880
Port Vale46221212674678
Swindon46221113775477
Mansfield Town46221113675277
Sutton United46221014695376
Tranmere46211213534075
Salford46191314604670
Newport County46191215675869
Crawley Town46171019566661
Leyton Orient46141616624758
Bradford46141616535558
Colchester46141319486055
Walsall46141220476054
Hartlepool46141220446454
Rochdale46121717515953
Harrogate Town46141121647553
Carlisle46141121396253
Stevenage46111421456847
Barrow46101422445744
Oldham4691126467538
Scunthorpe4641428299026

Saturday, May 28

Mansfield Town 0, Port Vale 3

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you