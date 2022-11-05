English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City131021391232
Arsenal121011301131
Tottenham13823261626
Newcastle13661241024
Man United12723171623
Brighton13634221721
Chelsea12633171521
Fulham14545232419
Liverpool12444231516
Brentford14374212416
Crystal Palace12444131616
Leeds13436192215
Leicester14428232514
West Ham13427111314
Everton14356111414
Bournemouth14347153213
Aston Villa13337112012
Southampton13337112012
Wolverhampton1424882210
Nottingham Forest14248103010

Saturday, Oct. 29

Leicester 0, Man City 1

Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 3

Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 1

Brighton 4, Chelsea 1

Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0

Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0

Fulham 0, Everton 0

Liverpool 1, Leeds 2

Sunday, Oct. 30

Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0

Man United 1, West Ham 0

Saturday, Nov. 5

Leeds 4, Bournemouth 3

Man City 2, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Brentford 2

Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 3

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd

Everton 0, Leicester 2

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Man City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Fulham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley201082372338
Blackburn201208241936
Sheffield United191054341835
Norwich20956282132
QPR19946252031
Preston20875161631
Watford19856262229
Luton Town19784221929
Swansea19856252629
Millwall19847222028
Birmingham19766201627
Reading19829212726
Sunderland19667242224
Cardiff19739152124
Coventry17656171823
Bristol City20659272923
Rotherham19577232522
Blackpool19649232822
Stoke19649202522
Middlesbrough19568242521
Hull196310213521
West Brom19487222420
Wigan19559192820
Huddersfield184311172515

Friday, Oct. 28

Birmingham 2, QPR 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bristol City 1, Swansea 1

West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2

Burnley 2, Reading 1

Cardiff 1, Rotherham 0

Coventry 1, Blackpool 2

Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0

Hull 0, Blackburn 1

Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1

Norwich 3, Stoke 1

Preston 2, Middlesbrough 1

Wigan 0, Watford 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Coventry 1, Blackburn 0

Hull 1, Middlesbrough 3

Luton Town 0, Reading 0

Preston 1, Swansea 0

Bristol City 0, Sheffield United 1

West Brom 1, Blackpool 0

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Birmingham 0, Millwall 0

Burnley 3, Rotherham 2

Cardiff 1, Watford 2

Huddersfield 0, Sunderland 2

Norwich 0, QPR 0

Wigan 0, Stoke 1

Friday, Nov. 4

Reading 1, Preston 2

Saturday, Nov. 5

Sheffield United 5, Burnley 2

Blackburn 1, Huddersfield 0

Blackpool 0, Luton Town 1

Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 1

Millwall 0, Hull 0

QPR 0, West Brom 1

Rotherham 1, Norwich 2

Stoke 1, Birmingham 2

Sunderland 0, Cardiff 1

Swansea 2, Wigan 2

Watford 0, Coventry 1

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Birmingham vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bristol City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Burnley vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth171322361941
Ipswich171142351837
Sheffield Wednesday171043331634
Peterborough171016321931
Portsmouth15762251727
Bolton16835191427
Derby16745201525
Barnsley16736191424
Charlton17584272323
Port Vale17656202423
Exeter17647282522
Wycombe17647232322
Lincoln16574181922
Shrewsbury16646161822
Fleetwood Town17494171521
Bristol Rovers17557273120
Oxford United16547191919
Cambridge United176110182919
Cheltenham16538132018
Accrington Stanley17458182917
Milton Keynes Dons164210152214
Morecambe17278132713
Forest Green173410153513
Burton Albion173311203512

Saturday, Oct. 29

Barnsley 2, Forest Green 0

Bolton 1, Oxford United 3

Charlton 4, Ipswich 4

Cheltenham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Derby 4, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Peterborough 1, Cambridge United 0

Port Vale 1, Lincoln 0

Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Burton Albion 2

Wycombe 1, Morecambe 1

Monday, Oct. 31

Plymouth 4, Exeter 2

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Lincoln 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Morecambe 1, Derby 1

Oxford United 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Wycombe 2, Port Vale 2

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Accrington Stanley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient16123126939
Stevenage171133241536
Northampton17953291932
Barrow171016241731
Swindon17863231730
Bradford16763211327
Carlisle16763231627
Salford16835191327
Mansfield Town16835252127
Tranmere17746181325
Doncaster17746202125
Walsall17656211623
Grimsby Town16655181423
Stockport County17647211922
AFC Wimbledon16547202419
Crewe16475152019
Sutton United17548162319
Newport County17449152016
Crawley Town16358182814
Gillingham1627761713
Harrogate Town163310142412
Rochdale163310122312
Hartlepool17269153012
Colchester172510142511

Saturday, Oct. 29

Northampton 1, Newport County 1

AFC Wimbledon 3, Harrogate Town 2

Barrow 3, Crewe 0

Bradford 1, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 1, Stevenage 1

Doncaster 1, Gillingham 0

Hartlepool 2, Grimsby Town 1

Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0

Mansfield Town 2, Swindon 5

Stockport County 3, Sutton United 0

Tranmere 0, Carlisle 2

Walsall 1, Rochdale 0

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Barrow 3, Colchester 1

Tranmere 0, Stockport County 0

Tuesday, Nov. 8

AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

