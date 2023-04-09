English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal292333702772
Man City292144752767
Newcastle2915113482156
Man United291757443756
Tottenham301659554253
Aston Villa3014511414047
Brighton281378523646
Liverpool281279483343
Brentford3010137474043
Fulham2911612394039
Chelsea3010911293139
Crystal Palace308913294033
Wolverhampton308715244231
West Ham298615273930
Bournemouth308616285730
Leeds307815395429
Everton306915234327
Nottingham Forest306915245427
Leicester307419405225
Southampton306519245123

Saturday, April 1

Man City 4, Liverpool 1

Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1

Arsenal 4, Leeds 1

Brighton 3, Brentford 3

Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1

Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2

Sunday, April 2

West Ham 1, Southampton 0

Newcastle 2, Man United 0

Monday, April 3

Everton 1, Tottenham 1

Tuesday, April 4

Bournemouth 0, Brighton 2

Leeds 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Leicester 1, Aston Villa 2

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, April 5

West Ham 1, Newcastle 5

Man United 1, Brentford 0

Saturday, April 8

Man United 2, Everton 0

Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Brentford 1, Newcastle 2

Fulham 0, West Ham 1

Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0

Southampton 1, Man City 4

Sunday, April 9

Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 5

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 17

Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley3925122763087
Sheffield United392379603376
Luton Town4018148483568
Middlesbrough4020713724867
Millwall40171112484062
Blackburn3919416434561
Norwich4017914544260
Preston40161113394459
Coventry40151312474158
West Brom39151113484256
Sunderland40141313575055
Watford40141313474555
Bristol City40131314484852
Stoke4014917534751
Swansea40131116545950
Birmingham40131017445149
Hull40121315475749
Rotherham39101415445244
Cardiff3911919334542
Huddersfield4011920395742
QPR4011920386242
Reading4013819426041
Blackpool4081121426435
Wigan4081319346034

Saturday, April 1

Luton Town 2, Watford 0

Preston 3, Blackpool 1

Bristol City 1, Reading 1

Cardiff 2, Swansea 3

Coventry 0, Stoke 4

Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2

Hull 0, Rotherham 0

Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1

West Brom 0, Millwall 0

Wigan 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0

Friday, April 7

Millwall 0, Luton Town 0

Rotherham 3, West Brom 1

Blackburn 0, Norwich 2

Blackpool 1, Cardiff 3

QPR 0, Preston 2

Reading 1, Birmingham 1

Sheffield United 1, Wigan 0

Stoke 1, Bristol City 2

Swansea 0, Coventry 0

Watford 2, Huddersfield 3

Sunderland 4, Hull 4

Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2

Monday, April 10

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth392586704283
Ipswich3923124783181
Sheffield Wednesday4023125683281
Barnsley3923610673675
Bolton39191010533167
Peterborough4021415684767
Derby40191011614167
Wycombe4018814534262
Portsmouth40161410554562
Shrewsbury3916716475055
Exeter40141115585253
Charlton40131314595152
Fleetwood Town40121414444350
Lincoln39101910374149
Bristol Rovers3813916516048
Cheltenham4012919345145
Port Vale4012919406045
Burton Albion3812917497145
Milton Keynes Dons4011821375741
Oxford United3991218405039
Accrington Stanley3991119336338
Cambridge United3910623326036
Morecambe4171321387134
Forest Green406826297426

Saturday, April 1

Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0

Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0

Derby 0, Ipswich 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2

Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0

Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2

Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Friday, April 7

Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 0

Burton Albion 2, Barnsley 1

Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Exeter 0, Bolton 1

Forest Green 0, Derby 2

Ipswich 4, Wycombe 0

Lincoln 2, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 1

Morecambe 1, Plymouth 3

Oxford United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Shrewsbury 0, Peterborough 3

Monday, April 10

Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Exeter vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Lincoln vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient3923115522580
Northampton4019138533770
Carlisle4019129603769
Stevenage3919128533669
Stockport County40191011533367
Bradford3917148483465
Mansfield Town39181011634864
Salford4018913614663
Barrow4017716424758
Sutton United40151213414257
Swindon39131214524951
Doncaster4015619405551
Walsall40111712424050
Tranmere40131116384250
Grimsby Town39121215425048
Crewe39111513394748
Newport County39111414414347
AFC Wimbledon41111416434847
Gillingham40121117284247
Harrogate Town3991317455740
Colchester4091219354739
Crawley Town4091120436438
Hartlepool4081418476938
Rochdale408824386132

Saturday, April 1

Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1

Barrow 2, Gillingham 1

Colchester 0, Newport County 0

Doncaster 0, Crewe 2

Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1

Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0

Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Northampton 1, Stevenage 1

Walsall 1, Sutton United 1

Friday, April 7

Carlisle 2, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 0, Bradford 0

Crewe 3, Barrow 0

Gillingham 1, Doncaster 0

Grimsby Town 1, Hartlepool 4

Harrogate Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Newport County 3, Northampton 0

Rochdale 4, Walsall 2

Salford 0, Leyton Orient 2

Stevenage 1, Colchester 1

Sutton United 0, Stockport County 1

Swindon 2, Mansfield Town 4

Monday, April 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

