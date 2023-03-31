English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal282233662669
Man City271944672561
Man United261556413550
Tottenham281549524049
Newcastle2612113391947
Liverpool261268472942
Brighton251267463142
Brentford2710125433442
Fulham2711610383739
Chelsea271089292838
Aston Villa2711511353938
Crystal Palace286913223827
Wolverhampton287615224127
Leeds276813354426
Everton286814224026
Nottingham Forest276813224926
Leicester277416384725
West Ham266614243424
Bournemouth276615255424
Southampton286517234623

Saturday, April 1

Man City vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

West Ham vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 3

Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley3724112742983
Sheffield United372179583370
Middlesbrough3820711694267
Luton Town3817138463564
Blackburn3719414434261
Millwall3817912484060
Norwich3816913524157
Coventry38151211473757
West Brom37151012473955
Watford38141311454055
Sunderland38141113534653
Preston38141113344353
Stoke3813916484548
Bristol City38121214454648
Hull38121115435347
Swansea38121016515746
Birmingham3812917425045
Reading3813619405845
QPR3811918385942
Rotherham3791315415140
Cardiff3710918284139
Huddersfield389920325336
Blackpool3881119405835
Wigan3871318335931

Friday, March 31

Burnley vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Luton Town vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.

Preston vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Friday, April 7

Millwall vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. West Brom, 8 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Hull, 12:30 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 10

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth382486674180
Sheffield Wednesday3823105663079
Ipswich3721124723175
Barnsley372269613472
Bolton38181010523164
Derby38181010593964
Peterborough3820315654763
Wycombe3818713513661
Portsmouth38151310534458
Shrewsbury3716714474155
Exeter38141014564952
Charlton38121313535049
Fleetwood Town38121313413949
Lincoln3791810344045
Bristol Rovers3712916506045
Port Vale3812917405545
Cheltenham3812818344944
Burton Albion3611817477041
Milton Keynes Dons3811621345439
Oxford United3791018394937
Accrington Stanley3881119306335
Morecambe3971319376334
Cambridge United378623285930
Forest Green386824297126

Saturday, March 25

Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m. ppd

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m. ppd

Charlton 1, Wycombe 1

Exeter 5, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Morecambe 0

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m. ppd

Peterborough 2, Derby 0

Portsmouth 2, Port Vale 2

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m. ppd

Sunday, March 26

Forest Green 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Tuesday, March 28

Exeter 3, Barnsley 1

Wednesday, March 29

Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Saturday, April 1

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Friday, April 7

Accrington Stanley vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 10

Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient3721115492574
Northampton3819127523369
Stevenage3719108513467
Carlisle3818128583666
Stockport County3818911513263
Salford3818812604362
Bradford3716138453261
Mansfield Town37161011554558
Sutton United38151112404056
Barrow3816715404355
Swindon37131212494351
Doncaster3815617405251
Walsall38111611393549
Tranmere38131015373949
Grimsby Town37121213394348
AFC Wimbledon39111315414546
Gillingham38111116264044
Newport County37101314384343
Crewe3791513344742
Harrogate Town3791117425438
Colchester3891019344637
Crawley Town3891019426037
Hartlepool3861418416732
Rochdale386824335926

Saturday, March 25

Barrow 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Colchester 1, Tranmere 1

Crawley Town 2, Rochdale 0

Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 0, Northampton 2

Gillingham 1, Carlisle 0

Grimsby Town 1, Walsall 1

Hartlepool 1, Leyton Orient 1

Mansfield Town 0, Sutton United 0

Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 1, Salford 3

Swindon 0, Stockport County 1

Tuesday, March 28

Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Walsall 0

Friday, March 31

Stockport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 8 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Friday, April 7

Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

