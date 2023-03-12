English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal272133622566
Man City271944672561
Man United261556413550
Tottenham271539493748
Newcastle2511113371844
Liverpool261268472942
Brighton241167453139
Fulham2711610383739
Brentford259115403338
Chelsea261079272637
Aston Villa2610511323935
Crystal Palace266911213327
Wolverhampton277614203727
Nottingham Forest266812214726
Everton276714203825
Leicester267316374624
West Ham266614243424
Bournemouth266614255124
Leeds265813314223
Southampton266416204122

Saturday, March 4

Man City 2, Newcastle 0

Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2

Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0

Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton 4, West Ham 0

Chelsea 1, Leeds 0

Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0

Southampton 1, Leicester 0

Sunday, March 5

Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2

Liverpool 7, Man United 0

Monday, March 6

Brentford 3, Fulham 2

Saturday, March 11

Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0

Everton 1, Brentford 0

Leeds 2, Brighton 2

Leicester 1, Chelsea 3

Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1

Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1

Sunday, March 12

Fulham 0, Arsenal 3

West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1

Man United 0, Southampton 0

Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1

Wednesday, March 15

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Brentford, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leicester, 11 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd

Southampton vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley3623112712880
Sheffield United362079563267
Middlesbrough3619611644163
Luton Town3616128443460
Blackburn3618414414158
Millwall3616911463857
Norwich3616713514055
West Brom3615912463854
Coventry36141111423553
Sunderland36141012514352
Watford36131211413951
Preston36131112323850
Bristol City36121212454348
Stoke3613716474446
Hull36121014414946
Reading3613518385544
Swansea36111015485543
Birmingham3611916414742
QPR3611916375242
Rotherham3691314404940
Cardiff3610818274038
Blackpool3671118335332
Huddersfield368820305232
Wigan3671118315732

Saturday, March 4

Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0

Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0

Blackpool 0, Burnley 0

Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4

Luton Town 1, Swansea 0

Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0

Millwall 2, Norwich 3

Rotherham 3, QPR 1

Sunderland 1, Stoke 5

Watford 0, Preston 0

Wigan 1, Birmingham 1

Tuesday, March 7

Huddersfield 0, Bristol City 0

Reading 0, Sheffield United 1

West Brom 1, Wigan 0

Friday, March 10

Stoke 3, Blackburn 2

Saturday, March 11

Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0

Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0

Burnley 3, Wigan 0

Coventry 1, Hull 1

Preston 2, Cardiff 0

QPR 1, Watford 0

Reading 0, Millwall 1

Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1

Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3

West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0

Sunday, March 12

Norwich 0, Sunderland 1

Tuesday, March 14

Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Blackburn vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. West Brom, 3:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 3:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Burnley, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Blackpool vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 11 a.m.

Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.

QPR vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.

Reading vs. Hull, 11 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd

Stoke vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.

Watford vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 19

Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield Wednesday342383612277
Plymouth362286634174
Ipswich3620124703172
Barnsley342068552966
Derby3618108593564
Bolton3718910513063
Wycombe3517612483457
Shrewsbury3616713473955
Peterborough3517315554554
Portsmouth35131210464151
Exeter35121013474546
Lincoln359188333545
Bristol Rovers3512914505645
Port Vale3612816365044
Fleetwood Town36101313373843
Charlton35101213464742
Cheltenham3611718294640
Burton Albion3410816426338
Oxford United369918384836
Accrington Stanley3481115295235
Morecambe3671217355733
Milton Keynes Dons369621325433
Cambridge United368622275730
Forest Green365823286923

Saturday, March 4

Morecambe 0, Bolton 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0

Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1

Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2

Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0

Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0

Plymouth 2, Charlton 0

Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0

Wycombe 1, Exeter 1

Tuesday, March 7

Barnsley 3, Portsmouth 1

Wycombe 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Ipswich 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Peterborough 2, Shrewsbury 1

Cheltenham 0, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 1, Morecambe 1

Plymouth 2, Derby 1

Saturday, March 11

Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0

Bolton 0, Ipswich 2

Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1

Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Exeter 2, Lincoln 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1

Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0

Oxford United 2, Derby 3

Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3

Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1

Tuesday, March 14

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 9 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.

Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient352195462272
Carlisle3518107583564
Stevenage341897493163
Northampton3516127483360
Stockport County3617811493159
Bradford3516118433059
Salford3616812544156
Mansfield Town3316710544355
Sutton United36151011403955
Barrow3615714384152
Doncaster3515515384650
Swindon34131011453849
Tranmere3613914353548
Walsall34101410363244
AFC Wimbledon35101213374142
Grimsby Town3311913364142
Crewe3491510334342
Newport County3591214344139
Gillingham3591115233738
Colchester369819314335
Harrogate Town3681117415435
Hartlepool3661218386430
Crawley Town347819375829
Rochdale366723295325

Saturday, March 4

AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3

Bradford 2, Colchester 0

Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0

Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0

Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1

Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0

Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0

Salford 3, Newport County 1

Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0

Sutton United 1, Crewe 1

Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1

Walsall 0, Barrow 1

Tuesday, March 7

Stockport County 0, Gillingham 0

Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 2

Walsall 0, Bradford 0

Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 1

Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0

Friday, March 10

Crewe 4, Salford 3

Saturday, March 11

Barrow 0, Sutton United 0

Colchester 0, Stockport County 1

Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1

Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0

Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0

Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County 1, Bradford 1

Stevenage 3, Walsall 1

Swindon 1, Carlisle 2

Tuesday, March 14

Sutton United vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 9 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crawley Town, 11 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 11 a.m.

Northampton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.

Salford vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.

Walsall vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.

