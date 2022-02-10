English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City241932571460
Liverpool231562601951
Chelsea241383481847
West Ham241248423140
Arsenal221237342539
Man United231166373139
Tottenham211137282736
Wolverhampton221048191734
Brighton226124232330
Southampton236107293628
Aston Villa228311313527
Leicester21759343926
Crystal Palace235108323525
Brentford246513264023
Leeds22589274323
Everton215412253819
Newcastle223910244418
Norwich234514144617
Watford224315234115
Burnley201118172814

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burnley 0, Watford 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

West Ham 1, Watford 0

Newcastle 3, Everton 1

Burnley 1, Man United 1

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1

Tottenham 2, Southampton 3

Man City 2, Brentford 0

Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 2, Leicester 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Man United vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd

Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham291874772661
Bournemouth291676472555
Blackburn311588453353
QPR291577463352
Huddersfield3113108403449
Nottingham Forest3013710413146
Middlesbrough291379342846
Luton Town291298413345
West Brom301299342645
Sheffield United281369393345
Stoke2912611363042
Preston3110129343542
Coventry281189363241
Blackpool3011811333541
Millwall2991010293237
Bristol City3110714415537
Swansea299812293835
Birmingham318914344933
Hull309516263532
Cardiff299515354832
Reading298417345722
Peterborough285518235920
Derby309129313118
Barnsley292819184514

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1

Huddersfield 2, Derby 0

Friday, Feb. 4

Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2

Saturday, Feb. 5

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1

Hull 0, Preston 1

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea 1, Blackburn 0

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coventry 1, Blackpool 1

Derby 3, Hull 1

Fulham 3, Millwall 0

Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 3, Swansea 0

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0

Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1

Bristol City 2, Reading 1

Preston 0, Huddersfield 0

QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham302055551865
Wigan271755482656
Milton Keynes Dons311687513456
Sunderland311669554354
Oxford United311588543853
Wycombe301587463453
Sheffield Wednesday3014106423252
Plymouth291487513650
Ipswich3113810493847
Bolton3012612443942
Portsmouth2911810343141
Accrington Stanley3011712374640
Charlton3011613403739
Burton Albion3011613363839
Cambridge United3091011384337
Cheltenham3081210364936
Lincoln299713353934
Shrewsbury3181013283234
Fleetwood Town3071112445132
AFC Wimbledon3061212364630
Morecambe317816426029
Gillingham3151016255225
Crewe305718255222
Doncaster316421225922

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2

Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1

Morecambe 1, Bolton 1

Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2

Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2

Tuesday, Feb. 8

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 1, Plymouth 4

Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0

Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Bolton 2, Charlton 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green291982602365
Tranmere301677332055
Northampton291568352551
Sutton United291478443449
Mansfield Town281468393248
Exeter2812115402747
Newport County301389463847
Port Vale271278412943
Swindon2911108433843
Salford3011811332941
Bradford309138363540
Crawley Town2911711374040
Harrogate Town2810711414137
Bristol Rovers2710710363937
Hartlepool289712283834
Leyton Orient287129382733
Stevenage3171113304632
Rochdale276129323530
Barrow307914303930
Colchester297913263930
Walsall297814303929
Carlisle296914214027
Oldham286715254325
Scunthorpe3041016225022

Saturday, Feb. 5

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 0

Barrow 1, Tranmere 1

Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2

Forest Green 2, Newport County 0

Leyton Orient 0, Colchester 1

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Salford vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 1

Sutton United 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Swindon 1, Exeter 2

Walsall 0, Northampton 1

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sutton United 0, Salford 0

Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3

Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0

Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1

Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3

Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Newport County 0

Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Stevenage 0, Bradford 1

Tranmere 3, Swindon 0

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

Barrow vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

