English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday, Aug. 5
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday, July 29
Huddersfield vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Blackburn vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Sunderland vs. Coventry, 7 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Watford vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, July 30
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrogate Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, July 30
AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
