English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal870120821
Man City752023617
Tottenham8521191017
Brighton742114814
Chelsea7412101013
Man United64028812
Newcastle825112811
Fulham8323131511
Liverpool724118910
Brentford8242151210
Everton82427710
Bournemouth82336199
Leeds622210108
Aston Villa72146107
Southampton82158137
Crystal Palace71338116
Wolverhampton7133376
West Ham7115394
Nottingham Forest71156174
Leicester701610221

Saturday, Oct. 1

Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1

Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2

Fulham 1, Newcastle 4

Liverpool 3, Brighton 3

Southampton 1, Everton 2

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Man City vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Bournemouth vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United1173120624
Norwich1172217923
Reading11704131521
Burnley11461181118
QPR11533161218
Blackburn11605131418
Sunderland11443161116
Luton Town11443131016
Wigan10442111116
Swansea11434131415
Rotherham1035212814
Bristol City11425201814
Watford10352111114
Preston112723413
Birmingham1134491113
Millwall11416121613
Stoke10334111112
Cardiff1133581212
Blackpool11326101611
Hull11326112311
West Brom11173171710
Middlesbrough11245131610
Huddersfield1021710167
Coventry81348136

Friday, Sept. 30

Hull 0, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Oct. 1

Blackburn 2, Millwall 1

Blackpool 0, Norwich 1

Bristol City 1, QPR 2

Cardiff 1, Burnley 1

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, Huddersfield 1

Rotherham 0, Wigan 2

Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1

Sunderland 0, Preston 0

West Brom 2, Swansea 3

Sunday, Oct. 2

Stoke vs. Watford, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Burnley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

QPR vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Huddersfield vs. Hull, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth11812191225
Ipswich11731221024
Sheffield Wednesday11722211023
Portsmouth10631211121
Barnsley11623171020
Bolton1062213620
Peterborough11605201218
Derby1052311917
Accrington Stanley11443141316
Cambridge United11515141816
Exeter11434181215
Shrewsbury11434111315
Lincoln10343141613
Charlton11263151512
Fleetwood Town102629912
Port Vale11335101612
Cheltenham10325101211
Oxford United1032591111
Wycombe11326131611
Milton Keynes Dons10316111410
Bristol Rovers1123615229
Forest Green1122710258
Burton Albion1121814267
Morecambe111468217

Saturday, Sept. 24

Forest Green 0, Exeter 4

Barnsley 3, Charlton 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 2

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0

Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Wycombe 1

Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1

Sunday, Sept. 25

Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1

Saturday, Oct. 1

Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1

Bolton 2, Lincoln 0

Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 0, Derby 2

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0

Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1

Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3

Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barnsley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient1191119628
Northampton11821231226
Stevenage11812141025
Bradford11632181021
Salford1163216921
Barrow11704151221
Mansfield Town11623181220
Doncaster11623161320
Carlisle11461131018
Swindon11452131117
Tranmere1151511916
Crewe11443121116
Grimsby Town11443111016
Sutton United11425121214
AFC Wimbledon11335131612
Newport County11326121511
Walsall11245111110
Gillingham1124531110
Stockport County1123612169
Harrogate Town112277148
Colchester111378166
Crawley Town1113710196
Hartlepool110658196
Rochdale111287185

Saturday, Sept. 24

Northampton 2, Stockport County 1

Barrow 0, Leyton Orient 2

Bradford 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Colchester 0, Rochdale 1

Crewe 1, Mansfield Town 2

Doncaster 4, Crawley Town 1

Grimsby Town 1, Swindon 2

Hartlepool 0, Gillingham 0

Newport County 1, Carlisle 1

Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0

Sutton United 1, Salford 2

Walsall 0, Tranmere 1

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Grimsby Town 1, Carlisle 2

Friday, Sept. 30

Mansfield Town 2, Hartlepool 2

Saturday, Oct. 1

Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1

Carlisle 0, Crewe 0

Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2

Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0

Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2

Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2

Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1

Stockport County 1, Walsall 1

Swindon 1, Northampton 2

Tranmere 1, Barrow 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

