English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Liverpool642015414
Man City641112113
Chelsea641112213
Man United641113513
Everton641112713
Brighton54017412
West Ham632113811
Aston Villa63129710
Brentford6231859
Tottenham5302369
Watford6213797
Leicester62137107
Wolverhampton6204356
Arsenal5203296
Crystal Palace5122585
Southampton6042474
Newcastle60337143
Leeds60336143
Burnley60245112
Norwich60062160

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wolverhampton 0, Brentford 2

Burnley 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 0, Southampton 0

Norwich 1, Watford 3

Aston Villa 3, Everton 0

Sunday, Sept. 19

Brighton 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 1, Man United 2

Tottenham 0, Chelsea 3

Saturday, Sept. 25

Chelsea 0, Man City 1

Man United 0, Aston Villa 1

Everton 2, Norwich 0

Leeds 1, West Ham 2

Leicester 2, Burnley 2

Watford 1, Newcastle 1

Brentford 3, Liverpool 3

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southampton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth963016721
West Brom954016819
Coventry961212619
Fulham952219817
Stoke9522131017
Blackburn944116916
Huddersfield9414131213
Bristol City9342111013
Reading9414161813
QPR9333171412
Sheffield United9333131212
Birmingham9333101012
Cardiff9324121411
Blackpool932481211
Preston924391110
Luton Town9243131610
Swansea924381110
Millwall91629119
Middlesbrough92349119
Barnsley91536108
Peterborough921610207
Nottingham Forest91268135
Hull91265145
Derby924368-2

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hull 1, Sheffield United 3

Barnsley 0, Blackburn 0

Cardiff 0, Bournemouth 1

Derby 2, Stoke 1

Fulham 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Luton Town 3, Swansea 3

Middlesbrough 1, Blackpool 2

Millwall 1, Coventry 1

Peterborough 3, Birmingham 0

Preston 1, West Brom 1

QPR 1, Bristol City 2

Friday, Sept. 24

Coventry 3, Peterborough 0

West Brom 2, QPR 1

Saturday, Sept. 25

Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 0, Preston 0

Blackburn 5, Cardiff 1

Blackpool 1, Barnsley 0

Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1

Bristol City 1, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Millwall 1

Sheffield United 1, Derby 0

Stoke 2, Hull 0

Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Stoke vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Coventry vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan861114519
Sunderland861113719
Milton Keynes Dons9531171018
Plymouth953114718
Rotherham942311914
Wycombe842210814
Accrington Stanley9414111413
AFC Wimbledon9333161512
Bolton9333141312
Portsmouth93339812
Sheffield Wednesday83327612
Cambridge United8332121212
Oxford United9333101012
Cheltenham9333111312
Burton Albion933371012
Morecambe9324151411
Lincoln9324121111
Fleetwood Town823313139
Gillingham91539138
Shrewsbury92256128
Ipswich814312167
Charlton91359136
Crewe91356126
Doncaster81164114

Saturday, Sept. 18

AFC Wimbledon 0, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Wigan 4

Bolton 0, Rotherham 2

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 0

Crewe 2, Burton Albion 0

Doncaster 1, Morecambe 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Sunderland 2

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Lincoln 0, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth 1, Cambridge United 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 1

Wycombe 2, Charlton 1

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Gillingham 1, Charlton 1

Crewe 1, Morecambe 3

Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2

Saturday, Sept. 25

Burton Albion 1, Lincoln 2

Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Charlton 2, Portsmouth 2

Ipswich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0

Morecambe 3, Accrington Stanley 3

Oxford United 1, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 2, Doncaster 1

Rotherham 1, Crewe 1

Shrewsbury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Bolton 0

Wigan 2, Cheltenham 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green962118820
Leyton Orient944116716
Harrogate Town9441151116
Port Vale943210615
Northampton94329715
Exeter935112614
Hartlepool94239714
Crawley Town9423121314
Swindon93429713
Barrow9333131112
Bradford9333121112
Rochdale9333121112
Tranmere93334312
Sutton United832310811
Newport County9324101311
Colchester82427710
Carlisle924391310
Bristol Rovers931581410
Salford92349109
Mansfield Town923410149
Stevenage92347139
Walsall92259138
Scunthorpe91446147
Oldham92165147

Saturday, Sept. 18

Northampton 1, Swindon 1

Bradford 1, Barrow 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 3

Carlisle 2, Scunthorpe 2

Colchester 0, Crawley Town 1

Exeter 2, Sutton United 0

Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1

Newport County 2, Walsall 1

Port Vale 2, Harrogate Town 0

Stevenage 0, Forest Green 4

Tranmere 2, Salford 0

Oldham 0, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Crawley Town 2, Harrogate Town 2

Friday, Sept. 24

Barrow 2, Newport County 1

Saturday, Sept. 25

Crawley Town 2, Bradford 1

Forest Green 0, Tranmere 0

Harrogate Town 0, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient 0, Mansfield Town 0

Rochdale 0, Oldham 1

Salford 2, Northampton 2

Scunthorpe 0, Port Vale 1

Sutton United 4, Carlisle 0

Swindon 0, Colchester 0

Walsall 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Hartlepool 1, Exeter 1

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

