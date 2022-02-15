English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City252032611463
Liverpool241662611954
Chelsea241383481847
Man United251276403243
West Ham251258443341
Arsenal221237342539
Wolverhampton231148211737
Tottenham221138282936
Brighton247125252533
Southampton246117303729
Leicester22769364127
Aston Villa238312313627
Crystal Palace245118323526
Brentford256613264024
Leeds235810274623
Everton226412283822
Newcastle234910254421
Norwich244515145017
Watford234316234315
Burnley211119172914

Tuesday, Feb. 8

West Ham 1, Watford 0

Newcastle 3, Everton 1

Burnley 1, Man United 1

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1

Tottenham 2, Southampton 3

Man City 2, Brentford 0

Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 2, Leicester 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Man United 1, Southampton 1

Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd

Everton 3, Leeds 0

Watford 0, Brighton 2

Norwich 0, Man City 4

Sunday, Feb. 13

Burnley 0, Liverpool 1

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 2, West Ham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Man United 2, Brighton 0

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham301974782664
Bournemouth301776492658
Blackburn321598453354
QPR311579463652
Huddersfield3213118403450
Middlesbrough301479382949
Nottingham Forest3113810433347
Sheffield United301389393347
West Brom3112109342646
Luton Town301299413645
Preston3211129353545
Coventry3012810393644
Stoke3012711383243
Millwall31111010333343
Blackpool3111812343741
Swansea3010812323938
Bristol City3210715425837
Birmingham329914374936
Cardiff3110516385035
Hull329617263633
Reading308418366022
Peterborough295519236020
Derby3191210323518
Barnsley303819194517

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coventry 1, Blackpool 1

Derby 3, Hull 1

Fulham 3, Millwall 0

Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 3, Swansea 0

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0

Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1

Bristol City 2, Reading 1

Preston 0, Huddersfield 0

QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0

Saturday, Feb. 12

Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0

Barnsley 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0

Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2

Hull 0, Fulham 1

Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1

Millwall 2, Cardiff 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2

Peterborough 0, Preston 1

Reading 2, Coventry 3

Sunday, Feb. 13

Swansea 3, Bristol City 1

Monday, Feb. 14

West Brom 0, Blackburn 0

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sheffield United 0, Hull 0

Cardiff 2, Coventry 0

Millwall 2, QPR 0

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham312155571868
Wigan291955522762
Milton Keynes Dons321697513457
Sunderland321679564455
Wycombe311597473554
Plymouth301587523653
Oxford United321589564153
Sheffield Wednesday3114107423452
Ipswich3213910493848
Bolton3213613484445
Portsmouth3012810383144
Burton Albion3212713414143
Accrington Stanley3112712414743
Charlton3111614413939
Cheltenham3191210384939
Cambridge United3191111404538
Lincoln319814364135
Shrewsbury3281014283334
Fleetwood Town3171113445332
AFC Wimbledon3161312374731
Morecambe327916436130
Gillingham3251116265326
Doncaster337422236325
Crewe325720265822

Tuesday, Feb. 8

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 1, Plymouth 4

Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0

Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Bolton 2, Charlton 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1

Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1

Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2

Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0

Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1

Oxford United 2, Bolton 3

Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0

Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0

Wigan 2, Charlton 1

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wigan 2, Crewe 0

Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1

Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green301992612466
Tranmere321679332255
Exeter3014115453053
Northampton301578352552
Sutton United311489453750
Mansfield Town291478393249
Newport County311399494148
Swindon3012108463846
Port Vale281288412944
Salford3112811352944
Bristol Rovers2911810383941
Bradford319139363640
Crawley Town3011712374140
Hartlepool3011712303840
Harrogate Town3010812474838
Leyton Orient2971210382933
Stevenage3271213304633
Walsall308814313932
Rochdale286139353831
Barrow3171014303931
Colchester3071013284131
Carlisle3061014234228
Oldham296815284626
Scunthorpe3141017225322

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sutton United 0, Salford 0

Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3

Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0

Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1

Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3

Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Newport County 0

Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Stevenage 0, Bradford 1

Tranmere 3, Swindon 0

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Saturday, Feb. 12

Barrow 0, Stevenage 0

Bradford 0, Exeter 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0

Colchester 2, Carlisle 2

Leyton Orient 0, Salford 2

Newport County 3, Oldham 3

Port Vale 0, Northampton 0

Rochdale 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 1, Forest Green 1

Swindon 3, Scunthorpe 0

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 1

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Exeter 4, Harrogate Town 3

Bristol Rovers 2, Sutton United 0

Hartlepool 1, Tranmere 0

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Swindon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

