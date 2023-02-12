English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal211632461851
Man United231445382846
Man City211434532145
Newcastle2210111351341
Tottenham231238423539
Brighton211056392835
Fulham231058343035
Brentford228104362934
Chelsea22877232231
Liverpool20857342829
Aston Villa21849253128
Crystal Palace22679203025
Leicester227312363824
Nottingham Forest226610173724
Wolverhampton226511173123
West Ham225512192720
Leeds224711283819
Everton214611162818
Bournemouth224612204418
Southampton224315184015

Saturday, Feb. 4

Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4

Brentford 3, Southampton 0

Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0

Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0

Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 1, West Ham 1

Sunday, Feb. 5

Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0

Tottenham 1, Man City 0

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Man United 2, Leeds 2

Saturday, Feb. 11

West Ham 1, Chelsea 1

Arsenal 1, Brentford 1

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Leicester 4, Tottenham 1

Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2

Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 1

Sunday, Feb. 12

Leeds 0, Man United 2

Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley302082612668
Sheffield United301875512461
Middlesbrough3115610503651
Luton Town3013107383049
Millwall291379362946
Watford3112109373446
Sunderland301299433345
Blackburn3014313323645
West Brom3012810393244
Norwich3012612403542
Hull3111812374441
Preston3011712273640
Bristol City3010911403939
Coventry3010911323339
Swansea3010911434539
QPR3110912334039
Birmingham3010812363838
Reading3011514334538
Stoke309714333834
Rotherham3071211334033
Cardiff317816223629
Wigan307815284929
Huddersfield307716283928
Blackpool3061014304528

Saturday, Feb. 4

Norwich 0, Burnley 3

Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0

Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 1, QPR 1

Hull 1, Cardiff 0

Luton Town 1, Stoke 0

Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0

Millwall 1, Sunderland 1

Preston 1, Bristol City 2

Reading 2, Watford 2

Swansea 3, Birmingham 4

Monday, Feb. 6

Blackburn 0, Wigan 0

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Blackpool 2, Huddersfield 2

Friday, Feb. 10

Birmingham 2, West Brom 0

Saturday, Feb. 11

Blackpool 0, Rotherham 0

Bristol City 1, Norwich 0

Burnley 3, Preston 0

Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 3

Coventry 1, Luton Town 1

QPR 1, Millwall 2

Sheffield United 3, Swansea 0

Stoke 0, Hull 0

Sunderland 1, Reading 0

Watford 1, Blackburn 1

Wigan 1, Huddersfield 0

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Cardiff vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth301974543164
Sheffield Wednesday291883502062
Ipswich3015114563156
Bolton311687432356
Derby291586472453
Barnsley281558382650
Wycombe2914510412947
Shrewsbury3014511393347
Peterborough2814212453744
Exeter3010812424238
Portsmouth289118363638
Charlton2991010444137
Lincoln288137283037
Bristol Rovers3010713435337
Port Vale3010713314337
Oxford United319913353736
Fleetwood Town2971111333432
Burton Albion298714385631
Cheltenham298615233530
Milton Keynes Dons308517284129
Morecambe2961013324628
Accrington Stanley286913254527
Cambridge United297517244926
Forest Green315719255822

Saturday, Feb. 4

Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3

Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1

Derby 5, Morecambe 0

Exeter 1, Charlton 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3

Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2

Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1

Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3

Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday, Feb. 11

Barnsley 2, Cambridge United 0

Burton Albion 1, Exeter 0

Charlton 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Cheltenham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Lincoln 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1

Morecambe 1, Forest Green 1

Peterborough 0, Bolton 5

Plymouth 3, Portsmouth 1

Shrewsbury 3, Port Vale 2

Wycombe 3, Derby 2

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient311975401864
Stevenage281684412156
Carlisle3014106482852
Northampton291496432951
Salford3014610403048
Mansfield Town291379433746
Stockport County2913610422845
Bradford281297352845
Doncaster2913412354043
Swindon291199373242
Tranmere3011811322841
Barrow3012513343941
Sutton United3011811303741
AFC Wimbledon2910109302940
Walsall271098312439
Colchester319715313834
Grimsby Town269611293333
Newport County288812273132
Crewe2871110233632
Harrogate Town287615344427
Crawley Town276813314426
Hartlepool306816315426
Gillingham285914153324
Rochdale305619244521

Saturday, Feb. 4

Newport County 2, Swindon 1

Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 1

Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 1, Barrow 1

Crewe 0, Grimsby Town 3

Doncaster 0, Hartlepool 1

Gillingham 1, Crawley Town 0

Leyton Orient 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Northampton 0, Walsall 0

Salford 2, Rochdale 1

Stockport County 3, Tranmere 2

Sutton United 0, Stevenage 0

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Crewe 0, Leyton Orient 2

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Doncaster 2, Tranmere 0

Saturday, Feb. 11

AFC Wimbledon 0, Carlisle 0

Barrow 0, Newport County 1

Crawley Town 2, Crewe 2

Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 1

Harrogate Town 1, Stockport County 3

Hartlepool 2, Sutton United 2

Mansfield Town 2, Gillingham 0

Rochdale 1, Northampton 1

Stevenage 2, Bradford 3

Swindon 0, Doncaster 2

Tranmere 1, Salford 0

Walsall 1, Leyton Orient 1

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Northampton vs. Grimsby Town, 9 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you