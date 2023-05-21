English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|35
|27
|4
|4
|92
|31
|85
|Arsenal
|37
|25
|6
|6
|83
|43
|81
|Newcastle
|36
|19
|12
|5
|67
|32
|69
|Man United
|36
|21
|6
|9
|52
|41
|69
|Liverpool
|37
|19
|9
|9
|71
|43
|66
|Brighton
|36
|18
|7
|11
|70
|50
|61
|Aston Villa
|37
|17
|7
|13
|49
|45
|58
|Tottenham
|37
|17
|6
|14
|66
|62
|57
|Brentford
|37
|14
|14
|9
|57
|46
|56
|Fulham
|37
|15
|7
|15
|54
|51
|52
|Crystal Palace
|37
|11
|11
|15
|39
|48
|44
|Chelsea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|36
|41
|43
|Wolverhampton
|37
|11
|8
|18
|31
|53
|41
|West Ham
|37
|11
|7
|19
|41
|53
|40
|Bournemouth
|37
|11
|6
|20
|37
|70
|39
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|9
|10
|18
|37
|67
|37
|Everton
|37
|7
|12
|18
|33
|57
|33
|Leeds
|37
|7
|10
|20
|47
|74
|31
|Leicester
|36
|8
|6
|22
|49
|67
|30
|Southampton
|37
|6
|6
|25
|32
|69
|24
Saturday, May 13
Leeds 2, Newcastle 2
Aston Villa 2, Tottenham 1
Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 2, Wolverhampton 0
Southampton 0, Fulham 2
Sunday, May 14
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Everton 0, Man City 3
Arsenal 0, Brighton 3
Monday, May 15
Leicester 0, Liverpool 3
Thursday, May 18
Newcastle 4, Brighton 1
Saturday, May 20
Tottenham 1, Brentford 3
Bournemouth 0, Man United 1
Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton 1, Everton 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0
Sunday, May 21
West Ham 3, Leeds 1
Brighton 3, Southampton 1
Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 22
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|46
|29
|14
|3
|87
|35
|101
|Sheffield United
|46
|28
|7
|11
|73
|39
|91
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|17
|8
|57
|39
|80
|Middlesbrough
|46
|22
|9
|15
|84
|56
|75
|Coventry
|46
|18
|16
|12
|58
|46
|70
|Sunderland
|46
|18
|15
|13
|68
|55
|69
|Blackburn
|46
|20
|9
|17
|52
|54
|69
|Millwall
|46
|19
|11
|16
|57
|50
|68
|West Brom
|46
|18
|12
|16
|59
|53
|66
|Swansea
|46
|18
|12
|16
|68
|64
|66
|Watford
|46
|16
|15
|15
|56
|53
|63
|Preston
|46
|17
|12
|17
|45
|59
|63
|Norwich
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|54
|62
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|14
|17
|55
|56
|59
|Hull
|46
|14
|16
|16
|51
|61
|58
|Stoke
|46
|14
|11
|21
|55
|54
|53
|Birmingham
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|58
|53
|Huddersfield
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|62
|53
|Rotherham
|46
|11
|17
|18
|49
|60
|50
|QPR
|46
|13
|11
|22
|44
|71
|50
|Cardiff
|46
|13
|10
|23
|41
|58
|49
|Reading
|46
|13
|11
|22
|46
|68
|44
|Blackpool
|46
|11
|11
|24
|48
|72
|44
|Wigan
|46
|10
|15
|21
|38
|65
|39
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1
Sunday, May 14
Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0, Luton Town advances on 3-2 aggregate
Wednesday, May 17
Middlesbrough 0, Coventry 1, Coventry advances on 1-0 aggregate
Saturday, May 27
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 11:45 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|46
|31
|8
|7
|82
|47
|101
|Ipswich
|46
|28
|14
|4
|101
|35
|98
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|28
|12
|6
|81
|37
|96
|Barnsley
|46
|26
|8
|12
|80
|47
|86
|Bolton
|46
|23
|12
|11
|62
|36
|81
|Peterborough
|46
|24
|5
|17
|75
|54
|77
|Derby
|46
|21
|13
|12
|67
|46
|76
|Portsmouth
|46
|17
|19
|10
|61
|50
|70
|Wycombe
|46
|20
|9
|17
|59
|51
|69
|Charlton
|46
|16
|14
|16
|70
|66
|62
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|20
|12
|47
|47
|62
|Shrewsbury
|46
|17
|8
|21
|52
|61
|59
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|51
|58
|Exeter
|46
|15
|11
|20
|64
|68
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|15
|11
|20
|57
|79
|56
|Cheltenham
|46
|14
|12
|20
|45
|61
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|14
|11
|21
|58
|73
|53
|Port Vale
|46
|13
|10
|23
|48
|71
|49
|Oxford United
|46
|11
|14
|21
|49
|56
|47
|Cambridge United
|46
|13
|7
|26
|41
|68
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|11
|12
|23
|44
|66
|45
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|14
|22
|47
|78
|44
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|11
|11
|24
|40
|77
|44
|Forest Green
|46
|6
|9
|31
|31
|89
|27
Saturday, May 13
Bolton 1, Barnsley 1
Thursday, May 18
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Peterborough 1, 5-5 aggregate, Sheffield Wednesday advances 5-3 on penalty kicks
Friday, May 19
Barnsley 1, Bolton 0, Barnsley advances on 2-1 aggregate
Monday, May 29
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|46
|26
|13
|7
|61
|34
|91
|Stevenage
|46
|24
|13
|9
|61
|39
|85
|Northampton
|46
|23
|14
|9
|62
|42
|83
|Stockport County
|46
|22
|13
|11
|65
|37
|79
|Carlisle
|46
|20
|16
|10
|66
|43
|76
|Bradford
|46
|20
|16
|10
|61
|43
|76
|Salford
|46
|22
|9
|15
|72
|54
|75
|Mansfield Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|72
|55
|75
|Barrow
|46
|18
|8
|20
|47
|53
|62
|Swindon
|46
|16
|13
|17
|61
|55
|61
|Grimsby Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|49
|56
|61
|Tranmere
|46
|15
|13
|18
|45
|48
|58
|Crewe
|46
|14
|16
|16
|48
|60
|58
|Sutton United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|46
|58
|58
|Newport County
|46
|14
|15
|17
|53
|56
|57
|Walsall
|46
|12
|19
|15
|46
|49
|55
|Gillingham
|46
|14
|13
|19
|36
|49
|55
|Doncaster
|46
|16
|7
|23
|46
|65
|55
|Harrogate Town
|46
|12
|16
|18
|59
|68
|52
|Colchester
|46
|12
|13
|21
|44
|51
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|11
|15
|20
|48
|60
|48
|Crawley Town
|46
|11
|13
|22
|48
|71
|46
|Hartlepool
|46
|9
|16
|21
|52
|78
|43
|Rochdale
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|70
|38
Saturday, May 13
Salford 1, Stockport County 0
Sunday, May 14
Bradford 1, Carlisle 0
Saturday, May 20
Stockport County 2, Salford 1, 2-2 aggregate, Stockport County advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Carlisle 3, Bradford 1, OT, Carlisle advances on 3-2 aggregate
Sunday, May 28
Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 8:30 a.m.
