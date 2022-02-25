English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City262033631763
Liverpool261862702060
Chelsea251483491850
Man United261376443446
Arsenal241437382745
West Ham261268453442
Wolverhampton251249242040
Tottenham241239313239
Southampton268117343735
Brighton257126252833
Crystal Palace266119363729
Leicester237610374327
Aston Villa248313313727
Brentford266614274224
Leeds255812295623
Everton236413284022
Newcastle2441010264522
Burnley233119212920
Watford255317254718
Norwich264517155517

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham 1, Newcastle 1

Arsenal 2, Brentford 1

Aston Villa 0, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Burnley 3

Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Norwich 1

Southampton 2, Everton 0

Man City 2, Tottenham 3

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds 2, Man United 4

Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Burnley 1, Tottenham 0

Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4

Liverpool 6, Leeds 0

Thursday, Feb. 24

Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton 1

Friday, Feb. 25

Southampton 2, Norwich 0

Saturday, Feb. 26

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Leicester vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 7

Tottenham vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham322075812967
Bournemouth301776492658
QPR331689493856
Huddersfield3415118443656
Blackburn331599453454
Sheffield United321589443353
Middlesbrough3215710413252
Luton Town321499453751
Coventry3214810423750
Nottingham Forest3213910433348
West Brom33121011353046
Millwall32121010353446
Preston34111310373846
Stoke3212812413644
Blackpool3311913364042
Bristol City3411716456140
Swansea3110813324338
Birmingham3491015405337
Cardiff3310617405336
Hull349718273934
Reading3310518416329
Derby33101211343721
Peterborough325621246321
Barnsley324820214620

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1

Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Derby 1, Peterborough 0

Luton Town 2, West Brom 0

Preston 2, Reading 3

QPR 1, Hull 1

Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Birmingham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bristol City 1, Coventry 2

Hull 0, Barnsley 2

Middlesbrough 2, West Brom 1

Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Reading 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Derby 1, Millwall 2

Fulham 2, Peterborough 1

Huddersfield 2, Cardiff 1

QPR 2, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Blackburn 0

Stoke 1, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Feb. 26

Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Fulham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham332265601972
Wigan312065562966
Milton Keynes Dons341897553563
Oxford United341789614159
Plymouth321688543856
Sunderland3416810584756
Wycombe3315108534355
Sheffield Wednesday3215107453555
Ipswich34141010523852
Bolton3415613554551
Portsmouth3113810403247
Cambridge United33111111444544
Burton Albion3412814424544
Accrington Stanley3312714415143
Cheltenham3391410435441
Charlton3311616414539
Lincoln329815374435
Shrewsbury3381015293534
Fleetwood Town3171113445332
AFC Wimbledon3361413375132
Morecambe337917436330
Doncaster358423266628
Gillingham3451217265527
Crewe335721265922

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham 1, Wigan 1

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Oxford United 4

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2

Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Cambridge United 2, Plymouth 0

Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Crewe 0, Oxford United 1

Doncaster 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Ipswich 0, Cheltenham 0

Rotherham 2, Morecambe 0

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 1, Wigan 3

Bolton 3, Lincoln 1

Saturday, Feb. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green311993612566
Northampton321688382556
Tranmere331689342356
Exeter3014115453053
Swindon3214108543852
Sutton United321499463851
Mansfield Town301488403350
Newport County3213109504249
Bristol Rovers3113810443947
Port Vale3012108433146
Salford3112811352944
Hartlepool3212812334044
Harrogate Town3111812504941
Bradford3391311374140
Crawley Town3011712374140
Rochdale307149384035
Walsall329815324435
Leyton Orient3071211383133
Stevenage3371214305033
Barrow3171014303931
Colchester3271015294631
Oldham307815304629
Carlisle3161015234528
Scunthorpe3341118235523

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northampton 3, Colchester 0

Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Carlisle 0, Swindon 3

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd

Forest Green 0, Walsall 1

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 2, Bradford 0

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 2

Stevenage 0, Bristol Rovers 4

Tranmere 1, Port Vale 1

Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 1

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Swindon 5, Walsall 0

Colchester 1, Hartlepool 2

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 3

Rochdale 1, Port Vale 1

Scunthorpe 0, Northampton 0

Leyton Orient 0, Bristol Rovers 2

Saturday, Feb. 26

Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Mansfield Town vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Exeter vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

