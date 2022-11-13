English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal141211331137
Man City141022401432
Newcastle15861291130
Tottenham15924312129
Man United13724181923
Liverpool14644281722
Brighton14635231921
Chelsea14635171721
Fulham14545232419
Brentford15474232519
Crystal Palace14545151819
Aston Villa15537162218
Leicester15528252517
Bournemouth15447183216
Leeds14437222615
West Ham15429121714
Everton15357111714
Nottingham Forest15348113013
Southampton15339132712
Wolverhampton1524982410

Saturday, Nov. 5

Leeds 4, Bournemouth 3

Man City 2, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Brentford 2

Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 3

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd

Everton 0, Leicester 2

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1

Aston Villa 3, Man United 1

Southampton 1, Newcastle 4

West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 2

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd

Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2

Saturday, Nov. 12

Man City 1, Brentford 2

Bournemouth 3, Everton 0

Liverpool 3, Southampton 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Crystal Palace 0

Tottenham 4, Leeds 3

West Ham 0, Leicester 2

Newcastle 1, Chelsea 0

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 2

Sunday, Nov. 13

Brighton 1, Aston Villa 2

Fulham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley211182402341
Sheffield United211155351938
Blackburn211209242236
Watford21966282233
Norwich21957292332
Millwall20947262231
QPR21948262431
Swansea21876272831
Preston21876182031
Luton Town21795232230
Coventry19856211829
Reading219210233029
Birmingham21777232028
Middlesbrough21768292627
Sunderland20767262327
Rotherham21687252626
Stoke217410222725
Bristol City21669272924
Cardiff217311172524
Hull217311253924
West Brom20587242423
Wigan216510213123
Blackpool216411243322
Huddersfield205411192619

Saturday, Nov. 5

Sheffield United 5, Burnley 2

Blackburn 1, Huddersfield 0

Blackpool 0, Luton Town 1

Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 1

Millwall 0, Hull 0

QPR 0, West Brom 1

Rotherham 1, Norwich 2

Stoke 1, Birmingham 2

Sunderland 0, Cardiff 1

Swansea 2, Wigan 2

Watford 0, Coventry 1

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Coventry 2, Wigan 0

Blackpool 0, Middlesbrough 3

Cardiff 2, Hull 3

QPR 1, Huddersfield 2

Sheffield United 0, Rotherham 1

Birmingham 2, Swansea 2

Stoke 2, Luton Town 0

Watford 2, Reading 0

Friday, Nov. 11

Birmingham 1, Sunderland 2

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bristol City 0, Watford 0

Cardiff 0, Sheffield United 1

Coventry 2, QPR 0

Huddersfield 0, Swansea 0

Hull 1, Reading 2

Luton Town 1, Rotherham 1

Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 2

Preston 2, Millwall 4

West Brom 2, Stoke 0

Wigan 2, Blackpool 1

Sunday, Nov. 13

Burnley 3, Blackburn 0

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sunderland vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth181332372042
Ipswich181152361938
Sheffield Wednesday181143341637
Peterborough181017342231
Portsmouth16772261828
Derby17845231628
Bolton17845191428
Barnsley17836201427
Exeter18747312725
Wycombe18747252325
Charlton18594302624
Oxford United18657242023
Lincoln17584192023
Shrewsbury18657172023
Port Vale18657202823
Fleetwood Town184104191722
Bristol Rovers18567293321
Cambridge United186210182920
Cheltenham17548142119
Accrington Stanley18459183017
Milton Keynes Dons174211162514
Morecambe18288142814
Burton Albion183411233813
Forest Green183411153713

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 1

Saturday, Nov. 12

Accrington Stanley 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Burton Albion 3, Charlton 3

Cambridge United 0, Bolton 0

Exeter 3, Peterborough 2

Forest Green 0, Wycombe 2

Ipswich 1, Cheltenham 1

Lincoln 1, Plymouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Derby 3

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Oxford United 4, Port Vale 0

Shrewsbury 0, Barnsley 1

Friday, Nov. 18

Portsmouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Exeter vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient181332281142
Stevenage181233251539
Northampton181053311935
Bradford18963251433
Swindon18873241831
Barrow181017241831
Mansfield Town18936272330
Carlisle18783261929
Salford18846191428
Doncaster18846232228
Tranmere18756191426
Stockport County18747232025
Walsall18666211624
Grimsby Town17656191723
AFC Wimbledon18657222423
Crewe17575162022
Sutton United18549162519
Crawley Town17458192817
Newport County184410162216
Rochdale184311132415
Harrogate Town183411172913
Gillingham1727861913
Hartlepool182610153112
Colchester182511142611

Tuesday, Nov. 8

AFC Wimbledon 2, Leyton Orient 0

Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 3

Mansfield Town 1, Bradford 2

Rochdale 1, Salford 0

Saturday, Nov. 12

Carlisle 0, Walsall 0

Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Crewe 1, Colchester 0

Gillingham 0, Northampton 2

Grimsby Town 1, Doncaster 3

Harrogate Town 0, Leyton Orient 2

Newport County 1, Stockport County 2

Rochdale 0, Mansfield Town 1

Salford 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Stevenage 1, Hartlepool 0

Sutton United 0, Bradford 2

Swindon 1, Tranmere 1

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd

Saturday, Nov. 19

Barrow vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you