GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City12921371129
Arsenal11911251128
Tottenham13823261626
Newcastle13661241024
Chelsea12633171521
Man United11623161620
Brighton12534191518
Fulham12534222218
Liverpool11443221316
Crystal Palace12444131616
Brentford13364192215
West Ham12426111214
Everton12345111213
Bournemouth13346122813
Southampton13337112012
Aston Villa13337112012
Leicester13328212511
Wolverhampton1324761910
Leeds1123613189
Nottingham Forest122378239

Saturday, Oct. 22

Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 3, Brighton 1

Chelsea 1, Man United 1

Sunday, Oct. 23

Aston Villa 4, Brentford 0

Leeds 2, Fulham 3

Southampton 1, Arsenal 1

Wolverhampton 0, Leicester 4

Tottenham 1, Newcastle 2

Monday, Oct. 24

West Ham 2, Bournemouth 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Leicester 0, Man City 1

Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 3

Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 1

Brighton 4, Chelsea 1

Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0

Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0

Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Leeds vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Man City vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 11 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd

Everton vs. Leicester, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley18981321635
Blackburn181107231833
QPR17935251930
Sheffield United17854281629
Norwich18846262028
Swansea17845232328
Watford17755242026
Millwall17827222026
Luton Town17674211925
Preston18675131525
Reading17818202525
Birmingham17656181523
Rotherham17575202022
Bristol City18648262722
Blackpool17647232622
Sunderland17566222121
Cardiff17638131921
Hull17629203220
Stoke17548182319
Wigan17548172519
Middlesbrough17458202317
Coventry15456151817
Huddersfield16439172215
West Brom17287202414

Saturday, Oct. 22

Blackpool 4, Preston 2

Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1

Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0

Millwall 2, West Brom 1

QPR 2, Wigan 1

Reading 2, Bristol City 0

Rotherham 2, Hull 4

Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2

Stoke 0, Coventry 2

Sunderland 2, Burnley 4

Sunday, Oct. 23

Swansea 2, Cardiff 0

Watford 4, Luton Town 0

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Coventry 2, Rotherham 2

Burnley 1, Norwich 0

Friday, Oct. 28

Birmingham 2, QPR 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bristol City 1, Swansea 1

West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2

Burnley 2, Reading 1

Cardiff 1, Rotherham 0

Coventry 1, Blackpool 2

Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0

Hull 0, Blackburn 1

Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1

Norwich 3, Stoke 1

Preston 2, Middlesbrough 1

Wigan 0, Watford 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Coventry vs. Blackburn, 3:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.

West Brom vs. Blackpool, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 3:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Watford, 3:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Reading vs. Preston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Sheffield United vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.

Millwall vs. Hull, 11 a.m.

QPR vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.

Swansea vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.

Watford vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth161222321738
Ipswich171142351837
Sheffield Wednesday171043331634
Peterborough171016321931
Portsmouth15762251727
Bolton16835191427
Barnsley16736191424
Derby15735191424
Charlton17584272323
Exeter16646262122
Shrewsbury16646161822
Port Vale16646182222
Wycombe16637212121
Lincoln15564171821
Fleetwood Town16484161420
Bristol Rovers17557273120
Cambridge United176110182919
Oxford United15537181818
Cheltenham16538132018
Accrington Stanley16448172816
Milton Keynes Dons164210152214
Forest Green173410153513
Morecambe16268122612
Burton Albion173311203512

Friday, Oct. 21

Ipswich 1, Derby 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3

Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2

Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0

Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1

Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1

Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0

Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2

Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Barnsley 0, Lincoln 1

Bolton 2, Burton Albion 1

Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Cheltenham 1, Morecambe 0

Derby 0, Exeter 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Forest Green 1

Peterborough 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Plymouth 2, Shrewsbury 1

Port Vale 2, Ipswich 3

Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1

Wycombe 2, Cambridge United 3

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Barnsley 2, Forest Green 0

Bolton 1, Oxford United 3

Charlton 4, Ipswich 4

Cheltenham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Derby 4, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Peterborough 1, Cambridge United 0

Port Vale 1, Lincoln 0

Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Burton Albion 2

Wycombe 1, Morecambe 1

Monday, Oct. 31

Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient16123126939
Stevenage171133241536
Northampton17953291932
Swindon17863231730
Barrow16916211628
Bradford16763211327
Carlisle16763231627
Salford16835191327
Mansfield Town16835252127
Doncaster17746202125
Tranmere16736181324
Walsall17656211623
Grimsby Town16655181423
Stockport County16637211921
AFC Wimbledon16547202419
Crewe16475152019
Sutton United17548162319
Newport County17449152016
Crawley Town16358182814
Gillingham1627761713
Harrogate Town163310142412
Rochdale163310122312
Hartlepool17269153012
Colchester16259132211

Saturday, Oct. 22

Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3

Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2

Crewe 1, Doncaster 1

Gillingham 1, Barrow 1

Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0

Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1

Newport County 1, Colchester 0

Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Salford 0, Stockport County 2

Stevenage 2, Northampton 3

Sutton United 1, Walsall 1

Swindon 2, Hartlepool 1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

AFC Wimbledon 1, Crewe 1

Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0

Bradford 1, Swindon 1

Colchester 2, Crawley Town 2

Hartlepool 0, Salford 2

Leyton Orient 2, Gillingham 0

Mansfield Town 0, Newport County 0

Northampton 2, Sutton United 2

Stockport County 2, Carlisle 0

Tranmere 1, Rochdale 1

Walsall 3, Harrogate Town 1

Doncaster 0, Stevenage 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Northampton 1, Newport County 1

AFC Wimbledon 3, Harrogate Town 2

Barrow 3, Crewe 0

Bradford 1, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 1, Stevenage 1

Doncaster 1, Gillingham 0

Hartlepool 2, Grimsby Town 1

Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0

Mansfield Town 2, Swindon 5

Stockport County 3, Sutton United 0

Tranmere 0, Carlisle 2

Walsall 1, Rochdale 0

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Barrow vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

