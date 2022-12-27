English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal151311361240
Newcastle16961321133
Man City141022401432
Tottenham16934332330
Man United14824202026
Liverpool15744311825
Brighton15735262024
Chelsea15735191724
Fulham16646272622
Brentford16484252720
Crystal Palace15546152119
Aston Villa16538172518
Leicester16529252817
Bournemouth16448183416
Leeds14437222615
West Ham164210132014
Everton16358121914
Wolverhampton16349102513
Nottingham Forest15348113013
Southampton163310143012

Monday, Dec. 26

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3

Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 0, Newcastle 3

Southampton 1, Brighton 3

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Leeds vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

West Ham vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley231382462447
Sheffield United241455412147
Blackburn2413011282839
Watford241077302437
Norwich241059312735
Millwall231058292635
QPR241059272735
Reading2411211283435
Sunderland24978332734
Preston24978232434
Middlesbrough24969363133
Coventry23968262533
Luton Town23896262533
West Brom24888312632
Birmingham23887262232
Swansea24888313432
Stoke248610283230
Bristol City247611313427
Rotherham24699283427
Cardiff247611202827
Hull247611274127
Blackpool246711263525
Wigan246612243824
Huddersfield236413213022

Monday, Dec. 19

Wigan 1, Sheffield United 2

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Coventry 1, West Brom 0

Monday, Dec. 26

Watford 0, Millwall 2

Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, West Brom 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1

Preston 1, Huddersfield 2

Rotherham 2, Stoke 2

Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1

Cardiff 0, QPR 0

Luton Town 2, Norwich 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Reading 2, Swansea 1

Burnley vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

QPR vs. Luton Town, 1 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Birmingham vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth231553422550
Ipswich231463442248
Sheffield Wednesday231373381846
Barnsley211146281737
Bolton221066261936
Derby22985281735
Wycombe231058302535
Peterborough2210210372832
Port Vale22958242932
Bristol Rovers23878353731
Portsmouth20794262230
Shrewsbury22859232529
Exeter23779333328
Lincoln21696212627
Oxford United22688262526
Fleetwood Town225116242326
Charlton225107323125
Cheltenham217410162325
Cambridge United227312213324
Accrington Stanley21579213222
Milton Keynes Dons226313223121
Forest Green235513194420
Burton Albion234712304419
Morecambe222911173415

Monday, Dec. 26

Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 1, Peterborough 1

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1

Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0

Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0

Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Bolton 0, Derby 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Derby vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient221642351252
Stevenage221363311645
Northampton221273372243
Carlisle22994332336
Swindon23986262335
Mansfield Town221057302835
Barrow221129282635
Walsall21966271833
Bradford21966262133
Salford21957241932
Stockport County21948312231
AFC Wimbledon22877262531
Doncaster22949243031
Tranmere22868231830
Sutton United238510212929
Grimsby Town21768242327
Crewe20677182425
Newport County226511212523
Harrogate Town216411273222
Crawley Town225611233421
Hartlepool224612204018
Colchester224513192917
Rochdale214314153115
Gillingham21281162514

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Northampton 2, Carlisle 1

Monday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1

Carlisle 1, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2

Gillingham 0, Colchester 1

Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1

Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2

Salford 1, Barrow 1

Stockport County 2, Crewe 0

Swindon 1, Walsall 2

Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Crewe vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Barrow vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Newport County vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you