English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|7
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Fulham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Brentford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
|4
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Leeds
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Brighton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Everton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Leicester
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|1
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Man United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
Saturday, Aug. 13
Aston Villa 2, Everton 1
Arsenal 4, Leicester 2
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0
Brentford 4, Man United 0
Sunday, Aug. 14
Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2
Monday, Aug. 15
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1
Saturday, Aug. 20
Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1
Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, Brentford 2
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Southampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|10
|Watford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Reading
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|6
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|7
|9
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Hull
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|8
|Norwich
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|7
|Cardiff
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Preston
|5
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Blackpool
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Rotherham
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|2
|6
|West Brom
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|6
|6
|Wigan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Burnley
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|6
|QPR
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|5
|Birmingham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Luton Town
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Swansea
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|8
|5
|Bristol City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Stoke
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|3
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|3
|2
|7
|9
|3
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
Friday, Aug. 12
Watford 1, Burnley 0
Saturday, Aug. 13
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 0, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Norwich 1
Luton Town 0, Preston 1
Millwall 3, Coventry 2
Rotherham 4, Reading 0
Sunderland 2, QPR 2
Wigan 1, Bristol City 1
Sunday, Aug. 14
Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Birmingham 1, Watford 1
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 0
Burnley 1, Hull 1
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Norwich 2, Huddersfield 1
Preston 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 2, Millwall 2
QPR 0, Blackpool 1
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Stoke 2, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, Sunderland 1
Reading 3, Blackburn 0
West Brom 0, Cardiff 0
Friday, Aug. 19
Norwich 2, Millwall 0
Saturday, Aug. 20
Birmingham 0, Wigan 1
Burnley 3, Blackpool 3
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston 0, Watford 0
QPR 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0
Stoke 0, Sunderland 1
Swansea 0, Luton Town 2
West Brom 5, Hull 2
Sunday, Aug. 21
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Sunderland vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|2
|13
|Peterborough
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|4
|12
|Portsmouth
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|5
|11
|Sheffield Wednesday
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|10
|Plymouth
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|9
|Charlton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|5
|8
|Bolton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|8
|Derby
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|8
|Exeter
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|7
|Port Vale
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Cambridge United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Accrington Stanley
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|7
|6
|Wycombe
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|8
|6
|Fleetwood Town
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|8
|6
|Barnsley
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6
|6
|Lincoln
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|6
|Shrewsbury
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Oxford United
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|4
|Cheltenham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Milton Keynes Dons
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|4
|Morecambe
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Burton Albion
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|14
|1
Saturday, Aug. 13
Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1
Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1
Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 0, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Barnsley 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 1, Morecambe 0
Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1
Charlton 5, Plymouth 1
Exeter 3, Wycombe 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Port Vale 1
Oxford United 1, Lincoln 2
Peterborough 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1
Shrewsbury 0, Derby 0
Saturday, Aug. 20
Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3
Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2
Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0
Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1
Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3
Saturday, Aug. 27
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|2
|13
|Stevenage
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|4
|13
|Barrow
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|6
|12
|Northampton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|8
|11
|Doncaster
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|5
|11
|Salford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|10
|Crewe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|10
|Mansfield Town
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Walsall
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Bradford
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|5
|7
|Harrogate Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|7
|Swindon
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|6
|Carlisle
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Sutton United
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Grimsby Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Tranmere
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5
|4
|Colchester
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Newport County
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Gillingham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|4
|Stockport County
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|9
|3
|Hartlepool
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|2
|Crawley Town
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|1
|Rochdale
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|8
|0
Saturday, Aug. 13
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Bradford 2, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1
Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1
Salford 3, Crewe 0
Stockport County 1, Colchester 0
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Tranmere 3, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Stevenage 1
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Barrow 2, Walsall 1
Colchester 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 2, Northampton 3
Crewe 1, Sutton United 0
Gillingham 0, Harrogate Town 2
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool 0, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town 5, AFC Wimbledon 2
Newport County 2, Salford 3
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 1
Doncaster 2, Stockport County 1
Saturday, Aug. 20
Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3
Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Crewe 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 2, Salford 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1
Newport County 2, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Rochdale 0
Saturday, Aug. 27
AFC Wimbledon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
