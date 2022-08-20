English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Tottenham3210737
Man City2200606
Arsenal2200626
Fulham3120545
Brentford3111854
Newcastle2110204
Leeds2110434
Chelsea2110324
Brighton2110214
Crystal Palace3111444
Nottingham Forest3111234
Southampton3111574
Bournemouth2101243
Aston Villa3102363
Liverpool2020332
Everton3012241
Wolverhampton3012131
Leicester3012581
West Ham2002030
Man United2002160

Saturday, Aug. 13

Aston Villa 2, Everton 1

Arsenal 4, Leicester 2

Brighton 0, Newcastle 0

Man City 4, Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2, Leeds 2

Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0

Brentford 4, Man United 0

Sunday, Aug. 14

Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2

Monday, Aug. 15

Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1

Saturday, Aug. 20

Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0

Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1

Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Fulham 3, Brentford 2

Leicester 1, Southampton 2

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Southampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United53119410
Watford5230429
Reading5302669
Blackburn5302679
Sunderland5221878
Hull5221788
Norwich5212657
Cardiff4211327
Preston5140107
Millwall5212787
Blackpool5212567
Rotherham4130626
West Brom5131866
Wigan4130326
Burnley5131666
QPR5122675
Birmingham5122345
Luton Town5122345
Swansea5122485
Bristol City4112664
Stoke5113584
Huddersfield4103563
Middlesbrough5032793
Coventry2011341

Friday, Aug. 12

Watford 1, Burnley 0

Saturday, Aug. 13

Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0

Blackpool 0, Swansea 1

Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1

Hull 2, Norwich 1

Luton Town 0, Preston 1

Millwall 3, Coventry 2

Rotherham 4, Reading 0

Sunderland 2, QPR 2

Wigan 1, Bristol City 1

Sunday, Aug. 14

Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2

Blackburn 2, West Brom 1

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Birmingham 1, Watford 1

Bristol City 2, Luton Town 0

Burnley 1, Hull 1

Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Norwich 2, Huddersfield 1

Preston 0, Rotherham 0

Swansea 2, Millwall 2

QPR 0, Blackpool 1

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Stoke 2, Middlesbrough 2

Sheffield United 2, Sunderland 1

Reading 3, Blackburn 0

West Brom 0, Cardiff 0

Friday, Aug. 19

Norwich 2, Millwall 0

Saturday, Aug. 20

Birmingham 0, Wigan 1

Burnley 3, Blackpool 3

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston 0, Watford 0

QPR 1, Rotherham 1

Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0

Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0

Stoke 0, Sunderland 1

Swansea 0, Luton Town 2

West Brom 5, Hull 2

Sunday, Aug. 21

Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Sunderland vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Ipswich541010213
Peterborough540112412
Portsmouth532012511
Sheffield Wednesday53117510
Plymouth5302879
Charlton5221958
Bolton5221538
Derby5221328
Exeter5212957
Port Vale5212577
Cambridge United5212577
Accrington Stanley4130876
Wycombe5203886
Fleetwood Town5131446
Bristol Rovers5203786
Barnsley5203566
Lincoln5131476
Shrewsbury5122255
Oxford United5113354
Forest Green4112474
Cheltenham5113364
Milton Keynes Dons5113374
Morecambe5032263
Burton Albion50144141

Saturday, Aug. 13

Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0

Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4

Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1

Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2

Derby 2, Barnsley 1

Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1

Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0

Port Vale 0, Bolton 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0

Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barnsley 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Bolton 1, Morecambe 0

Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1

Charlton 5, Plymouth 1

Exeter 3, Wycombe 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Cheltenham 0

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Port Vale 1

Oxford United 1, Lincoln 2

Peterborough 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1

Shrewsbury 0, Derby 0

Saturday, Aug. 20

Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3

Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2

Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1

Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0

Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1

Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0

Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1

Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3

Saturday, Aug. 27

Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient54108213
Stevenage54108413
Barrow54019612
Northampton532011811
Doncaster53208511
Salford53119410
Crewe53118610
Mansfield Town5302869
Walsall5221738
AFC Wimbledon5221878
Bradford5212757
Harrogate Town5212547
Swindon5131556
Carlisle4121445
Sutton United5122345
Grimsby Town4121235
Tranmere5113554
Colchester5113584
Newport County5113584
Gillingham5113174
Stockport County5104693
Hartlepool5023292
Crawley Town5014271
Rochdale5005180

Saturday, Aug. 13

AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2

Bradford 2, Newport County 0

Carlisle 1, Swindon 1

Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0

Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0

Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1

Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1

Salford 3, Crewe 0

Stockport County 1, Colchester 0

Sutton United 1, Barrow 0

Tranmere 3, Gillingham 0

Walsall 1, Stevenage 1

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barrow 2, Walsall 1

Colchester 1, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 2, Northampton 3

Crewe 1, Sutton United 0

Gillingham 0, Harrogate Town 2

Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool 0, Tranmere 0

Mansfield Town 5, AFC Wimbledon 2

Newport County 2, Salford 3

Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0

Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 1

Doncaster 2, Stockport County 1

Saturday, Aug. 20

Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3

Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0

Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3

Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Crewe 2, Northampton 2

Doncaster 2, Salford 1

Gillingham 0, Walsall 0

Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0

Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1

Newport County 2, Tranmere 1

Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1

Swindon 3, Rochdale 0

Saturday, Aug. 27

AFC Wimbledon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

