English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Chelsea751115316
Liverpool642015414
Man United742114614
Everton742113814
Brighton74218514
Man City641112113
Brentford733110612
Tottenham740361012
West Ham7322141011
Aston Villa731310910
Arsenal731351010
Wolverhampton7304569
Leicester72239128
Crystal Palace71428117
Watford72147107
Leeds71337146
Southampton70435104
Burnley70345113
Newcastle70348163
Norwich70162161

Saturday, Sept. 25

Chelsea 0, Man City 1

Man United 0, Aston Villa 1

Everton 2, Norwich 0

Leeds 1, West Ham 2

Leicester 2, Burnley 2

Watford 1, Newcastle 1

Brentford 3, Liverpool 3

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southampton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1

Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Saturday, Oct. 2

Man United 1, Everton 1

Burnley 0, Norwich 0

Chelsea 3, Southampton 1

Leeds 1, Watford 0

Wolverhampton 2, Newcastle 1

Brighton 0, Arsenal 0

Sunday, Oct. 3

Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 2

Tottenham 2, Aston Villa 1

West Ham 1, Brentford 2

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Watford vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Man United, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth1174018825
West Brom1164120922
Coventry11713161222
Stoke11632151121
Fulham11623231320
QPR11533221618
Huddersfield11524161417
Blackburn11443191416
Bristol City11443141316
Reading11515171916
Millwall11362111115
Blackpool11434111415
Luton Town11353181614
Sheffield United11335141612
Middlesbrough11335111312
Birmingham11335101512
Nottingham Forest11326141411
Preston11254121511
Swansea1125491411
Cardiff11326121911
Hull112368159
Barnsley111557148
Peterborough1122712238
Derby11353782

Saturday, Sept. 25

Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 0, Preston 0

Blackburn 5, Cardiff 1

Blackpool 1, Barnsley 0

Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1

Bristol City 1, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Millwall 1

Sheffield United 1, Derby 0

Stoke 2, Hull 0

Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cardiff 0, West Brom 4

Huddersfield 3, Blackburn 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 0

Preston 1, Stoke 1

QPR 2, Birmingham 0

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Barnsley 1, Nottingham Forest 3

Derby 1, Reading 0

Fulham 3, Swansea 1

Luton Town 5, Coventry 0

Millwall 1, Bristol City 0

Peterborough 0, Bournemouth 0

Friday, Oct. 1

Stoke 1, West Brom 0

Saturday, Oct. 2

Coventry 4, Fulham 1

Barnsley 0, Millwall 1

Birmingham 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Blackpool 2, Blackburn 1

Bournemouth 2, Sheffield United 1

Cardiff 0, Reading 1

Derby 0, Swansea 0

Hull 2, Middlesbrough 0

Luton Town 0, Huddersfield 0

Peterborough 2, Bristol City 3

QPR 3, Preston 2

Friday, Oct. 15

West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan1071217722
Sunderland10712181122
Plymouth11551171020
Rotherham1162316920
Wycombe10622161220
Milton Keynes Dons11542211519
Bolton11533201518
Oxford United11533171218
Burton Albion11443101216
Accrington Stanley11515142016
Portsmouth11434141015
Sheffield Wednesday1043310915
Morecambe11425201814
AFC Wimbledon11344171913
Cambridge United10343141613
Lincoln11335141512
Cheltenham11335112012
Gillingham11254111511
Ipswich10244191810
Fleetwood Town10244171810
Charlton1123612189
Crewe111559158
Shrewsbury112278168
Doncaster102176187

Saturday, Sept. 25

Burton Albion 1, Lincoln 2

Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Charlton 2, Portsmouth 2

Ipswich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0

Morecambe 3, Accrington Stanley 3

Oxford United 1, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 2, Doncaster 1

Rotherham 1, Crewe 1

Shrewsbury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Bolton 0

Wigan 2, Cheltenham 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burton Albion 2, Portsmouth 1

Cambridge United 0, Gillingham 2

Charlton 1, Bolton 4

Ipswich 6, Doncaster 0

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Fleetwood Town 3

Morecambe 2, Lincoln 0

Oxford United 5, Accrington Stanley 1

Plymouth 1, Crewe 1

Rotherham 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Shrewsbury 1, Wycombe 2

Sunderland 5, Cheltenham 0

Wigan 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Saturday, Oct. 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Ipswich 1

Bolton 2, Shrewsbury 1

Cheltenham 0, Rotherham 2

Crewe 2, Cambridge United 2

Doncaster 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 2

Gillingham 0, Wigan 2

Lincoln 2, Plymouth 2

Portsmouth 4, Sunderland 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Oxford United 2

Wycombe 4, Morecambe 3

Saturday, Oct. 9

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green1072120823
Harrogate Town10541171219
Port Vale1053213818
Leyton Orient10442181016
Swindon1044212816
Exeter1036114815
Bradford10433141115
Barrow10433141115
Tranmere104336415
Northampton104339915
Sutton United942312814
Newport County10424131314
Hartlepool104249914
Crawley Town10424131514
Salford10334111012
Rochdale10334121312
Stevenage1033491312
Colchester92437910
Carlisle1024491510
Bristol Rovers1031691710
Walsall1023511159
Mansfield Town1023510159
Oldham102176167
Scunthorpe101456177

Saturday, Sept. 25

Crawley Town 2, Bradford 1

Forest Green 0, Tranmere 0

Harrogate Town 0, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient 0, Mansfield Town 0

Rochdale 0, Oldham 1

Salford 2, Northampton 2

Scunthorpe 0, Port Vale 1

Sutton United 4, Carlisle 0

Swindon 0, Colchester 0

Walsall 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Hartlepool 1, Exeter 1

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bradford 2, Rochdale 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Swindon 3

Carlisle 0, Forest Green 2

Colchester 0, Salford 2

Exeter 2, Walsall 2

Mansfield Town 0, Barrow 1

Newport County 3, Scunthorpe 0

Northampton 0, Sutton United 2

Oldham 1, Harrogate Town 2

Port Vale 3, Leyton Orient 2

Tranmere 2, Crawley Town 1

Stevenage 2, Hartlepool 0

Friday, Oct. 8

Tranmere vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Forest Green vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.

Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

