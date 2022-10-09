English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal9801231024
Man City972033923
Tottenham9621201020
Chelsea8512131016
Newcastle935117914
Brighton842214914
Man United7403111412
Bournemouth933382012
Fulham9324141811
Liverpool8242201210
Everton82427710
Brentford9243161710
West Ham931581010
Leeds823311129
Crystal Palace823310129
Aston Villa82246108
Southampton92168177
Wolverhampton91353126
Leicester911715244
Nottingham Forest81166214

Saturday, Oct. 1

Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1

Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2

Fulham 1, Newcastle 4

Liverpool 3, Brighton 3

Southampton 1, Everton 2

West Ham 2, Wolverhampton 0

Sunday, Oct. 2

Man City 6, Man United 3

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 0

Monday, Oct. 3

Leicester 4, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1

Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0

Man City 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle 5, Brentford 1

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton 0, Tottenham 1

Sunday, Oct. 9

Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1

West Ham 3, Fulham 1

Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2

Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Brentford vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.

Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.

Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United13733211024
Norwich13733201324
QPR13733191324
Burnley13571201222
Reading13715151822
Swansea13634171621
Blackburn13706161521
Preston134727619
Luton Town13463161318
Cardiff13535121318
Sunderland13454171317
Watford13454171617
Millwall13526151717
Birmingham13445121216
Stoke13445151716
Wigan12444131616
Rotherham12363131215
Bristol City13436202115
Blackpool13436131715
Hull13427132614
Middlesbrough13346141813
West Brom13184171811
Huddersfield12327151911
Coventry101458147

Saturday, Oct. 1

Blackburn 2, Millwall 1

Blackpool 0, Norwich 1

Bristol City 1, QPR 2

Cardiff 1, Burnley 1

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, Huddersfield 1

Rotherham 0, Wigan 2

Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1

Sunderland 0, Preston 0

West Brom 2, Swansea 3

Sunday, Oct. 2

Stoke 0, Watford 4

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Bristol City 0, Coventry 0

Luton Town 3, Huddersfield 3

Sheffield United 0, QPR 1

Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0

Cardiff 1, Blackburn 0

Reading 1, Norwich 1

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Burnley 1, Stoke 1

Hull 2, Wigan 1

Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 0

Rotherham 1, Millwall 1

Watford 1, Swansea 2

Preston 1, West Brom 0

Friday, Oct. 7

QPR 2, Reading 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0

Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0

Blackpool 3, Watford 1

Coventry 0, Burnley 1

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0

Norwich 2, Preston 3

Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1

Swansea 2, Sunderland 1

West Brom 0, Luton Town 0

Wigan 1, Cardiff 3

Sunday, Oct. 9

Huddersfield 2, Hull 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Luton Town vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth131012241331
Ipswich13931271130
Sheffield Wednesday13823251226
Portsmouth11641221222
Barnsley12624171220
Bolton1262413820
Peterborough12615211319
Exeter12534201218
Shrewsbury12534131418
Derby11524121117
Fleetwood Town12372111016
Accrington Stanley12444141616
Cambridge United13517152316
Port Vale12435121715
Wycombe12426141614
Lincoln11353141614
Cheltenham12426111514
Charlton12273151513
Bristol Rovers12336172312
Oxford United1132691211
Forest Green12327112511
Milton Keynes Dons11317121610
Burton Albion1322915288
Morecambe121479237

Saturday, Oct. 1

Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1

Bolton 2, Lincoln 0

Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 0, Derby 2

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0

Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1

Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3

Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Cheltenham 1, Bolton 0

Ipswich 3, Cambridge United 0

Plymouth 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barnsley 0, Exeter 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1

Derby 1, Port Vale 2

Forest Green 1, Bolton 0

Lincoln 0, Charlton 0

Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2

Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1

Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1

Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Charlton vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Stevenage131012191031
Leyton Orient1292120729
Northampton13823231426
Salford1273217924
Mansfield Town12723191223
Bradford12633181121
Carlisle12561161121
Doncaster13634181621
Barrow12705151321
Swindon13553141320
Grimsby Town12543141019
Tranmere1261513919
Crewe12453131217
Walsall13445151216
Sutton United13427121714
Stockport County12336131612
AFC Wimbledon12336141912
Newport County13328121711
Gillingham1225541211
Colchester1223710179
Hartlepool1316611239
Harrogate Town122288168
Rochdale122288188
Crawley Town1213810226

Saturday, Oct. 1

Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1

Carlisle 0, Crewe 0

Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2

Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0

Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2

Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2

Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1

Stockport County 1, Walsall 1

Swindon 1, Northampton 2

Tranmere 1, Barrow 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Hartlepool 2, Doncaster 1

Stevenage 3, Sutton United 0

Swindon 1, Newport County 0

Walsall 1, Northampton 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1

Bradford 0, Stockport County 1

Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1

Crewe 1, Gillingham 1

Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1

Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0

Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3

Newport County 0, Rochdale 1

Northampton 0, Salford 1

Stevenage 2, Swindon 0

Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2

Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1

Friday, Oct. 14

Tranmere vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 8 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

