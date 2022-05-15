English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City362853942289
Liverpool362682892486
Chelsea3620106733170
Tottenham3721511644068
Arsenal3621312564566
Man United37161011575658
West Ham3616713574655
Wolverhampton3615516363950
Brighton36111411384247
Leicester3512914525645
Crystal Palace35101411464244
Aston Villa3513418484943
Brentford3612717445243
Newcastle36111015406143
Southampton3691314416140
Everton3510619375636
Burnley3671316325034
Leeds3681018397734
Watford366525327023
Norwich365625227821

Saturday, May 7

Brentford 3, Southampton 0

Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3

Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 2

Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0

Brighton 4, Man United 0

Liverpool 1, Tottenham 1

Sunday, May 8

Arsenal 2, Leeds 1

Leicester 1, Everton 2

Norwich 0, West Ham 4

Man City 5, Newcastle 0

Tuesday, May 10

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2

Wednesday, May 11

Leeds 0, Chelsea 3

Watford 0, Everton 0

Leicester 3, Norwich 0

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5

Thursday, May 12

Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0

Sunday, May 15

Tottenham 1, Burnley 0

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Watford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Brentford, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 16

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Southampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.

Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.

Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.

Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.

Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.

Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham46279101064390
Bournemouth4625138743988
Huddersfield46231310644782
Nottingham Forest46231112734080
Sheffield United46211213634575
Luton Town46211213635575
Middlesbrough46201016595070
Blackburn46191215595069
Millwall46181513534569
West Brom46181315524567
QPR4619918605966
Coventry46171316605964
Preston46161614525664
Stoke46171118575262
Swansea46161317586861
Blackpool46161218545860
Bristol City46151021627755
Cardiff4615823506853
Hull4614923415451
Birmingham46111421507547
Reading4613825548741
Peterborough4691027438737
Derby46141319455334
Barnsley4661228337330

Saturday, May 7

West Brom 4, Barnsley 0

Swansea 0, QPR 1

Stoke 1, Coventry 1

Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0

Preston 4, Middlesbrough 1

Peterborough 5, Blackpool 0

Luton Town 1, Reading 0

Hull 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 0

Derby 0, Cardiff 1

Bournemouth 1, Millwall 0

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 2

Friday, May 13

Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1

Saturday, May 14

Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2

Monday, May 16

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan4627118824492
Rotherham4627910703390
Milton Keynes Dons4626119784489
Sheffield Wednesday4624139785085
Sunderland46241210795384
Wycombe4623149755183
Plymouth46231112684880
Oxford United46221014825976
Bolton46211015745773
Portsmouth46201313685173
Ipswich46181612674670
Accrington Stanley46171019618061
Charlton4617821555959
Cambridge United46151318567458
Cheltenham46131716668056
Burton Albion46141121516753
Lincoln46141022556352
Shrewsbury46121420475150
Morecambe46101224578842
Fleetwood Town4681622628240
Gillingham4681622356940
Doncaster4610828378238
AFC Wimbledon4661921497537
Crewe467831378329

Sunday, May 8

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0, Wycombe advances on 2-1 aggregate

Monday, May 9

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1, Sunderland advances on 2-1 aggregate

Saturday, May 21

Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green4623158754484
Exeter4623158654184
Bristol Rovers46231112714980
Northampton46231112603880
Port Vale46221212674678
Swindon46221113775477
Mansfield Town46221113675277
Sutton United46221014695376
Tranmere46211213534075
Salford46191314604670
Newport County46191215675869
Crawley Town46171019566661
Leyton Orient46141616624758
Bradford46141616535558
Colchester46141319486055
Walsall46141220476054
Hartlepool46141220446454
Rochdale46121717515953
Harrogate Town46141121647553
Carlisle46141121396253
Stevenage46111421456847
Barrow46101422445744
Oldham4691126467538
Scunthorpe4641428299026

Saturday, May 7

Barrow 1, Northampton 3

Bradford 2, Carlisle 0

Bristol Rovers 7, Scunthorpe 0

Exeter 0, Port Vale 1

Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 2

Leyton Orient 0, Tranmere 1

Mansfield Town 2, Forest Green 2

Newport County 0, Rochdale 2

Oldham 3, Crawley Town 3

Stevenage 4, Salford 2

Walsall 0, Swindon 3

Hartlepool 0, Colchester 2

Saturday, May 14

Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1

Sunday, May 15

Swindon 2, Port Vale 1

Wednesday, May 18

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

