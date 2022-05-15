English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|36
|28
|5
|3
|94
|22
|89
|Liverpool
|36
|26
|8
|2
|89
|24
|86
|Chelsea
|36
|20
|10
|6
|73
|31
|70
|Tottenham
|37
|21
|5
|11
|64
|40
|68
|Arsenal
|36
|21
|3
|12
|56
|45
|66
|Man United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57
|56
|58
|West Ham
|36
|16
|7
|13
|57
|46
|55
|Wolverhampton
|36
|15
|5
|16
|36
|39
|50
|Brighton
|36
|11
|14
|11
|38
|42
|47
|Leicester
|35
|12
|9
|14
|52
|56
|45
|Crystal Palace
|35
|10
|14
|11
|46
|42
|44
|Aston Villa
|35
|13
|4
|18
|48
|49
|43
|Brentford
|36
|12
|7
|17
|44
|52
|43
|Newcastle
|36
|11
|10
|15
|40
|61
|43
|Southampton
|36
|9
|13
|14
|41
|61
|40
|Everton
|35
|10
|6
|19
|37
|56
|36
|Burnley
|36
|7
|13
|16
|32
|50
|34
|Leeds
|36
|8
|10
|18
|39
|77
|34
|Watford
|36
|6
|5
|25
|32
|70
|23
|Norwich
|36
|5
|6
|25
|22
|78
|21
Saturday, May 7
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 2
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0
Brighton 4, Man United 0
Liverpool 1, Tottenham 1
Sunday, May 8
Arsenal 2, Leeds 1
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Norwich 0, West Ham 4
Man City 5, Newcastle 0
Tuesday, May 10
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2
Wednesday, May 11
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Thursday, May 12
Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0
Sunday, May 15
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Watford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brentford, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 16
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|106
|43
|90
|Bournemouth
|46
|25
|13
|8
|74
|39
|88
|Huddersfield
|46
|23
|13
|10
|64
|47
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|73
|40
|80
|Sheffield United
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|45
|75
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|55
|75
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|10
|16
|59
|50
|70
|Blackburn
|46
|19
|12
|15
|59
|50
|69
|Millwall
|46
|18
|15
|13
|53
|45
|69
|West Brom
|46
|18
|13
|15
|52
|45
|67
|QPR
|46
|19
|9
|18
|60
|59
|66
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|60
|59
|64
|Preston
|46
|16
|16
|14
|52
|56
|64
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|52
|62
|Swansea
|46
|16
|13
|17
|58
|68
|61
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|12
|18
|54
|58
|60
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|10
|21
|62
|77
|55
|Cardiff
|46
|15
|8
|23
|50
|68
|53
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|41
|54
|51
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|14
|21
|50
|75
|47
|Reading
|46
|13
|8
|25
|54
|87
|41
|Peterborough
|46
|9
|10
|27
|43
|87
|37
|Derby
|46
|14
|13
|19
|45
|53
|34
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|12
|28
|33
|73
|30
Saturday, May 7
West Brom 4, Barnsley 0
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Stoke 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0
Preston 4, Middlesbrough 1
Peterborough 5, Blackpool 0
Luton Town 1, Reading 0
Hull 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 0
Derby 0, Cardiff 1
Bournemouth 1, Millwall 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 2
Friday, May 13
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Saturday, May 14
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Monday, May 16
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
Sunday, May 8
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0, Wycombe advances on 2-1 aggregate
Monday, May 9
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1, Sunderland advances on 2-1 aggregate
Saturday, May 21
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|46
|23
|15
|8
|75
|44
|84
|Exeter
|46
|23
|15
|8
|65
|41
|84
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|23
|11
|12
|71
|49
|80
|Northampton
|46
|23
|11
|12
|60
|38
|80
|Port Vale
|46
|22
|12
|12
|67
|46
|78
|Swindon
|46
|22
|11
|13
|77
|54
|77
|Mansfield Town
|46
|22
|11
|13
|67
|52
|77
|Sutton United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|69
|53
|76
|Tranmere
|46
|21
|12
|13
|53
|40
|75
|Salford
|46
|19
|13
|14
|60
|46
|70
|Newport County
|46
|19
|12
|15
|67
|58
|69
|Crawley Town
|46
|17
|10
|19
|56
|66
|61
|Leyton Orient
|46
|14
|16
|16
|62
|47
|58
|Bradford
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|55
|58
|Colchester
|46
|14
|13
|19
|48
|60
|55
|Walsall
|46
|14
|12
|20
|47
|60
|54
|Hartlepool
|46
|14
|12
|20
|44
|64
|54
|Rochdale
|46
|12
|17
|17
|51
|59
|53
|Harrogate Town
|46
|14
|11
|21
|64
|75
|53
|Carlisle
|46
|14
|11
|21
|39
|62
|53
|Stevenage
|46
|11
|14
|21
|45
|68
|47
|Barrow
|46
|10
|14
|22
|44
|57
|44
|Oldham
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|75
|38
|Scunthorpe
|46
|4
|14
|28
|29
|90
|26
Saturday, May 7
Barrow 1, Northampton 3
Bradford 2, Carlisle 0
Bristol Rovers 7, Scunthorpe 0
Exeter 0, Port Vale 1
Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 2
Leyton Orient 0, Tranmere 1
Mansfield Town 2, Forest Green 2
Newport County 0, Rochdale 2
Oldham 3, Crawley Town 3
Stevenage 4, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Swindon 3
Hartlepool 0, Colchester 2
Saturday, May 14
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Sunday, May 15
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Wednesday, May 18
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.