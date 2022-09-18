English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal760117718
Man City752023617
Tottenham752018717
Brighton641111513
Man United64028812
Fulham7322121111
Chelsea63128910
Liverpool62311569
Brentford723215129
Newcastle7151878
Leeds622210108
Bournemouth72236198
Everton7142567
Southampton72147117
Aston Villa72146107
Crystal Palace6132796
Wolverhampton7133376
West Ham7115394
Nottingham Forest71156174
Leicester701610221

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. ppd

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. ppd

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, Sept. 11

Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Monday, Sept. 12

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. ppd

Friday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa 1, Southampton 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Fulham 3

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wolverhampton 0, Man City 3

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 1, Bournemouth 1

Tottenham 6, Leicester 2

Sunday, Sept. 18

Brentford 0, Arsenal 3

Man United vs. Leeds, 9 a.m. ppd

Everton 1, West Ham 0

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Saturday, Oct. 1

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United1072119523
Norwich1062216920
Reading10604101418
Burnley10451171017
Sunderland10433161115
QPR10433141115
Blackburn10505111315
Rotherham935112614
Bristol City10424191614
Watford10352111114
Luton Town10343111013
Wigan934291113
Millwall10415111413
Stoke10334111112
Preston102623412
Swansea10334101212
Birmingham1033481012
Cardiff1032571111
Blackpool10325101511
Hull10325112111
West Brom10172151410
Middlesbrough10244131510
Huddersfield92169137
Coventry70347133

Saturday, Sept. 10

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd

Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m. ppd

Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. ppd

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd

Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Blackburn 2, Watford 0

Huddersfield 1, Wigan 2

Hull 0, Stoke 3

Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 3

Swansea 0, Sheffield United 1

Preston 1, Burnley 1

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Luton Town 2, Coventry 2

Millwall 0, QPR 2

Norwich 3, Bristol City 2

Rotherham 3, Blackpool 0

Reading 0, Sunderland 3

West Brom 2, Birmingham 3

Saturday, Sept. 17

Swansea 3, Hull 0

Birmingham 0, Coventry 0

Burnley 2, Bristol City 1

Huddersfield 1, Cardiff 0

Luton Town 2, Blackburn 0

Millwall 2, Blackpool 1

Norwich 1, West Brom 1

Preston 0, Sheffield United 2

QPR 0, Stoke 0

Watford 2, Sunderland 2

Wigan 0, Reading 1

Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0

Friday, Sept. 30

Hull vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Ipswich963018621
Portsmouth963019821
Plymouth9612161119
Sheffield Wednesday952217917
Bolton952211617
Barnsley942313914
Derby94239914
Lincoln9342141413
Cambridge United9414121513
Peterborough9405141012
Fleetwood Town92619812
Shrewsbury933391012
Port Vale9333101212
Charlton9252131111
Exeter9324121011
Wycombe9324121211
Accrington Stanley9243101210
Milton Keynes Dons931591110
Oxford United931581010
Cheltenham92258128
Bristol Rovers922513198
Forest Green92258188
Morecambe91446167
Burton Albion911710224

Saturday, Sept. 10

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Barnsley 1, Port Vale 1

Burton Albion 0, Portsmouth 2

Charlton 1, Forest Green 1

Cheltenham 2, Cambridge United 1

Ipswich 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Lincoln 2, Derby 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bolton 2

Morecambe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Peterborough 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0

Shrewsbury 3, Exeter 2

Wycombe 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Saturday, Sept. 17

Accrington Stanley 1, Cheltenham 0

Bolton 1, Peterborough 0

Bristol Rovers 3, Lincoln 6

Cambridge United 0, Barnsley 3

Derby 2, Wycombe 1

Exeter 0, Burton Albion 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 1

Forest Green 1, Morecambe 2

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1

Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 2

Saturday, Sept. 24

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Plymouth vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient981016425
Barrow970215921
Northampton9621191020
Stevenage961211919
Bradford952214717
Salford952213717
Mansfield Town951314916
Grimsby Town84318515
Crewe943211915
Sutton United942311914
Swindon935110814
Doncaster9423101114
Carlisle834110813
Tranmere93159910
Walsall92341099
Stockport County922510138
AFC Wimbledon92259138
Harrogate Town92256118
Newport County92169137
Crawley Town91358136
Colchester91357136
Gillingham91352116
Hartlepool90456174
Rochdale90275162

Saturday, Sept. 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Barrow vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. ppd

Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Walsall vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Sept. 13

AFC Wimbledon 0, Northampton 2

Barrow 2, Doncaster 0

Crawley Town 3, Stockport County 2

Grimsby Town 1, Gillingham 1

Harrogate Town 0, Salford 1

Hartlepool 1, Crewe 1

Mansfield Town 0, Carlisle 0

Rochdale 0, Leyton Orient 1

Stevenage 1, Newport County 0

Swindon 3, Sutton United 2

Tranmere 1, Bradford 2

Walsall 1, Colchester 1

Saturday, Sept. 17

Bradford 3, Stevenage 0

Carlisle 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1

Crewe 1, Crawley Town 0

Doncaster 0, Swindon 1

Gillingham 0, Mansfield Town 2

Leyton Orient 1, Walsall 0

Newport County 0, Barrow 2

Northampton 3, Rochdale 0

Salford 0, Tranmere 1

Stockport County 0, Harrogate Town 0

Sutton United 2, Hartlepool 0

Saturday, Sept. 24

Northampton vs. Stockport County, 9 a.m.

Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

