English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal332364783875
Man City312344822973
Newcastle3116114542559
Man United301857463759
Aston Villa3316611464154
Liverpool321589613953
Tottenham3216511585153
Brighton301479554049
Brentford3311148504347
Fulham3213613444345
Chelsea3210913303539
Crystal Palace3391014314237
Wolverhampton3310716294437
West Ham329716344334
Bournemouth329617316333
Leeds337917426330
Nottingham Forest337917296030
Leicester338520445729
Everton3261016244628
Southampton326620275624

Friday, April 21

Arsenal 3, Southampton 3

Saturday, April 22

Fulham 2, Leeds 1

Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1

Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 23

Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4

Newcastle 6, Tottenham 1

Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 25

Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0

Leeds 1, Leicester 1

Wednesday, April 26

Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton 1

West Ham 1, Liverpool 2

Chelsea 0, Brentford 2

Man City 4, Arsenal 1

Thursday, April 27

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Man United, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 30

Bournemouth vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

Fulham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 1

Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Man City vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley4427143823495
Sheffield United4326710673685
Luton Town4421158563878
Middlesbrough4422814835474
Coventry44171512554566
Sunderland44171413635365
Millwall44181115514465
Blackburn4419817475065
West Brom44171215554963
Preston44171215445263
Norwich44171116565162
Swansea44171116646162
Watford44151415525159
Bristol City44141416525456
Hull44141416506056
Stoke44141119555153
Birmingham44141119465453
QPR44121121436947
Rotherham43101617475846
Cardiff43121021385246
Huddersfield43111121426144
Reading44131021456543
Blackpool44101123456941
Wigan44101321376440

Wednesday, April 19

Watford 1, Cardiff 3

Swansea 4, Preston 2

QPR 1, Norwich 1

Blackburn 1, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 3, Hull 1

Reading 1, Luton Town 1

Saturday, April 22

Wigan 2, Millwall 1

Norwich 0, Swansea 3

Hull 1, Watford 0

Coventry 2, Reading 1

Cardiff 1, Stoke 1

Burnley 1, QPR 2

Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1

Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1

Preston 1, Blackburn 1

Sunday, April 23

West Brom 1, Sunderland 2

Monday, April 24

Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1

Tuesday, April 25

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd

Blackburn 0, Burnley 1

Wednesday, April 26

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0

Thursday, April 27

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Blackpool vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Norwich, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 7 a.m.

Monday, May 1

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 8 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth442987784695
Ipswich4427134933394
Sheffield Wednesday4426126773790
Barnsley4426711764185
Bolton44211211573475
Derby44211211664475
Peterborough4423417735473
Portsmouth44171710584768
Wycombe4420816574668
Lincoln44132011444459
Charlton44151316656258
Fleetwood Town44141515514757
Shrewsbury4316819505656
Exeter44141119616053
Bristol Rovers43141019556852
Burton Albion43141019567852
Cheltenham44131120405950
Port Vale44131021456549
Oxford United44101420455444
Milton Keynes Dons44111023406243
Morecambe4491421427341
Accrington Stanley44101123377441
Cambridge United4311725376640
Forest Green446929318427

Saturday, April 22

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1

Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2

Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1

Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3

Derby 1, Burton Albion 0

Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1

Charlton 2, Morecambe 3

Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0

Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Tuesday, April 25

Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1

Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3

Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0

Saturday, April 29

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.

Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient4426126603090
Northampton4422148604080
Stevenage4422139583979
Stockport County44211211613675
Carlisle4420159633975
Salford4421914695172
Bradford4319159563872
Mansfield Town44201212695372
Barrow4418818464962
Swindon44151316585258
Grimsby Town44151316485458
Tranmere44151217444657
Sutton United44151217445357
Newport County44131417495353
Gillingham44131318344752
Doncaster4415722446352
Walsall44111815444851
Crewe43121516415551
Colchester44121319444849
Harrogate Town44111518566648
AFC Wimbledon44111419475847
Crawley Town44111221476945
Hartlepool4481521487639
Rochdale4481026416834

Saturday, April 22

Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0

Walsall 2, Salford 3

Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0

Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1

Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0

Doncaster 1, Newport County 3

Colchester 4, Sutton United 1

Bradford 2, Gillingham 2

Barrow 0, Carlisle 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5

Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2

Tuesday, April 25

Swindon 0, Stevenage 1

Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0

Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3

Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2

Saturday, April 29

Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Crewe vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you