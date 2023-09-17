English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City550014315
Tottenham541013513
Liverpool541012413
Arsenal54109413
Brighton540115712
West Ham531110710
Aston Villa530211109
Crystal Palace5212677
Fulham52125107
Brentford5131866
Newcastle5203876
Nottingham Forest4202666
Man United52036106
Chelsea5122555
Bournemouth5032483
Wolverhampton51045113
Sheffield United5014591
Everton5014291
Burnley30033110
Luton Town40042100

Saturday, Sept. 16

Wolverhampton 1, Liverpool 3

Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1

Fulham 1, Luton Town 0

Man United 1, Brighton 3

Tottenham 2, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 1, Man City 3

Newcastle 1, Brentford 0

Sunday, Sept. 17

Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0

Everton 0, Arsenal 1

Monday, Sept. 18

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Brighton vs. Bournemouth, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Preston651010416
Leicester650111515
Ipswich650112715
Norwich641115813
Hull632110711
Birmingham63217511
Sunderland631212610
Blackburn63128910
Southampton6312111610
Leeds62311079
Bristol City6231559
Watford6222958
West Brom62221098
Coventry6141977
Plymouth6213977
Cardiff621310107
Huddersfield62136107
Millwall6213487
Stoke6204576
QPR62046116
Rotherham61147134
Swansea60246112
Sheffield Wednesday60154101
Middlesbrough60154131

Friday, Sept. 15

Hull 1, Coventry 1

Southampton 1, Leicester 4

Saturday, Sept. 16

Preston 2, Plymouth 1

QPR 1, Sunderland 3

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Ipswich 1

Watford 2, Birmingham 0

Blackburn 2, Middlesbrough 1

Bristol City 0, West Brom 0

Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0

Norwich 1, Stoke 0

Cardiff 2, Swansea 0

Sunday, Sept. 17

Millwall 0, Leeds 3

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Bristol City vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Stoke vs. Hull, 7 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Exeter851210416
Port Vale751181016
Oxford United750212715
Stevenage843111615
Barnsley741216713
Portsmouth734010313
Bolton741213913
Wycombe74128913
Lincoln733111712
Cambridge United74039612
Derby731312910
Peterborough731391010
Bristol Rovers7232889
Blackpool7232469
Shrewsbury7304489
Leyton Orient82247138
Charlton72148107
Carlisle8143797
Northampton7214577
Wigan74121285
Reading7304665
Burton Albion70252112
Cheltenham7016091
Fleetwood Town70163131

Saturday, Sept. 9

Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 2

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 2, Carlisle 2

Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Saturday, Sept. 16

Barnsley 2, Burton Albion 0

Derby 1, Portsmouth 1

Exeter 1, Cheltenham 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Oxford United 3

Lincoln 1, Carlisle 1

Peterborough 1, Leyton Orient 1

Port Vale 1, Northampton 0

Reading 2, Bolton 1

Shrewsbury 0, Bristol Rovers 2

Stevenage 1, Charlton 1

Wigan 2, Cambridge United 1

Wycombe 2, Blackpool 0

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Gillingham86027618
Notts County8521151117
Swindon7430221115
Wrexham8431201515
Mansfield Town835015814
Crawley Town8422141514
Crewe8341191313
Accrington Stanley8413131113
Milton Keynes Dons8413151413
Barrow73318612
AFC Wimbledon825112811
Newport County8323161511
Stockport County8323121211
Walsall8323111311
Grimsby Town82429910
Morecambe73137810
Bradford82426810
Colchester7214997
Salford82159137
Harrogate Town8215597
Forest Green82156147
Doncaster81257155
Tranmere810710153
Sutton United810711203

Saturday, Sept. 9

Bradford 1, Grimsby Town 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Stockport County 2

Accrington Stanley 0, Mansfield Town 3

Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester 2, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1

Forest Green 1, Crewe 4

Gillingham 1, Harrogate Town 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Notts County 1

Salford 1, Walsall 2

Swindon 5, Sutton United 3

Wrexham 2, Doncaster 1

Friday, Sept. 15

Salford 0, Notts County 2

Saturday, Sept. 16

AFC Wimbledon 2, Crewe 2

Accrington Stanley 4, Sutton United 1

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 1, Mansfield Town 1

Crawley Town 3, Tranmere 2

Forest Green 1, Doncaster 2

Gillingham 2, Morecambe 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Stockport County 2

Swindon 2, Walsall 0

Wrexham 3, Grimsby Town 0

Newport County 1, Barrow 1

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crewe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

