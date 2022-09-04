English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal650114715
Man City642020614
Tottenham642012514
Brighton641111513
Man United64028812
Chelsea63128910
Liverpool62311569
Brentford62311599
Leeds622210108
Fulham6222998
Newcastle6141767
Southampton62137107
Bournemouth62135187
Wolverhampton6132346
Crystal Palace6132796
Everton6042464
Aston Villa61145104
West Ham6114384
Nottingham Forest61144144
Leicester60158161

Saturday, Aug. 27

Southampton 0, Man United 1

Brentford 1, Everton 1

Brighton 1, Leeds 0

Chelsea 2, Leicester 1

Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0

Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 1

Sunday, Aug. 28

Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1

Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Fulham 2, Brighton 1

Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1

Southampton 2, Chelsea 1

Leeds 1, Everton 1

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bournemouth 0, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1

Man City 6, Nottingham Forest 0

West Ham 1, Tottenham 1

Liverpool 2, Newcastle 1

Thursday, Sept. 1

Leicester 0, Man United 1

Saturday, Sept. 3

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Brentford 5, Leeds 2

Chelsea 2, West Ham 1

Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Bournemouth 3

Tottenham 2, Fulham 1

Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 0

Aston Villa 1, Man City 1

Sunday, Sept. 4

Brighton 5, Leicester 2

Man United 3, Arsenal 1

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United852116517
Norwich851212616
Reading850391115
Bristol City8422161114
Burnley834114813
Watford83419713
Blackburn840491112
Sunderland732211811
QPR8323121111
Preston82512111
Blackpool832391011
Hull8323111511
Rotherham72419610
Millwall831491110
Wigan72417910
West Brom816112109
Luton Town8233789
Swansea82337119
Stoke82248118
Birmingham8224588
Cardiff8224488
Middlesbrough713310126
Huddersfield71157114
Coventry50145111

Saturday, Aug. 27

Sunderland 0, Norwich 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3

Cardiff 0, Preston 0

Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2

Hull 3, Coventry 2

Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1

Millwall 0, Reading 1

Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0

Watford 2, QPR 3

Wigan 1, Burnley 5

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Birmingham 1, Norwich 2

Burnley 2, Millwall 0

Cardiff 1, Luton Town 2

QPR 3, Hull 1

Wigan 1, West Brom 1

Sheffield United 4, Reading 0

Watford 2, Middlesbrough 1

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 0

Coventry 0, Preston 1

Sunderland 3, Rotherham 0

Stoke 1, Swansea 1

Blackpool 0, Blackburn 1

Friday, Sept. 2

West Brom 1, Burnley 1

Saturday, Sept. 3

Blackburn 2, Bristol City 3

Luton Town 1, Wigan 2

Millwall 2, Cardiff 0

Norwich 3, Coventry 0

Preston 0, Birmingham 1

Rotherham 1, Watford 1

Swansea 1, QPR 0

Sunday, Sept. 4

Reading 2, Stoke 1

Huddersfield 0, Blackpool 1

Hull 0, Sheffield United 2

Monday, Sept. 5

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Blackburn vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Ipswich752014417
Portsmouth752015617
Plymouth750213915
Sheffield Wednesday741212713
Cambridge United7412111013
Peterborough740314812
Exeter732210511
Bolton73228611
Derby73227611
Barnsley73139810
Oxford United73137710
Charlton72321199
Shrewsbury7232569
Wycombe722310108
Fleetwood Town7151778
Bristol Rovers722310118
Port Vale72237108
Accrington Stanley6141897
Milton Keynes Dons7214787
Lincoln71426117
Cheltenham71246105
Morecambe70434124
Forest Green61144144
Burton Albion70168201

Saturday, Aug. 27

Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1

Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2

Derby 2, Peterborough 1

Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2

Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Plymouth 2, Bolton 0

Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0

Wycombe 1, Charlton 1

Saturday, Sept. 3

Accrington Stanley 0, Ipswich 2

Bolton 3, Charlton 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Morecambe 2

Cambridge United 2, Lincoln 0

Derby 2, Plymouth 3

Exeter 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1

Forest Green 0, Shrewsbury 2

Oxford United 2, Burton Albion 1

Port Vale 2, Cheltenham 2

Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Barnsley 2

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Barnsley vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient761014419
Stevenage751110616
Barrow750211915
Salford742112614
Northampton7421141014
Doncaster742110814
Mansfield Town740312912
Bradford73229611
Grimsby Town63216411
Crewe73229811
Sutton United73227611
Carlisle6231879
Walsall7223978
Swindon7151668
AFC Wimbledon7223898
Tranmere7214777
Newport County72149107
Stockport County72148107
Harrogate Town72146107
Colchester71246115
Gillingham7124185
Crawley Town70345103
Hartlepool70345143
Rochdale70255122

Saturday, Aug. 27

AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1

Bradford 0, Crewe 0

Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0

Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4

Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2

Northampton 0, Doncaster 1

Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1

Salford 1, Stevenage 0

Stockport County 1, Swindon 1

Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 2, Colchester 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bradford 2, Walsall 1

Carlisle 3, Rochdale 3

Colchester 1, Hartlepool 1

Crewe 1, Stevenage 2

Doncaster 1, Mansfield Town 3

Gillingham 0, Swindon 0

Leyton Orient 2, Tranmere 0

Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 2

Northampton 3, Barrow 1

Salford 2, Crawley Town 2

Stockport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Sutton United 2, Harrogate Town 1

Friday, Sept. 9

Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you