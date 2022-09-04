English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|7
|15
|Man City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|20
|6
|14
|Tottenham
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|5
|14
|Brighton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Man United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|10
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|Brentford
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|9
|9
|Leeds
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|8
|Fulham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|8
|Newcastle
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Southampton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|7
|Bournemouth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|18
|7
|Wolverhampton
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|6
|Everton
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Aston Villa
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|4
|West Ham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|14
|4
|Leicester
|6
|0
|1
|5
|8
|16
|1
Saturday, Aug. 27
Southampton 0, Man United 1
Brentford 1, Everton 1
Brighton 1, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Leicester 1
Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0
Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 1
Sunday, Aug. 28
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Fulham 2, Brighton 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1
Southampton 2, Chelsea 1
Leeds 1, Everton 1
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Bournemouth 0, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1
Man City 6, Nottingham Forest 0
West Ham 1, Tottenham 1
Liverpool 2, Newcastle 1
Thursday, Sept. 1
Leicester 0, Man United 1
Saturday, Sept. 3
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Brentford 5, Leeds 2
Chelsea 2, West Ham 1
Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Bournemouth 3
Tottenham 2, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 0
Aston Villa 1, Man City 1
Sunday, Sept. 4
Brighton 5, Leicester 2
Man United 3, Arsenal 1
Saturday, Sept. 10
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|8
|5
|2
|1
|16
|5
|17
|Norwich
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|6
|16
|Reading
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|11
|15
|Bristol City
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|11
|14
|Burnley
|8
|3
|4
|1
|14
|8
|13
|Watford
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|7
|13
|Blackburn
|8
|4
|0
|4
|9
|11
|12
|Sunderland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|11
|QPR
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|11
|11
|Preston
|8
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|11
|Blackpool
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|10
|11
|Hull
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|15
|11
|Rotherham
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|10
|Millwall
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|11
|10
|Wigan
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|10
|West Brom
|8
|1
|6
|1
|12
|10
|9
|Luton Town
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|8
|9
|Swansea
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|11
|9
|Stoke
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|11
|8
|Birmingham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|8
|8
|Cardiff
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|8
|8
|Middlesbrough
|7
|1
|3
|3
|10
|12
|6
|Huddersfield
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|11
|4
|Coventry
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|11
|1
Saturday, Aug. 27
Sunderland 0, Norwich 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2
Hull 3, Coventry 2
Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1
Millwall 0, Reading 1
Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0
Watford 2, QPR 3
Wigan 1, Burnley 5
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Birmingham 1, Norwich 2
Burnley 2, Millwall 0
Cardiff 1, Luton Town 2
QPR 3, Hull 1
Wigan 1, West Brom 1
Sheffield United 4, Reading 0
Watford 2, Middlesbrough 1
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 0
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Sunderland 3, Rotherham 0
Stoke 1, Swansea 1
Blackpool 0, Blackburn 1
Friday, Sept. 2
West Brom 1, Burnley 1
Saturday, Sept. 3
Blackburn 2, Bristol City 3
Luton Town 1, Wigan 2
Millwall 2, Cardiff 0
Norwich 3, Coventry 0
Preston 0, Birmingham 1
Rotherham 1, Watford 1
Swansea 1, QPR 0
Sunday, Sept. 4
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Huddersfield 0, Blackpool 1
Hull 0, Sheffield United 2
Monday, Sept. 5
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Blackburn vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|4
|17
|Portsmouth
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15
|6
|17
|Plymouth
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|15
|Sheffield Wednesday
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|7
|13
|Cambridge United
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|10
|13
|Peterborough
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|8
|12
|Exeter
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|5
|11
|Bolton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|6
|11
|Derby
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|Barnsley
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|8
|10
|Oxford United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|7
|10
|Charlton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|9
|9
|Shrewsbury
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|6
|9
|Wycombe
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|10
|8
|Fleetwood Town
|7
|1
|5
|1
|7
|7
|8
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|11
|8
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10
|8
|Accrington Stanley
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|9
|7
|Milton Keynes Dons
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|7
|Lincoln
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|11
|7
|Cheltenham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|10
|5
|Morecambe
|7
|0
|4
|3
|4
|12
|4
|Forest Green
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|14
|4
|Burton Albion
|7
|0
|1
|6
|8
|20
|1
Saturday, Aug. 27
Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1
Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2
Derby 2, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2
Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Plymouth 2, Bolton 0
Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0
Wycombe 1, Charlton 1
Saturday, Sept. 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Ipswich 2
Bolton 3, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Morecambe 2
Cambridge United 2, Lincoln 0
Derby 2, Plymouth 3
Exeter 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1
Forest Green 0, Shrewsbury 2
Oxford United 2, Burton Albion 1
Port Vale 2, Cheltenham 2
Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Barnsley 2
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Barnsley vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|7
|6
|1
|0
|14
|4
|19
|Stevenage
|7
|5
|1
|1
|10
|6
|16
|Barrow
|7
|5
|0
|2
|11
|9
|15
|Salford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|6
|14
|Northampton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|10
|14
|Doncaster
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|8
|14
|Mansfield Town
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|9
|12
|Bradford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|6
|11
|Grimsby Town
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|11
|Crewe
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|8
|11
|Sutton United
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|Carlisle
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|9
|Walsall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|7
|8
|Swindon
|7
|1
|5
|1
|6
|6
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|9
|8
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|7
|Newport County
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|10
|7
|Stockport County
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|10
|7
|Harrogate Town
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|10
|7
|Colchester
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|5
|Gillingham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|1
|8
|5
|Crawley Town
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|10
|3
|Hartlepool
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|14
|3
|Rochdale
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|12
|2
Saturday, Aug. 27
AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1
Bradford 0, Crewe 0
Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0
Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4
Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2
Northampton 0, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1
Salford 1, Stevenage 0
Stockport County 1, Swindon 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1
Tranmere 2, Colchester 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2
Saturday, Sept. 3
Bradford 2, Walsall 1
Carlisle 3, Rochdale 3
Colchester 1, Hartlepool 1
Crewe 1, Stevenage 2
Doncaster 1, Mansfield Town 3
Gillingham 0, Swindon 0
Leyton Orient 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 2
Northampton 3, Barrow 1
Salford 2, Crawley Town 2
Stockport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Sutton United 2, Harrogate Town 1
Friday, Sept. 9
Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
