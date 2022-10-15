English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal9801231024
Man City972033923
Tottenham9621201020
Chelsea8512131016
Man United8503131515
Newcastle935117914
Brighton9423141114
Brentford10343181713
Bournemouth10343102213
Fulham10334162012
Liverpool8242201210
Everton92438910
Crystal Palace9243101210
West Ham931581010
Leeds823311129
Aston Villa92347119
Wolverhampton102354129
Southampton92168177
Leicester1012715245
Nottingham Forest101277235

Saturday, Oct. 8

Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1

Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0

Man City 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle 5, Brentford 1

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton 0, Tottenham 1

Sunday, Oct. 9

Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1

West Ham 3, Fulham 1

Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2

Everton 1, Man United 2

Monday, Oct. 10

Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1

Friday, Oct. 14

Brentford 2, Brighton 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2

Wolverhampton 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.

Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley14671241225
Sheffield United14743241325
Norwich13733201324
QPR14734201624
Blackburn15807181724
Reading14716152022
Luton Town14563191421
Swansea14635172021
Sunderland14554191420
Millwall14626171820
Stoke14545171719
Preston1547481019
Wigan14545151819
Rotherham13463151318
Bristol City15537232418
Cardiff14536121418
Watford13454171617
Birmingham13445121216
Blackpool14446162016
West Brom14284191814
Hull13427132614
Middlesbrough14347152013
Huddersfield13328162111
Coventry1124591410

Friday, Oct. 7

QPR 2, Reading 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0

Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0

Blackpool 3, Watford 1

Coventry 0, Burnley 1

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0

Norwich 2, Preston 3

Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1

Swansea 2, Sunderland 1

West Brom 0, Luton Town 0

Wigan 1, Cardiff 3

Sunday, Oct. 9

Huddersfield 2, Hull 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Wigan 1, Blackburn 0

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bristol City 2, Preston 1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Luton Town 3, QPR 1

Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1

Bristol City 1, Millwall 2

Burnley 4, Swansea 0

Cardiff 0, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 2

Preston 0, Stoke 2

Reading 0, West Brom 2

Sheffield United 3, Blackpool 3

Sunderland 2, Wigan 1

Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth141112281434
Ipswich14932271230
Sheffield Wednesday14923271229
Portsmouth11641221222
Peterborough14716261722
Barnsley13634171221
Bolton1363413821
Shrewsbury13634141421
Derby12624151120
Exeter14536242018
Bristol Rovers14536222418
Wycombe13526171717
Lincoln12453151617
Charlton13373191716
Fleetwood Town13373111116
Accrington Stanley13445141916
Port Vale13445141916
Cambridge United14518152516
Oxford United12426131414
Cheltenham13427121914
Forest Green14338143112
Milton Keynes Dons13319132110
Burton Albion1423916299
Morecambe1315710248

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barnsley 0, Exeter 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1

Derby 1, Port Vale 2

Forest Green 1, Bolton 0

Lincoln 0, Charlton 0

Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2

Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1

Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1

Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Charlton 4, Exeter 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Peterborough 4, Forest Green 1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 3

Bolton 0, Barnsley 0

Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 1

Cambridge United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Cheltenham 1, Bristol Rovers 4

Exeter 2, Oxford United 4

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1

Ipswich 0, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 4

Port Vale 2, Forest Green 2

Wycombe 3, Peterborough 1

Monday, Oct. 17

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol Rovers, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Stevenage141022201132
Leyton Orient1393120730
Northampton14833231427
Mansfield Town13823211326
Carlisle13661191124
Bradford13733191124
Salford13733171024
Swindon14653151323
Tranmere1371516922
Grimsby Town13643171122
Barrow13706161521
Doncaster14635181921
Crewe13454131517
Sutton United14527131717
Walsall14446161416
Stockport County13337141912
AFC Wimbledon13337142012
Gillingham1326551312
Newport County14329131911
Harrogate Town13328101711
Rochdale13328101911
Colchester1323810189
Crawley Town1323812239
Hartlepool1416712259

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1

Bradford 0, Stockport County 1

Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1

Crewe 1, Gillingham 1

Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1

Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0

Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3

Newport County 0, Rochdale 1

Northampton 0, Salford 1

Stevenage 2, Swindon 0

Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2

Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1

Friday, Oct. 14

Tranmere 3, Crewe 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Harrogate Town 2, Hartlepool 1

Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Sutton United 1

Carlisle 3, Doncaster 0

Crawley Town 2, Newport County 1

Gillingham 1, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 0, Northampton 0

Rochdale 2, Barrow 1

Salford 0, Bradford 1

Stockport County 1, Grimsby Town 3

Swindon 1, Colchester 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

