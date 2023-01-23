English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal191621451650
Man City201433532045
Newcastle201091331139
Man United201235322539
Tottenham211137403136
Brighton19946372731
Fulham21948323031
Brentford20794322830
Liverpool19856342529
Chelsea20857222129
Aston Villa20848232728
Crystal Palace20668182724
Nottingham Forest20569163521
Leicester205312283518
Leeds19469263318
West Ham205312172518
Wolverhampton204511123017
Bournemouth204511194217
Everton203611152815
Southampton204313173515

Sunday, Jan. 15

Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 1, Fulham 0

Tottenham 0, Arsenal 2

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Crystal Palace 1, Man United 1

Thursday, Jan. 19

Man City 4, Tottenham 2

Saturday, Jan. 21

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0

Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Leicester 2, Brighton 2

Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1

West Ham 2, Everton 0

Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0

Sunday, Jan. 22

Leeds 0, Brentford 0

Man City 3, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 3, Man United 2

Monday, Jan. 23

Fulham 0, Tottenham 1

Friday, Feb. 3

Chelsea vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley281882552662
Sheffield United281765482457
Watford281288342944
Blackburn2814113313543
Norwich2812610403142
Middlesbrough2812610423542
Luton Town271197352942
Millwall271269332742
Sunderland281189413241
West Brom281189383041
Preston2811710263140
Swansea281099403839
QPR2810810313438
Reading2811413314237
Coventry279810293135
Hull289712334434
Bristol City288911373833
Stoke289613333733
Birmingham288812303532
Rotherham2871011334031
Cardiff287813213129
Huddersfield267514253326
Blackpool276813284026
Wigan286715274925

Friday, Jan. 20

Sheffield United 1, Hull 0

Burnley 2, West Brom 1

Saturday, Jan. 21

Coventry 2, Norwich 4

Birmingham 1, Preston 2

Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1

Cardiff 0, Millwall 1

QPR 1, Swansea 1

Stoke 4, Reading 0

Watford 1, Rotherham 1

Wigan 0, Luton Town 2

Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunderland 2, Middlesbrough 0

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 28

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Hull vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

West Brom vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth281873512961
Sheffield Wednesday271773471858
Ipswich271494492851
Derby261385382047
Bolton271287342244
Barnsley251348332443
Peterborough2512211413138
Wycombe2611510332738
Bristol Rovers2710710424537
Oxford United26989332935
Shrewsbury2610511323035
Exeter279810393935
Port Vale2510510273435
Charlton268108403634
Portsmouth248106313034
Lincoln256127243030
Fleetwood Town266119292829
Cheltenham268414233428
Milton Keynes Dons267415253725
Accrington Stanley256712244125
Morecambe255911263524
Cambridge United267316234624
Burton Albion265714325422
Forest Green275616235221

Monday, Jan. 16

Port Vale 0, Peterborough 2

Saturday, Jan. 21

Barnsley 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Derby 2, Bolton 1

Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Oxford United 2, Ipswich 1

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Plymouth 4, Cheltenham 2

Portsmouth 2, Exeter 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Shrewsbury 5, Cambridge United 1

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Charlton vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday, Jan. 29

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient271764361657
Stevenage261673391855
Northampton261376402846
Carlisle251195392542
Salford251258342441
Swindon261187332541
Bradford251177312540
Barrow2612410323040
Mansfield Town261169363539
Stockport County241149352337
Walsall241077302237
Doncaster2511410303537
AFC Wimbledon26998292836
Sutton United2710611273536
Tranmere26989282335
Grimsby Town248610263230
Crewe24798202830
Newport County266812243026
Colchester277515263526
Harrogate Town256613324024
Crawley Town245712263922
Hartlepool265714264722
Gillingham254813112820
Rochdale275517224120

Saturday, Jan. 21

Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester 0, Gillingham 2

Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 0

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 3, Leyton Orient 0

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 24

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Swindon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Salford vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

