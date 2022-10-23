English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal11911251128
Man City11821361126
Tottenham12723231423
Newcastle12561201021
Chelsea11632161121
Man United11623161620
Fulham12534222218
Liverpool11443221316
Brighton11434151415
Brentford12354182114
Everton12345111213
Crystal Palace11344121613
Bournemouth11344102313
Aston Villa12336111612
Southampton12336111912
Leicester12327212411
West Ham1132691211
Leeds1123613189
Wolverhampton122375189
Nottingham Forest122378239

Saturday, Oct. 15

Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2

Wolverhampton 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham 2, Everton 0

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aston Villa 0, Chelsea 2

Leeds 0, Arsenal 1

Man United 0, Newcastle 0

Southampton 1, West Ham 1

Liverpool 1, Man City 0

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Brighton 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton 1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Bournemouth 0, Southampton 1

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brentford 0, Chelsea 0

Newcastle 1, Everton 0

Liverpool 1, West Ham 0

Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United 2, Tottenham 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0

Leicester 2, Leeds 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 3, Brighton 1

Chelsea 1, Man United 1

Sunday, Oct. 23

Aston Villa 4, Brentford 0

Leeds 2, Fulham 3

Southampton 1, Arsenal 1

Wolverhampton 0, Leicester 4

Tottenham 1, Newcastle 2

Monday, Oct. 24

West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Leicester vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
QPR16934251730
Blackburn171007221830
Burnley16781291529
Swansea16835222227
Sheffield United16754261626
Millwall16826221926
Norwich16745231825
Reading16817192325
Luton Town16664201824
Watford16655232023
Preston17575111422
Rotherham15564181721
Bristol City17638252621
Sunderland16556212020
Birmingham16556161520
Hull16628203120
Stoke16547172019
Blackpool16547212519
Wigan16547172419
Cardiff16538121918
Middlesbrough16457192117
Coventry13445121416
West Brom16286202214
Huddersfield15339162212

Saturday, Oct. 15

Luton Town 3, QPR 1

Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1

Bristol City 1, Millwall 2

Burnley 4, Swansea 0

Cardiff 0, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 2

Preston 0, Stoke 2

Reading 0, West Brom 2

Sheffield United 3, Blackpool 3

Sunderland 2, Wigan 1

Watford 2, Norwich 1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Hull 0, Birmingham 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Huddersfield 0, Preston 1

Norwich 0, Luton Town 1

Swansea 3, Reading 2

Blackburn 2, Sunderland 0

Stoke 0, Rotherham 1

West Brom 0, Bristol City 2

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Birmingham 1, Burnley 1

Blackpool 1, Hull 3

Coventry 1, Sheffield United 0

QPR 3, Cardiff 0

Wigan 1, Middlesbrough 4

Millwall 3, Watford 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Blackpool 4, Preston 2

Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1

Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0

Millwall 2, West Brom 1

QPR 2, Wigan 1

Reading 2, Bristol City 0

Rotherham 2, Hull 4

Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2

Stoke 0, Coventry 2

Sunderland 2, Burnley 4

Sunday, Oct. 23

Swansea 2, Cardiff 0

Watford 4, Luton Town 0

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bristol City vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.

West Brom vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Coventry vs. Blackburn, 3:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.

West Brom vs. Blackpool, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 3:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Watford, 3:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth151122301635
Ipswich151032281233
Sheffield Wednesday15933281330
Peterborough15816281825
Portsmouth13742231525
Bolton14734161024
Charlton15573231722
Exeter15636262121
Barnsley14635171321
Shrewsbury14635141521
Derby13625151220
Wycombe14626181720
Bristol Rovers15546242619
Port Vale14545151919
Lincoln13463161718
Fleetwood Town14374121316
Accrington Stanley14446162216
Cambridge United15519152616
Oxford United13427141614
Cheltenham14428122014
Burton Albion15339172912
Forest Green15339143212
Morecambe14257112411
Milton Keynes Dons143110132210

Saturday, Oct. 15

Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 3

Bolton 0, Barnsley 0

Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 1

Cambridge United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Cheltenham 1, Bristol Rovers 4

Exeter 2, Oxford United 4

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1

Ipswich 0, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 4

Port Vale 2, Forest Green 2

Wycombe 3, Peterborough 1

Monday, Oct. 17

Charlton 3, Portsmouth 0

Friday, Oct. 21

Ipswich 1, Derby 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3

Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2

Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0

Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1

Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1

Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0

Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2

Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol Rovers, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Barnsley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient14103123933
Stevenage151023221432
Northampton15933261630
Mansfield Town14824231626
Swindon15753171426
Bradford14743191125
Carlisle14662211424
Salford14734171224
Tranmere14725171023
Grimsby Town14653171123
Barrow14716171622
Doncaster15645192022
Crewe14464141618
Sutton United15537141818
Walsall15456171517
Stockport County14437161915
AFC Wimbledon14437162115
Newport County15429141914
Gillingham1427561413
Harrogate Town14338111812
Crawley Town14338152512
Rochdale14329112111
Colchester1423910199
Hartlepool1516813279

Saturday, Oct. 15

Harrogate Town 2, Hartlepool 1

Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Sutton United 1

Carlisle 3, Doncaster 0

Crawley Town 2, Newport County 1

Gillingham 1, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 0, Northampton 0

Rochdale 2, Barrow 1

Salford 0, Bradford 1

Stockport County 1, Grimsby Town 3

Swindon 1, Colchester 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3

Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2

Crewe 1, Doncaster 1

Gillingham 1, Barrow 1

Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0

Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1

Newport County 1, Colchester 0

Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Salford 0, Stockport County 2

Stevenage 2, Northampton 3

Sutton United 1, Walsall 1

Swindon 2, Hartlepool 1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Northampton vs. Newport County, 9 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

