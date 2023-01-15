English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal171421401444
Man City181233461839
Newcastle191081331138
Man United181224292138
Tottenham181035372533
Fulham20947322931
Brighton18936352530
Brentford19784322829
Liverpool18846342528
Chelsea19847222128
Aston Villa19748222725
Crystal Palace18648172622
Nottingham Forest19559153420
Leeds18459263317
Leicester195212263317
Wolverhampton194510122717
Bournemouth194411184116
West Ham194312152515
Everton193610152615
Southampton194312173415

Thursday, Jan. 12

Fulham 2, Chelsea 1

Friday, Jan. 13

Aston Villa 2, Leeds 1

Saturday, Jan. 14

Man United 2, Man City 1

Brighton 3, Liverpool 0

Everton 1, Southampton 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester 0

Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0

Brentford 2, Bournemouth 0

Sunday, Jan. 15

Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 1, Fulham 0

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Man City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Fulham vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley271782532559
Sheffield United271665472454
Watford271278332843
Middlesbrough271269423342
Blackburn2714013303442
West Brom271188372841
Norwich2711610362939
Millwall261169322739
Luton Town261097332939
Sunderland271089393238
Swansea271089393738
QPR2710710303337
Preston2710710243037
Reading2711412313837
Coventry26989272735
Hull279711334334
Bristol City278811363732
Birmingham278811293332
Rotherham277911323930
Stoke278613293730
Cardiff277812213029
Huddersfield267514253326
Blackpool276813284026
Wigan276714274725

Saturday, Jan. 14

Rotherham 4, Blackburn 0

Bristol City 4, Birmingham 2

Burnley 1, Coventry 0

Cardiff 1, Wigan 1

Hull 1, Huddersfield 1

Luton Town 2, West Brom 3

Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 0

Preston 0, Norwich 4

Reading 2, QPR 2

Sheffield United 3, Stoke 1

Sunderland 1, Swansea 3

Watford 2, Blackpool 0

Friday, Jan. 20

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Coventry vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth271773472758
Sheffield Wednesday261673461855
Ipswich261493482651
Derby251285361944
Bolton261286332044
Barnsley241248302340
Wycombe2611510332738
Bristol Rovers2710710424537
Peterborough2411211393135
Exeter26989393735
Port Vale241059273235
Charlton268108403634
Oxford United25889312832
Shrewsbury259511272932
Portsmouth237106293031
Lincoln256127243030
Fleetwood Town256118292729
Cheltenham258413213028
Accrington Stanley246711233825
Morecambe255911263524
Cambridge United257315224124
Milton Keynes Dons256415233622
Burton Albion265714325422
Forest Green265615225021

Saturday, Jan. 7

Cambridge United 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Charlton 2, Lincoln 1

Bolton 0, Plymouth 0

Morecambe 2, Cheltenham 1

Saturday, Jan. 14

Accrington Stanley 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Bolton 3, Portsmouth 0

Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 4

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton 2, Barnsley 0

Cheltenham 2, Derby 3

Exeter 1, Forest Green 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Oxford United 2

Ipswich 1, Plymouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln 0

Wycombe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Monday, Jan. 16

Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Barnsley vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient261763361357
Stevenage251573361852
Northampton261376402846
Carlisle251195392542
Salford251258342441
Swindon261187332541
Bradford251177312540
Barrow2612410323040
Mansfield Town261169363539
Stockport County241149352337
Walsall241077302237
Doncaster2511410303537
AFC Wimbledon26998292836
Sutton United2710611273536
Tranmere26989282335
Grimsby Town248610263230
Crewe24798202830
Newport County266812243026
Colchester267514263326
Harrogate Town256613324024
Crawley Town245712263922
Rochdale265516223920
Hartlepool254714244719
Gillingham24381392817

Saturday, Jan. 7

Salford 2, Northampton 1

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 3

Leyton Orient 1, Doncaster 0

Mansfield Town 2, Barrow 3

Rochdale 1, Newport County 1

Tranmere 2, Sutton United 2

Crewe 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Bradford 1, Rochdale 2

Saturday, Jan. 14

AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 0

Carlisle 2, Newport County 0

Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 2, Hartlepool 0

Harrogate Town 1, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 1, Crewe 1

Rochdale 1, Colchester 2

Salford 2, Sutton United 0

Stockport County 2, Northampton 0

Swindon 5, Grimsby Town 0

Tranmere 1, Walsall 1

Saturday, Jan. 21

Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

