English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Tottenham4301339
West Ham32101057
Man United3210727
Chelsea3210617
Liverpool3210617
Everton3210737
Man City32011016
Brighton3201436
Leicester3201456
Brentford3120315
Crystal Palace4121555
Aston Villa3111544
Watford3102353
Southampton3021462
Leeds3021482
Burnley3012251
Newcastle3012481
Wolverhampton3003030
Norwich30031100
Arsenal3003090

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0

Arsenal vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Leeds vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

Everton vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Newcastle vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham541013313
West Brom541012513
QPR532011511
Birmingham63219311
Huddersfield53119710
Stoke53117610
Bournemouth5230859
Coventry5302559
Cardiff5221968
Blackburn5221768
Bristol City5212777
Luton Town5212687
Middlesbrough5131666
Barnsley5131556
Preston5203686
Derby6132466
Millwall5122685
Hull5113474
Peterborough5113484
Swansea5113484
Reading51047133
Blackpool5023482
Sheffield United5023172
Nottingham Forest5014481

Friday, Sept. 10

Birmingham 2, Derby 0

Saturday, Sept. 11

Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Birmingham vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hull vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sunderland54018412
Accrington Stanley64026512
Burton Albion63215511
Sheffield Wednesday53115110
Wigan53116310
Portsmouth53114110
Wycombe53118610
Oxford United63129810
Milton Keynes Dons62311199
AFC Wimbledon62311199
Rotherham5302539
Bolton6231989
Cambridge United5221748
Plymouth5221648
Morecambe5212657
Cheltenham61328106
Gillingham5122565
Fleetwood Town5113574
Charlton5113464
Lincoln5113474
Ipswich50328103
Shrewsbury6105293
Crewe5014171
Doncaster5014171

Saturday, Sept. 4

AFC Wimbledon 3, Oxford United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0

Cheltenham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Crewe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Sept. 6

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bolton 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, Sept. 11

Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Harrogate Town642013714
Forest Green641113813
Bradford632110711
Swindon63217411
Northampton53115310
Leyton Orient6231969
Hartlepool5302759
Colchester6231769
Carlisle6231659
Rochdale62221098
Barrow72231098
Tranmere6222228
Stevenage6222678
Newport County6222798
Exeter6141557
Mansfield Town62138107
Bristol Rovers6213597
Port Vale6132556
Scunthorpe6132476
Salford6123665
Walsall6123485
Crawley Town5113594
Oldham61054103
Sutton United4022352

Saturday, Sept. 4

Bradford 1, Walsall 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0

Carlisle 2, Salford 1

Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter 0, Forest Green 0

Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 3

Newport County 2, Leyton Orient 2

Northampton 2, Scunthorpe 0

Oldham 0, Barrow 3

Port Vale 2, Rochdale 3

Stevenage 1, Swindon 1

Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 0

Friday, Sept. 10

Barrow 2, Colchester 3

Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 2

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Newport County vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Northampton vs. Swindon, 9 a.m.

Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you