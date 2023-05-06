English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|34
|26
|4
|4
|89
|31
|82
|Arsenal
|34
|24
|6
|4
|81
|39
|78
|Newcastle
|33
|18
|11
|4
|61
|27
|65
|Man United
|33
|19
|6
|8
|49
|40
|63
|Liverpool
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|42
|62
|Tottenham
|35
|17
|6
|12
|64
|57
|57
|Brighton
|32
|16
|7
|9
|62
|40
|55
|Aston Villa
|35
|16
|6
|13
|46
|43
|54
|Brentford
|35
|12
|14
|9
|52
|45
|50
|Fulham
|34
|13
|6
|15
|45
|46
|45
|Chelsea
|34
|11
|9
|14
|34
|39
|42
|Crystal Palace
|35
|10
|10
|15
|35
|46
|40
|Wolverhampton
|35
|11
|7
|17
|30
|50
|40
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|6
|18
|37
|67
|39
|West Ham
|34
|9
|7
|18
|37
|50
|34
|Leicester
|34
|8
|6
|20
|46
|59
|30
|Leeds
|35
|7
|9
|19
|44
|69
|30
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30
|62
|30
|Everton
|34
|6
|11
|17
|27
|52
|29
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|28
|60
|24
Saturday, April 29
Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3
Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 30
Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1
Fulham 1, Man City 2
Man United 1, Aston Villa 0
Newcastle 3, Southampton 1
Liverpool 4, Tottenham 3
Monday, May 1
Leicester 2, Everton 2
Tuesday, May 2
Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1
Wednesday, May 3
Liverpool 1, Fulham 0
Man City 3, West Ham 0
Thursday, May 4
Brighton 1, Man United 0
Saturday, May 6
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 2, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1, Brentford 0
Sunday, May 7
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 14
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 15
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|45
|28
|14
|3
|84
|35
|98
|Sheffield United
|45
|27
|7
|11
|71
|38
|88
|Luton Town
|45
|21
|16
|8
|57
|39
|79
|Middlesbrough
|45
|22
|8
|15
|83
|55
|74
|Coventry
|45
|18
|15
|12
|57
|45
|69
|Millwall
|45
|19
|11
|15
|54
|46
|68
|Sunderland
|45
|17
|15
|13
|65
|55
|66
|West Brom
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|50
|66
|Blackburn
|45
|19
|9
|17
|48
|51
|66
|Swansea
|45
|17
|12
|16
|65
|62
|63
|Preston
|45
|17
|12
|16
|45
|56
|63
|Norwich
|45
|17
|11
|17
|57
|53
|62
|Watford
|45
|15
|15
|15
|54
|53
|60
|Hull
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|61
|57
|Bristol City
|45
|14
|14
|17
|53
|56
|56
|Stoke
|45
|14
|11
|20
|55
|52
|53
|Birmingham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|46
|56
|53
|Huddersfield
|45
|13
|11
|21
|45
|62
|50
|QPR
|45
|13
|11
|21
|44
|69
|50
|Rotherham
|45
|11
|16
|18
|49
|60
|49
|Cardiff
|45
|13
|10
|22
|41
|55
|49
|Reading
|45
|13
|11
|21
|46
|66
|44
|Blackpool
|45
|10
|11
|24
|47
|72
|41
|Wigan
|45
|10
|14
|21
|38
|65
|41
Friday, April 28
Blackpool 2, Millwall 3
Saturday, April 29
Stoke 0, QPR 1
Sunderland 2, Watford 2
Sheffield United 4, Preston 1
Reading 1, Wigan 1
Coventry 2, Birmingham 0
Bristol City 1, Burnley 2
Hull 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 2, Norwich 1
Sunday, April 30
Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday, May 1
Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 0
Blackburn 1, Luton Town 1
Thursday, May 4
Huddersfield 1, Sheffield United 0
Monday, May 8
Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|45
|30
|8
|7
|79
|46
|98
|Ipswich
|45
|28
|13
|4
|99
|33
|97
|Sheffield Wednesday
|45
|27
|12
|6
|80
|37
|93
|Barnsley
|45
|26
|8
|11
|80
|45
|86
|Bolton
|45
|22
|12
|11
|59
|34
|78
|Derby
|45
|21
|13
|11
|67
|45
|76
|Peterborough
|45
|23
|5
|17
|73
|54
|74
|Portsmouth
|45
|17
|18
|10
|59
|48
|69
|Wycombe
|45
|20
|8
|17
|57
|49
|68
|Charlton
|45
|16
|13
|16
|68
|64
|61
|Lincoln
|45
|13
|20
|12
|46
|47
|59
|Shrewsbury
|45
|17
|8
|20
|52
|60
|59
|Fleetwood Town
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|49
|57
|Burton Albion
|45
|15
|10
|20
|57
|79
|55
|Exeter
|45
|14
|11
|20
|61
|66
|53
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|14
|11
|20
|56
|70
|53
|Cheltenham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|43
|59
|53
|Port Vale
|45
|13
|10
|22
|47
|68
|49
|Oxford United
|45
|11
|14
|20
|48
|54
|47
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|11
|11
|23
|44
|66
|44
|Morecambe
|45
|10
|14
|21
|45
|75
|44
|Cambridge United
|45
|12
|7
|26
|39
|68
|43
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|10
|11
|24
|38
|76
|41
|Forest Green
|45
|6
|9
|30
|31
|87
|27
Saturday, April 29
Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3
Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4
Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3
Derby 1, Portsmouth 1
Charlton 3, Port Vale 2
Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2
Ipswich 6, Exeter 0
Tuesday, May 2
Shrewsbury 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Wednesday, May 3
Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0
Sunday, May 7
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.
Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|45
|26
|12
|7
|60
|33
|90
|Stevenage
|45
|23
|13
|9
|60
|39
|82
|Northampton
|45
|22
|14
|9
|61
|42
|80
|Stockport County
|45
|22
|12
|11
|64
|36
|78
|Carlisle
|45
|20
|15
|10
|65
|42
|75
|Salford
|45
|22
|9
|14
|72
|53
|75
|Bradford
|45
|20
|15
|10
|60
|42
|75
|Mansfield Town
|45
|20
|12
|13
|70
|55
|72
|Barrow
|45
|18
|8
|19
|47
|52
|62
|Swindon
|45
|15
|13
|17
|59
|54
|58
|Tranmere
|45
|15
|13
|17
|45
|47
|58
|Grimsby Town
|45
|15
|13
|17
|48
|56
|58
|Crewe
|45
|14
|15
|16
|46
|58
|57
|Sutton United
|45
|15
|12
|18
|45
|57
|57
|Newport County
|45
|14
|14
|17
|51
|54
|56
|Doncaster
|45
|16
|7
|22
|45
|63
|55
|Walsall
|45
|11
|19
|15
|44
|48
|52
|Gillingham
|45
|13
|13
|19
|35
|49
|52
|Harrogate Town
|45
|12
|15
|18
|58
|67
|51
|Colchester
|45
|12
|13
|20
|44
|49
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|11
|15
|19
|48
|59
|48
|Crawley Town
|45
|11
|13
|21
|47
|69
|46
|Hartlepool
|45
|9
|15
|21
|51
|77
|42
|Rochdale
|45
|9
|10
|26
|45
|69
|37
Saturday, April 29
Northampton 1, Bradford 2
Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0
Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1
Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2
Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Doncaster 1, Colchester 0
Crewe 2, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0
Carlisle 2, Salford 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1
Gillingham 1, Newport County 2
Wednesday, May 3
Crewe 3, Bradford 2
Monday, May 8
Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.
Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.
Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.
