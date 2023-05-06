English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City342644893182
Arsenal342464813978
Newcastle3318114612765
Man United331968494063
Liverpool351889674262
Tottenham3517612645757
Brighton321679624055
Aston Villa3516613464354
Brentford3512149524550
Fulham3413615454645
Chelsea3411914343942
Crystal Palace35101015354640
Wolverhampton3511717305040
Bournemouth3511618376739
West Ham349718375034
Leicester348620465930
Leeds357919446930
Nottingham Forest347918306230
Everton3461117275229
Southampton346622286024

Saturday, April 29

Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 30

Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1

Fulham 1, Man City 2

Man United 1, Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3, Southampton 1

Liverpool 4, Tottenham 3

Monday, May 1

Leicester 2, Everton 2

Tuesday, May 2

Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1

Wednesday, May 3

Liverpool 1, Fulham 0

Man City 3, West Ham 0

Thursday, May 4

Brighton 1, Man United 0

Saturday, May 6

Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3

Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 2, Leeds 1

Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0

Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 1, Brentford 0

Sunday, May 7

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Leeds vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 14

Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 15

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley4528143843598
Sheffield United4527711713888
Luton Town4521168573979
Middlesbrough4522815835574
Coventry45181512574569
Millwall45191115544668
Sunderland45171513655566
West Brom45181215575066
Blackburn4519917485166
Swansea45171216656263
Preston45171216455663
Norwich45171117575362
Watford45151515545360
Hull45141516516157
Bristol City45141417535656
Stoke45141120555253
Birmingham45141120465653
Huddersfield45131121456250
QPR45131121446950
Rotherham45111618496049
Cardiff45131022415549
Reading45131121466644
Blackpool45101124477241
Wigan45101421386541

Friday, April 28

Blackpool 2, Millwall 3

Saturday, April 29

Stoke 0, QPR 1

Sunderland 2, Watford 2

Sheffield United 4, Preston 1

Reading 1, Wigan 1

Coventry 2, Birmingham 0

Bristol City 1, Burnley 2

Hull 1, Swansea 1

West Brom 2, Norwich 1

Sunday, April 30

Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2

Monday, May 1

Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 0

Blackburn 1, Luton Town 1

Thursday, May 4

Huddersfield 1, Sheffield United 0

Monday, May 8

Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth453087794698
Ipswich4528134993397
Sheffield Wednesday4527126803793
Barnsley4526811804586
Bolton45221211593478
Derby45211311674576
Peterborough4523517735474
Portsmouth45171810594869
Wycombe4520817574968
Charlton45161316686461
Lincoln45132012464759
Shrewsbury4517820526059
Fleetwood Town45141516514957
Burton Albion45151020577955
Exeter45141120616653
Bristol Rovers45141120567053
Cheltenham45141120435953
Port Vale45131022476849
Oxford United45111420485447
Milton Keynes Dons45111123446644
Morecambe45101421457544
Cambridge United4512726396843
Accrington Stanley45101124387641
Forest Green456930318727

Saturday, April 29

Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0

Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3

Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4

Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3

Derby 1, Portsmouth 1

Charlton 3, Port Vale 2

Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2

Ipswich 6, Exeter 0

Tuesday, May 2

Shrewsbury 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Wednesday, May 3

Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0

Sunday, May 7

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.

Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient4526127603390
Stevenage4523139603982
Northampton4522149614280
Stockport County45221211643678
Carlisle45201510654275
Salford4522914725375
Bradford45201510604275
Mansfield Town45201213705572
Barrow4518819475262
Swindon45151317595458
Tranmere45151317454758
Grimsby Town45151317485658
Crewe45141516465857
Sutton United45151218455757
Newport County45141417515456
Doncaster4516722456355
Walsall45111915444852
Gillingham45131319354952
Harrogate Town45121518586751
Colchester45121320444949
AFC Wimbledon45111519485948
Crawley Town45111321476946
Hartlepool4591521517742
Rochdale4591026456937

Saturday, April 29

Northampton 1, Bradford 2

Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0

Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1

Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2

Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Doncaster 1, Colchester 0

Crewe 2, Swindon 1

Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0

Carlisle 2, Salford 3

AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1

Gillingham 1, Newport County 2

Wednesday, May 3

Crewe 3, Bradford 2

Monday, May 8

Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.

