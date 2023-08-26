English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
West Ham3210737
Tottenham3210627
Arsenal3210537
Brighton3201956
Man City2200406
Man United3201446
Brentford3120635
Liverpool2110424
Chelsea3111544
Crystal Palace3111224
Fulham3111354
Newcastle2101523
Aston Villa2101553
Nottingham Forest3102563
Wolverhampton3102253
Bournemouth3012261
Sheffield United2002130
Burnley1001030
Luton Town2002170
Everton3003060

Friday, Aug. 18

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Fulham 0, Brentford 3

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4

Tottenham 2, Man United 0

Man City 1, Newcastle 0

Sunday, Aug. 20

Aston Villa 4, Everton 0

West Ham 3, Chelsea 1

Monday, Aug. 21

Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 2

Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Brighton 1, West Ham 3

Sunday, Aug. 27

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Luton Town vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sheffield United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leicester44007312
Norwich431013610
Birmingham43106210
Southampton431010710
Preston43106310
Ipswich4301859
West Brom4211977
Hull4211867
Stoke4202546
Millwall4202346
Coventry4121535
Leeds4121775
Bristol City4121345
Watford3111414
Blackburn3111554
Plymouth4112554
Cardiff4112674
Sunderland4112454
QPR4103383
Swansea4022572
Rotherham40135101
Middlesbrough4013391
Huddersfield4013291
Sheffield Wednesday4004490

Friday, Aug. 18

Leeds 1, West Brom 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Plymouth 1, Southampton 2

Blackburn 1, Hull 2

Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2

Leicester 2, Cardiff 1

Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1

QPR 0, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1

Stoke 1, Watford 0

Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Coventry 1

Sunday, Aug. 20

Norwich 3, Millwall 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Hull 1, Bristol City 1

Saturday, Aug. 26

Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1

Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Coventry 0, Sunderland 0

Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4

Ipswich 3, Leeds 4

Millwall 1, Stoke 0

Preston 2, Swansea 1

Rotherham 1, Leicester 2

Southampton 2, QPR 1

West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2

Sunday, Aug. 27

Watford vs. Blackburn, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Oxford United54018512
Exeter53117210
Bolton531110610
Lincoln53119510
Stevenage53115310
Port Vale53115910
Portsmouth5230619
Derby53021069
Cambridge United5302749
Peterborough5302769
Shrewsbury5302449
Barnsley52121277
Northampton5212557
Wycombe5212597
Blackpool5131236
Reading5203445
Bristol Rovers5122575
Leyton Orient5113484
Charlton5104583
Wigan5311952
Carlisle5023262
Burton Albion5023282
Fleetwood Town5014281
Cheltenham5014061

Saturday, Aug. 19

Bolton 0, Wigan 4

Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3

Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Carlisle 0, Exeter 2

Charlton 2, Port Vale 3

Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Northampton 1, Peterborough 0

Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0

Reading 2, Stevenage 0

Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1

Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1

Exeter 2, Reading 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0

Oxford United 2, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Derby 4

Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0

Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0

Wigan 0, Barnsley 2

Saturday, Sept. 2

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Carlisle vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Milton Keynes Dons540112812
Gillingham54014312
Accrington Stanley53118410
Notts County53119910
AFC Wimbledon5230729
Newport County53021289
Mansfield Town52301179
Swindon42201588
Barrow5221658
Salford5212887
Morecambe5212567
Bradford5212467
Crawley Town5212497
Crewe51311096
Grimsby Town5131656
Wrexham513114146
Harrogate Town5203466
Walsall51228105
Stockport County5113574
Forest Green5113384
Tranmere5104893
Colchester4103673
Sutton United51047103
Doncaster50144121

Saturday, Aug. 19

Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1

Crewe 2, Walsall 2

Doncaster 1, Notts County 3

Forest Green 0, Newport County 3

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Morecambe 3, Bradford 0

Stockport County 1, Barrow 0

Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3

Tranmere 3, Salford 4

Wrexham 5, Swindon 5

Saturday, Aug. 26

AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1

Barrow 1, Wrexham 1

Bradford 1, Crewe 0

Gillingham 0, Colchester 3

Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1

Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2

Newport County 3, Sutton United 1

Notts County 2, Tranmere 1

Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1

Saturday, Sept. 2

Tranmere vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m.

Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

