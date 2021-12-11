English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City16122233938
Liverpool161141451237
Chelsea161132381136
West Ham15834281927
Arsenal16826212226
Tottenham14815161725
Man United15735252424
Wolverhampton16637121421
Brentford16556212220
Brighton15483141620
Leicester15546232719
Aston Villa16619212519
Everton15537192518
Crystal Palace15375192116
Leeds16376172516
Southampton16376142416
Watford164111213113
Burnley14176142110
Newcastle15177173010
Norwich1524983110

Saturday, Dec. 4

West Ham 3, Chelsea 2

Newcastle 1, Burnley 0

Southampton 1, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1

Watford 1, Man City 3

Sunday, Dec. 5

Leeds 2, Brentford 2

Man United 1, Crystal Palace 0

Tottenham 3, Norwich 0

Aston Villa 2, Leicester 1

Monday, Dec. 6

Everton 2, Arsenal 1

Friday, Dec. 10

Brentford 2, Watford 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 3, Southampton 0

Chelsea 3, Leeds 2

Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0

Norwich vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd

Burnley vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m.

Norwich vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham221363511845
Bournemouth221273371943
West Brom221174301740
Blackburn221165372739
QPR211056332735
Stoke221057262135
Coventry22976292634
Nottingham Forest22877302431
Middlesbrough22868242330
Huddersfield22868252530
Millwall22796242430
Luton Town22787312729
Sheffield United21858282829
Preston22778242828
Birmingham22769222627
Swansea22769263127
Blackpool22769202627
Bristol City22769243227
Hull226511192623
Cardiff226412253922
Reading228311273421
Peterborough225413194119
Barnsley222713153413
Derby22510718214

Friday, Dec. 3

Fulham 1, Bournemouth 1

Saturday, Dec. 4

Coventry 1, West Brom 2

Barnsley 1, Huddersfield 1

Blackburn 1, Preston 0

Blackpool 0, Luton Town 3

Bristol City 1, Derby 0

Cardiff 2, Sheffield United 3

Middlesbrough 1, Swansea 0

Millwall 3, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Peterborough 0

Reading 1, Hull 1

Sunday, Dec. 5

QPR 0, Stoke 2

Saturday, Dec. 11

Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1

Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2

Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2

Derby 1, Blackpool 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 2

Luton Town 1, Fulham 1

Peterborough 2, Millwall 1

Preston 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0

Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4

West Brom 1, Reading 0

Monday, Dec. 13

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham211353421544
Wigan201334371842
Sunderland211335382542
Wycombe221264362642
Oxford United211164342139
Plymouth221075352537
Sheffield Wednesday229103302137
Portsmouth221066282236
Milton Keynes Dons211056392735
Accrington Stanley229310293930
Charlton22859302729
Ipswich22778373328
Burton Albion228410242828
Cheltenham21777283728
Bolton227510293326
Cambridge United22688323726
AFC Wimbledon20677303225
Lincoln21579222822
Fleetwood Town215610364021
Shrewsbury215412192819
Morecambe215412294419
Gillingham223811183417
Doncaster214413133616
Crewe223613193815

Saturday, Dec. 4

Accrington Stanley 5, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Accrington Stanley 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Charlton 2, Ipswich 0

Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 5

Crewe 2, Lincoln 0

Doncaster 1, Oxford United 2

Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton 0

Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Rotherham 5, Gillingham 1

Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0

Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1

Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0

Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0

Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2

Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2

Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0

Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1

Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1

Wigan 1, Ipswich 1

Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Saturday, Dec. 18

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green201352432044
Northampton211245291740
Port Vale211056352335
Newport County21975352634
Exeter21894322433
Sutton United211038322733
Swindon20965292433
Tranmere20956171432
Leyton Orient217104372031
Harrogate Town21867353030
Mansfield Town21858242629
Walsall21777252428
Hartlepool218310223127
Bradford215115272526
Bristol Rovers21759273326
Crawley Town20749233025
Salford20668232124
Rochdale21597273024
Barrow20578222422
Colchester20578162522
Carlisle214710152919
Stevenage20479163319
Oldham214413213616
Scunthorpe212109163616

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 2

Exeter 1, Northampton 2

Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green 4

Leyton Orient 4, Swindon 1

Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0

Newport County 3, Sutton United 2

Oldham 0, Tranmere 1

Stevenage 1, Scunthorpe 1

Walsall 1, Crawley Town 1

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bradford 0, Colchester 0

Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Barrow 2, Swindon 0

Bradford 2, Sutton United 2

Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2

Exeter 0, Tranmere 1

Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1

Newport County 2, Port Vale 1

Oldham 5, Forest Green 5

Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2

Walsall 3, Colchester 0

Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0

Saturday, Dec. 18

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.

