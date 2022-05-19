English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|37
|28
|6
|3
|96
|24
|90
|Liverpool
|37
|27
|8
|2
|91
|25
|89
|Chelsea
|37
|20
|11
|6
|74
|32
|71
|Tottenham
|37
|21
|5
|11
|64
|40
|68
|Arsenal
|37
|21
|3
|13
|56
|47
|66
|Man United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57
|56
|58
|West Ham
|37
|16
|8
|13
|59
|48
|56
|Wolverhampton
|37
|15
|6
|16
|37
|40
|51
|Leicester
|37
|13
|10
|14
|58
|58
|49
|Brighton
|37
|11
|15
|11
|39
|43
|48
|Brentford
|37
|13
|7
|17
|47
|54
|46
|Newcastle
|37
|12
|10
|15
|42
|61
|46
|Crystal Palace
|37
|10
|15
|12
|49
|46
|45
|Aston Villa
|37
|13
|6
|18
|50
|51
|45
|Southampton
|37
|9
|13
|15
|42
|63
|40
|Everton
|37
|11
|6
|20
|42
|61
|39
|Burnley
|37
|7
|14
|16
|33
|51
|35
|Leeds
|37
|8
|11
|18
|40
|78
|35
|Watford
|37
|6
|5
|26
|33
|75
|23
|Norwich
|37
|5
|7
|25
|23
|79
|22
Wednesday, May 11
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Thursday, May 12
Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0
Sunday, May 15
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1
Leeds 1, Brighton 1
Watford 1, Leicester 5
West Ham 2, Man City 2
Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1
Everton 2, Brentford 3
Monday, May 16
Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0
Tuesday, May 17
Southampton 1, Liverpool 2
Thursday, May 19
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2
Chelsea 1, Leicester 1
Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1
Sunday, May 22
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|106
|43
|90
|Bournemouth
|46
|25
|13
|8
|74
|39
|88
|Huddersfield
|46
|23
|13
|10
|64
|47
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|73
|40
|80
|Sheffield United
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|45
|75
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|55
|75
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|10
|16
|59
|50
|70
|Blackburn
|46
|19
|12
|15
|59
|50
|69
|Millwall
|46
|18
|15
|13
|53
|45
|69
|West Brom
|46
|18
|13
|15
|52
|45
|67
|QPR
|46
|19
|9
|18
|60
|59
|66
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|60
|59
|64
|Preston
|46
|16
|16
|14
|52
|56
|64
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|52
|62
|Swansea
|46
|16
|13
|17
|58
|68
|61
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|12
|18
|54
|58
|60
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|10
|21
|62
|77
|55
|Cardiff
|46
|15
|8
|23
|50
|68
|53
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|41
|54
|51
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|14
|21
|50
|75
|47
|Reading
|46
|13
|8
|25
|54
|87
|41
|Peterborough
|46
|9
|10
|27
|43
|87
|37
|Derby
|46
|14
|13
|19
|45
|53
|34
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|12
|28
|33
|73
|30
Friday, May 13
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Saturday, May 14
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Monday, May 16
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate
Tuesday, May 17
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 2, 3-3 aggregate, Nottingham Forest advances 3-2 on penalty kicks
Sunday, May 29
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
Saturday, May 21
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|46
|23
|15
|8
|75
|44
|84
|Exeter
|46
|23
|15
|8
|65
|41
|84
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|23
|11
|12
|71
|49
|80
|Northampton
|46
|23
|11
|12
|60
|38
|80
|Port Vale
|46
|22
|12
|12
|67
|46
|78
|Swindon
|46
|22
|11
|13
|77
|54
|77
|Mansfield Town
|46
|22
|11
|13
|67
|52
|77
|Sutton United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|69
|53
|76
|Tranmere
|46
|21
|12
|13
|53
|40
|75
|Salford
|46
|19
|13
|14
|60
|46
|70
|Newport County
|46
|19
|12
|15
|67
|58
|69
|Crawley Town
|46
|17
|10
|19
|56
|66
|61
|Leyton Orient
|46
|14
|16
|16
|62
|47
|58
|Bradford
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|55
|58
|Colchester
|46
|14
|13
|19
|48
|60
|55
|Walsall
|46
|14
|12
|20
|47
|60
|54
|Hartlepool
|46
|14
|12
|20
|44
|64
|54
|Rochdale
|46
|12
|17
|17
|51
|59
|53
|Harrogate Town
|46
|14
|11
|21
|64
|75
|53
|Carlisle
|46
|14
|11
|21
|39
|62
|53
|Stevenage
|46
|11
|14
|21
|45
|68
|47
|Barrow
|46
|10
|14
|22
|44
|57
|44
|Oldham
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|75
|38
|Scunthorpe
|46
|4
|14
|28
|29
|90
|26
Saturday, May 14
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Sunday, May 15
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Wednesday, May 18
Northampton 0, Mansfield Town 1, Mansfield Town advances on 3-1 aggregate
Thursday, May 19
Port Vale 1, Swindon 0, 2-2 aggregate, Port Vale advances 6-5 on penalty kicks
