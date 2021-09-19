English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Liverpool541012113
Man United541013413
Brighton54017412
Man City531111110
Chelsea43109110
Everton531110710
Tottenham4301339
West Ham52211178
Brentford5221528
Aston Villa5212877
Watford5203686
Leicester5203586
Arsenal5203296
Crystal Palace5122585
Southampton5041464
Wolverhampton5104253
Leeds50325123
Newcastle50236132
Burnley5014391
Norwich50052140

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0

Arsenal 1, Norwich 0

Brentford 0, Brighton 1

Leicester 0, Man City 1

Man United 4, Newcastle 1

Southampton 0, West Ham 0

Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2

Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0

Sunday, Sept. 12

Leeds 0, Liverpool 3

Monday, Sept. 13

Everton 3, Burnley 1

Friday, Sept. 17

Newcastle 1, Leeds 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wolverhampton 0, Brentford 2

Burnley 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 0, Southampton 0

Norwich 1, Watford 3

Aston Villa 3, Everton 0

Sunday, Sept. 19

Brighton 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 1, Man United 2

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth853014618
Fulham851218716
West Brom844014716
Coventry85129616
Stoke8422111014
Blackburn834111813
Huddersfield8413131113
QPR8332161212
Bristol City833210912
Cardiff832311911
Birmingham8323101011
Derby82426710
Luton Town8242121410
Reading8314151810
Sheffield United823312129
Middlesbrough82339109
Preston82339119
Millwall81528108
Barnsley8152698
Blackpool82247128
Swansea81437117
Peterborough821510177
Hull81255125
Nottingham Forest81167124

Saturday, Sept. 11

Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2

Blackpool 1, Fulham 0

Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0

Bristol City 0, Preston 0

Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, QPR 3

Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2

Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1

Swansea 0, Hull 0

West Brom 1, Millwall 1

Sunday, Sept. 12

Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Blackburn 2, Hull 0

Blackpool 0, Huddersfield 3

Bournemouth 2, QPR 1

Sheffield United 2, Preston 2

Reading 3, Peterborough 1

West Brom 0, Derby 0

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Birmingham 1, Fulham 4

Bristol City 1, Luton Town 1

Coventry 1, Cardiff 0

Nottingham Forest 0, Middlesbrough 2

Swansea 0, Millwall 0

Stoke 1, Barnsley 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hull 1, Sheffield United 3

Barnsley 0, Blackburn 0

Cardiff 0, Bournemouth 1

Derby 2, Stoke 1

Fulham 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Luton Town 3, Swansea 3

Middlesbrough 1, Blackpool 2

Millwall 1, Coventry 1

Peterborough 3, Birmingham 0

Preston 1, West Brom 1

QPR 1, Bristol City 2

Friday, Sept. 24

Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan751112516
Sunderland751112716
Milton Keynes Dons8431161015
Plymouth742110414
Wycombe742110714
Rotherham841310813
AFC Wimbledon8332151312
Bolton8332141212
Cheltenham8332111112
Burton Albion83326812
Accrington Stanley840481112
Sheffield Wednesday73226511
Cambridge United7322101011
Oxford United83239911
Portsmouth73135410
Fleetwood Town722311118
Lincoln822410108
Morecambe72149107
Ipswich713311156
Gillingham71337116
Crewe7124485
Shrewsbury81254115
Charlton71156104
Doncaster7115394

Saturday, Sept. 11

Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1

Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5

Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2

Ipswich 2, Bolton 5

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0

Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4

Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0

Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4

Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1

Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Wigan 2, Doncaster 1

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Lincoln 1, Rotherham 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

AFC Wimbledon 0, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Wigan 4

Bolton 0, Rotherham 2

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 0

Crewe 2, Burton Albion 0

Doncaster 1, Morecambe 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Sunderland 2

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Lincoln 0, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth 1, Cambridge United 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 1

Wycombe 2, Charlton 1

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green861118819
Leyton Orient843116715
Harrogate Town742113914
Northampton84227514
Exeter834111513
Hartlepool84138613
Port Vale83329612
Rochdale8332121012
Bradford833211912
Swindon83329712
Tranmere83234311
Newport County832391111
Carlisle82429910
Crawley Town731381010
Barrow823311109
Colchester7232779
Salford8224788
Sutton United7223688
Walsall82248118
Mansfield Town822410148
Stevenage82247138
Scunthorpe81436137
Bristol Rovers82156137
Oldham81164144

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1

Forest Green 1, Northampton 0

Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0

Rochdale 1, Tranmere 0

Salford 1, Bradford 0

Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 4

Sutton United 2, Stevenage 1

Swindon 1, Port Vale 2

Walsall 3, Mansfield Town 1

Hartlepool 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Newport County 0, Northampton 1

Sutton United 1, Hartlepool 0

Saturday, Sept. 18

Northampton 1, Swindon 1

Bradford 1, Barrow 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 3

Carlisle 2, Scunthorpe 2

Colchester 0, Crawley Town 1

Exeter 2, Sutton United 0

Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1

Newport County 2, Walsall 1

Port Vale 2, Harrogate Town 0

Stevenage 0, Forest Green 4

Tranmere 2, Salford 0

Oldham 0, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Barrow vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

