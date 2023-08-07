English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday, Aug. 11
Burnley vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 14
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Stoke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Plymouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Blackburn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Ipswich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Leicester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Norwich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Southampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Millwall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Cardiff
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Leeds
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Preston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Swansea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Coventry
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hull
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|West Brom
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Huddersfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
Friday, Aug. 4
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Southampton 2
Saturday, Aug. 5
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Bristol City 1, Preston 1
Middlesbrough 0, Millwall 1
Norwich 2, Hull 1
Plymouth 3, Huddersfield 1
QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stoke 4, Rotherham 1
Swansea 1, Birmingham 1
Watford 4, QPR 0
Sunday, Aug. 6
Leicester 2, Coventry 1
Leeds 2, Cardiff 2
Sunderland 1, Ipswich 2
Saturday, Aug. 12
Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Leeds vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barnsley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3
|Bolton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Exeter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Blackpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Cambridge United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Charlton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Peterborough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Shrewsbury
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Stevenage
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Carlisle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Fleetwood Town
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Portsmouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Derby
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Leyton Orient
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Burton Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Oxford United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Lincoln
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Wycombe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Port Vale
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|Wigan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|-5
Saturday, Aug. 5
Barnsley 7, Port Vale 0
Blackpool 2, Burton Albion 0
Bolton 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Oxford United 0
Carlisle 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Charlton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Derby 1, Wigan 2
Northampton 0, Stevenage 1
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Reading 0, Peterborough 1
Shrewsbury 1, Cheltenham 0
Wycombe 0, Exeter 3
Saturday, Aug. 12
Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Cheltenham, 3 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sutton United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Accrington Stanley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Milton Keynes Dons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Salford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Barrow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Morecambe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Crawley Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Gillingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Harrogate Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Crewe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Mansfield Town
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|AFC Wimbledon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grimsby Town
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Walsall
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Doncaster
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stockport County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wrexham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Forest Green
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Newport County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Notts County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
Saturday, Aug. 5
Accrington Stanley 3, Newport County 0
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Crawley Town 1, Bradford 0
Crewe 2, Mansfield Town 2
Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 1
Forest Green 0, Salford 2
Grimsby Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Morecambe 2, Walsall 1
Stockport County 0, Gillingham 1
Sutton United 5, Notts County 1
Tranmere 1, Barrow 2
Wrexham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Saturday, Aug. 12
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Accrington Stanley vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.