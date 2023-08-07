English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth0000000
Arsenal0000000
Aston Villa0000000
Brentford0000000
Brighton0000000
Burnley0000000
Chelsea0000000
Crystal Palace0000000
Everton0000000
Fulham0000000
Liverpool0000000
Luton Town0000000
Man City0000000
Man United0000000
Newcastle0000000
Nottingham Forest0000000
Sheffield United0000000
Tottenham0000000
West Ham0000000
Wolverhampton0000000

Friday, Aug. 11

Burnley vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Watford1100403
Stoke1100413
Plymouth1100313
Blackburn1100213
Ipswich1100213
Leicester1100213
Norwich1100213
Southampton1100213
Millwall1100103
Cardiff1010221
Leeds1010221
Birmingham1010111
Bristol City1010111
Preston1010111
Swansea1010111
Coventry1001120
Hull1001120
Sheffield Wednesday1001120
Sunderland1001120
West Brom1001120
Middlesbrough1001010
Huddersfield1001130
Rotherham1001140
QPR1001040

Friday, Aug. 4

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Southampton 2

Saturday, Aug. 5

Blackburn 2, West Brom 1

Bristol City 1, Preston 1

Middlesbrough 0, Millwall 1

Norwich 2, Hull 1

Plymouth 3, Huddersfield 1

QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stoke 4, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Birmingham 1

Watford 4, QPR 0

Sunday, Aug. 6

Leicester 2, Coventry 1

Leeds 2, Cardiff 2

Sunderland 1, Ipswich 2

Saturday, Aug. 12

Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Leeds vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Barnsley1100703
Bolton1100303
Exeter1100303
Blackpool1100203
Cambridge United1100203
Charlton1100103
Peterborough1100103
Shrewsbury1100103
Stevenage1100103
Bristol Rovers1010111
Carlisle1010111
Fleetwood Town1010111
Portsmouth1010111
Derby1001120
Cheltenham1001010
Leyton Orient1001010
Northampton1001010
Reading1001010
Burton Albion1001020
Oxford United1001020
Lincoln1001030
Wycombe1001030
Port Vale1001070
Wigan110021-5

Saturday, Aug. 5

Barnsley 7, Port Vale 0

Blackpool 2, Burton Albion 0

Bolton 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Oxford United 0

Carlisle 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Charlton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Derby 1, Wigan 2

Northampton 0, Stevenage 1

Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Reading 0, Peterborough 1

Shrewsbury 1, Cheltenham 0

Wycombe 0, Exeter 3

Saturday, Aug. 12

Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Cheltenham, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sutton United1100513
Accrington Stanley1100303
Milton Keynes Dons1100533
Salford1100203
Barrow1100213
Morecambe1100213
Crawley Town1100103
Gillingham1100103
Harrogate Town1100103
Crewe1010221
Mansfield Town1010221
AFC Wimbledon1010001
Grimsby Town1010001
Colchester0000000
Swindon0000000
Tranmere1001120
Walsall1001120
Bradford1001010
Doncaster1001010
Stockport County1001010
Wrexham1001350
Forest Green1001020
Newport County1001030
Notts County1001150

Saturday, Aug. 5

Accrington Stanley 3, Newport County 0

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Crawley Town 1, Bradford 0

Crewe 2, Mansfield Town 2

Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 1

Forest Green 0, Salford 2

Grimsby Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Morecambe 2, Walsall 1

Stockport County 0, Gillingham 1

Sutton United 5, Notts County 1

Tranmere 1, Barrow 2

Wrexham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 5

Saturday, Aug. 12

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Accrington Stanley vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

