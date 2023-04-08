English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|29
|23
|3
|3
|70
|27
|72
|Man City
|29
|21
|4
|4
|75
|27
|67
|Newcastle
|29
|15
|11
|3
|48
|21
|56
|Man United
|29
|17
|5
|7
|44
|37
|56
|Tottenham
|30
|16
|5
|9
|55
|42
|53
|Aston Villa
|30
|14
|5
|11
|41
|40
|47
|Brighton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|52
|36
|46
|Liverpool
|28
|12
|7
|9
|48
|33
|43
|Brentford
|30
|10
|13
|7
|47
|40
|43
|Fulham
|29
|11
|6
|12
|39
|40
|39
|Chelsea
|30
|10
|9
|11
|29
|31
|39
|Wolverhampton
|30
|8
|7
|15
|24
|42
|31
|West Ham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|27
|39
|30
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|9
|13
|24
|39
|30
|Bournemouth
|30
|8
|6
|16
|28
|57
|30
|Leeds
|29
|7
|8
|14
|38
|49
|29
|Everton
|30
|6
|9
|15
|23
|43
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|6
|9
|15
|24
|54
|27
|Leicester
|30
|7
|4
|19
|40
|52
|25
|Southampton
|30
|6
|5
|19
|24
|51
|23
Saturday, April 1
Man City 4, Liverpool 1
Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1
Arsenal 4, Leeds 1
Brighton 3, Brentford 3
Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1
Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2
Sunday, April 2
West Ham 1, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Man United 0
Monday, April 3
Everton 1, Tottenham 1
Tuesday, April 4
Bournemouth 0, Brighton 2
Leeds 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Leicester 1, Aston Villa 2
Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0
Wednesday, April 5
West Ham 1, Newcastle 5
Man United 1, Brentford 0
Saturday, April 8
Man United 2, Everton 0
Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Brentford 1, Newcastle 2
Fulham 0, West Ham 1
Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0
Southampton 1, Man City 4
Sunday, April 9
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, April 15
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 17
Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|39
|25
|12
|2
|76
|30
|87
|Sheffield United
|39
|23
|7
|9
|60
|33
|76
|Luton Town
|40
|18
|14
|8
|48
|35
|68
|Middlesbrough
|40
|20
|7
|13
|72
|48
|67
|Millwall
|40
|17
|11
|12
|48
|40
|62
|Blackburn
|39
|19
|4
|16
|43
|45
|61
|Norwich
|40
|17
|9
|14
|54
|42
|60
|Preston
|40
|16
|11
|13
|39
|44
|59
|Coventry
|40
|15
|13
|12
|47
|41
|58
|West Brom
|39
|15
|11
|13
|48
|42
|56
|Sunderland
|40
|14
|13
|13
|57
|50
|55
|Watford
|40
|14
|13
|13
|47
|45
|55
|Bristol City
|40
|13
|13
|14
|48
|48
|52
|Stoke
|40
|14
|9
|17
|53
|47
|51
|Swansea
|40
|13
|11
|16
|54
|59
|50
|Birmingham
|40
|13
|10
|17
|44
|51
|49
|Hull
|40
|12
|13
|15
|47
|57
|49
|Rotherham
|39
|10
|14
|15
|44
|52
|44
|Cardiff
|39
|11
|9
|19
|33
|45
|42
|Huddersfield
|40
|11
|9
|20
|39
|57
|42
|QPR
|40
|11
|9
|20
|38
|62
|42
|Reading
|40
|13
|8
|19
|42
|60
|41
|Blackpool
|40
|8
|11
|21
|42
|64
|35
|Wigan
|40
|8
|13
|19
|34
|60
|34
Friday, March 31
Burnley 0, Sunderland 0
Saturday, April 1
Luton Town 2, Watford 0
Preston 3, Blackpool 1
Bristol City 1, Reading 1
Cardiff 2, Swansea 3
Coventry 0, Stoke 4
Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2
Hull 0, Rotherham 0
Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1
West Brom 0, Millwall 0
Wigan 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0
Friday, April 7
Millwall 0, Luton Town 0
Rotherham 3, West Brom 1
Blackburn 0, Norwich 2
Blackpool 1, Cardiff 3
QPR 0, Preston 2
Reading 1, Birmingham 1
Sheffield United 1, Wigan 0
Stoke 1, Bristol City 2
Swansea 0, Coventry 0
Watford 2, Huddersfield 3
Sunderland 4, Hull 4
Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2
Monday, April 10
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|39
|25
|8
|6
|70
|42
|83
|Ipswich
|39
|23
|12
|4
|78
|31
|81
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|23
|12
|5
|68
|32
|81
|Barnsley
|39
|23
|6
|10
|67
|36
|75
|Bolton
|39
|19
|10
|10
|53
|31
|67
|Peterborough
|40
|21
|4
|15
|68
|47
|67
|Derby
|40
|19
|10
|11
|61
|41
|67
|Wycombe
|40
|18
|8
|14
|53
|42
|62
|Portsmouth
|40
|16
|14
|10
|55
|45
|62
|Shrewsbury
|39
|16
|7
|16
|47
|50
|55
|Exeter
|40
|14
|11
|15
|58
|52
|53
|Charlton
|40
|13
|13
|14
|59
|51
|52
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|12
|14
|14
|44
|43
|50
|Lincoln
|39
|10
|19
|10
|37
|41
|49
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|13
|9
|16
|51
|60
|48
|Cheltenham
|40
|12
|9
|19
|34
|51
|45
|Port Vale
|40
|12
|9
|19
|40
|60
|45
|Burton Albion
|38
|12
|9
|17
|49
|71
|45
|Milton Keynes Dons
|40
|11
|8
|21
|37
|57
|41
|Oxford United
|39
|9
|12
|18
|40
|50
|39
|Accrington Stanley
|39
|9
|11
|19
|33
|63
|38
|Cambridge United
|39
|10
|6
|23
|32
|60
|36
|Morecambe
|41
|7
|13
|21
|38
|71
|34
|Forest Green
|40
|6
|8
|26
|29
|74
|26
Saturday, April 1
Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0
Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0
Derby 0, Ipswich 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2
Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0
Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2
Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1
Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Friday, April 7
Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 0
Burton Albion 2, Barnsley 1
Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Exeter 0, Bolton 1
Forest Green 0, Derby 2
Ipswich 4, Wycombe 0
Lincoln 2, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 1
Morecambe 1, Plymouth 3
Oxford United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Shrewsbury 0, Peterborough 3
Monday, April 10
Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 15
Exeter vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Lincoln vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|39
|23
|11
|5
|52
|25
|80
|Northampton
|40
|19
|13
|8
|53
|37
|70
|Carlisle
|40
|19
|12
|9
|60
|37
|69
|Stevenage
|39
|19
|12
|8
|53
|36
|69
|Stockport County
|40
|19
|10
|11
|53
|33
|67
|Bradford
|39
|17
|14
|8
|48
|34
|65
|Mansfield Town
|39
|18
|10
|11
|63
|48
|64
|Salford
|40
|18
|9
|13
|61
|46
|63
|Barrow
|40
|17
|7
|16
|42
|47
|58
|Sutton United
|40
|15
|12
|13
|41
|42
|57
|Swindon
|39
|13
|12
|14
|52
|49
|51
|Doncaster
|40
|15
|6
|19
|40
|55
|51
|Walsall
|40
|11
|17
|12
|42
|40
|50
|Tranmere
|40
|13
|11
|16
|38
|42
|50
|Grimsby Town
|39
|12
|12
|15
|42
|50
|48
|Crewe
|39
|11
|15
|13
|39
|47
|48
|Newport County
|39
|11
|14
|14
|41
|43
|47
|AFC Wimbledon
|41
|11
|14
|16
|43
|48
|47
|Gillingham
|40
|12
|11
|17
|28
|42
|47
|Harrogate Town
|39
|9
|13
|17
|45
|57
|40
|Colchester
|40
|9
|12
|19
|35
|47
|39
|Crawley Town
|40
|9
|11
|20
|43
|64
|38
|Hartlepool
|40
|8
|14
|18
|47
|69
|38
|Rochdale
|40
|8
|8
|24
|38
|61
|32
Friday, March 31
Stockport County 1, Salford 1
Tranmere 1, Harrogate Town 1
Saturday, April 1
Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1
Barrow 2, Gillingham 1
Colchester 0, Newport County 0
Doncaster 0, Crewe 2
Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1
Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0
Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1
Northampton 1, Stevenage 1
Walsall 1, Sutton United 1
Friday, April 7
Carlisle 2, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 0, Bradford 0
Crewe 3, Barrow 0
Gillingham 1, Doncaster 0
Grimsby Town 1, Hartlepool 4
Harrogate Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Newport County 3, Northampton 0
Rochdale 4, Walsall 2
Salford 0, Leyton Orient 2
Stevenage 1, Colchester 1
Sutton United 0, Stockport County 1
Swindon 2, Mansfield Town 4
Monday, April 10
AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 15
Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
