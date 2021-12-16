English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City17132240941
Liverpool171241481340
Chelsea171142391237
Arsenal17926232229
West Ham17845282128
Man United16835262427
Tottenham14815161725
Wolverhampton17737131424
Leicester16646272722
Aston Villa17719232522
Crystal Palace17485242420
Brentford16556212220
Brighton16484141720
Everton17548212919
Southampton17386162617
Leeds17377173216
Watford164111213113
Burnley15186142111
Newcastle17179183710
Norwich17241183410

Friday, Dec. 10

Brentford 2, Watford 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 3, Southampton 0

Chelsea 3, Leeds 2

Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0

Norwich 0, Man United 1

Sunday, Dec. 12

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd

Burnley 0, West Ham 0

Leicester 4, Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2

Man City 7, Leeds 0

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Brighton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2

Arsenal 2, West Ham 0

Thursday, Dec. 16

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Chelsea 1, Everton 1

Liverpool 3, Newcastle 1

Saturday, Dec. 18

Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham221363511845
Bournemouth221273371943
West Brom221174301740
Blackburn221165372739
QPR211056332735
Stoke221057262135
Coventry22976292634
Nottingham Forest22877302431
Middlesbrough22868242330
Huddersfield22868252530
Millwall22796242430
Luton Town22787312729
Sheffield United21858282829
Preston22778242828
Birmingham22769222627
Swansea22769263127
Blackpool22769202627
Bristol City22769243227
Hull226511192623
Cardiff226412253922
Reading228311273421
Peterborough225413194119
Barnsley222713153413
Derby22510718214

Saturday, Dec. 11

Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1

Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2

Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2

Derby 1, Blackpool 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 2

Luton Town 1, Fulham 1

Peterborough 2, Millwall 1

Preston 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0

Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4

West Brom 1, Reading 0

Monday, Dec. 13

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Friday, Dec. 17

Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 20

Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham211353421544
Wigan201334371842
Sunderland211335382542
Wycombe221264362642
Oxford United211164342139
Plymouth221075352537
Sheffield Wednesday229103302137
Portsmouth221066282236
Milton Keynes Dons211056392735
Accrington Stanley229310293930
Charlton22859302729
Ipswich22778373328
Burton Albion228410242828
Cheltenham21777283728
Bolton227510293326
Cambridge United22688323726
AFC Wimbledon20677303225
Lincoln21579222822
Fleetwood Town215610364021
Shrewsbury215412192819
Morecambe215412294419
Gillingham223811183417
Doncaster214413133616
Crewe223613193815

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1

Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0

Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0

Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2

Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2

Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0

Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1

Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1

Wigan 1, Ipswich 1

Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Saturday, Dec. 18

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd

Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green201352432044
Northampton211245291740
Port Vale211056352335
Newport County21975352634
Exeter21894322433
Sutton United211038322733
Swindon20965292433
Tranmere20956171432
Leyton Orient217104372031
Harrogate Town21867353030
Mansfield Town21858242629
Walsall21777252428
Hartlepool218310223127
Bradford215115272526
Bristol Rovers21759273326
Crawley Town20749233025
Salford20668232124
Rochdale21597273024
Barrow20578222422
Colchester20578162522
Carlisle214710152919
Stevenage20479163319
Oldham214413213616
Scunthorpe212109163616

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bradford 0, Colchester 0

Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Barrow 2, Swindon 0

Bradford 2, Sutton United 2

Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2

Exeter 0, Tranmere 1

Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1

Newport County 2, Port Vale 1

Oldham 5, Forest Green 5

Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2

Walsall 3, Colchester 0

Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0

Saturday, Dec. 18

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

