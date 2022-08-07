English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Brighton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Leeds
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Brentford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Fulham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Leicester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Wolverhampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
Friday, Aug. 5
Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2
Saturday, Aug. 6
Fulham 2, Liverpool 2
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 0
Leeds 2, Wolverhampton 1
Newcastle 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Tottenham 4, Southampton 1
Everton 0, Chelsea 1
Sunday, Aug. 7
Leicester 2, Brentford 2
Man United 1, Brighton 2
West Ham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 15
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Sunderland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Burnley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Hull
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Sheffield United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|QPR
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Cardiff
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Millwall
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Stoke
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Blackpool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Luton Town
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Wigan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Preston
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coventry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|West Brom
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Middlesbrough
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Norwich
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Swansea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Bristol City
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|0
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
Saturday, July 30
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Blackpool 1, Reading 0
Cardiff 1, Norwich 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 0, Birmingham 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 0
Rotherham 1, Swansea 1
Wigan 0, Preston 0
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 1
Sunday, July 31
Sunderland 1, Coventry 1
Monday, Aug. 1
Watford 1, Sheffield United 0
Friday, Aug. 5
Birmingham 2, Huddersfield 1
Saturday, Aug. 6
Norwich 1, Wigan 1
Bristol City 2, Sunderland 3
Burnley 1, Luton Town 1
Preston 0, Hull 0
QPR 3, Middlesbrough 2
Reading 2, Cardiff 1
Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0
Stoke 2, Blackpool 0
Swansea 0, Blackburn 3
Sunday, Aug. 7
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Monday, Aug. 8
West Brom vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
Watford vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m.
Blackburn vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Birmingham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Exeter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Bolton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Accrington Stanley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Charlton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|Wycombe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Fleetwood Town
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Forest Green
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Plymouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Oxford United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cambridge United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Barnsley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Derby
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Port Vale
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Portsmouth
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Lincoln
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Shrewsbury
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Morecambe
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Cheltenham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Burton Albion
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0
Saturday, July 30
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 2
Bristol Rovers 1, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cheltenham 2, Peterborough 3
Derby 1, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Bolton 1
Lincoln 1, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 1, Barnsley 0
Port Vale 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Portsmouth 3
Wycombe 3, Burton Albion 0
Saturday, Aug. 6
Barnsley 1, Cheltenham 0
Bolton 3, Wycombe 0
Burton Albion 0, Bristol Rovers 4
Charlton 1, Derby 0
Exeter 4, Port Vale 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Plymouth 1
Forest Green 1, Ipswich 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Oxford United 1, Cambridge United 0
Peterborough 3, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth 0, Lincoln 0
Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Saturday, Aug. 13
Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Walsall
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Crewe
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Leyton Orient
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Barrow
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|6
|Stevenage
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|AFC Wimbledon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Salford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Northampton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Carlisle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Doncaster
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Harrogate Town
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Mansfield Town
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Gillingham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Colchester
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Bradford
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Sutton United
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Newport County
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Grimsby Town
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Swindon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Hartlepool
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Stockport County
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|0
|Rochdale
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Tranmere
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Crawley Town
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
Saturday, July 30
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0
Bradford 0, Doncaster 0
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 0
Harrogate Town 3, Swindon 0
Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 0
Northampton 3, Colchester 2
Rochdale 1, Crewe 2
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Stockport County 2, Barrow 3
Sutton United 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 1, Stevenage 2
Walsall 4, Hartlepool 0
Saturday, Aug. 6
Barrow 3, Bradford 2
Colchester 1, Carlisle 1
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 1
Crewe 3, Harrogate Town 0
Doncaster 2, Sutton United 1
Gillingham 1, Rochdale 0
Grimsby Town 1, Northampton 1
Hartlepool 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Mansfield Town 1, Tranmere 0
Newport County 0, Walsall 1
Stevenage 2, Stockport County 1
Swindon 0, Salford 0
Saturday, Aug. 13
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Barrow vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
