English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Tottenham1100413
Bournemouth1100203
Arsenal1100203
Newcastle1100203
Brighton1100213
Leeds1100213
Chelsea1100103
Brentford1010221
Fulham1010221
Leicester1010221
Liverpool1010221
Man City0000000
West Ham0000000
Man United1001120
Wolverhampton1001120
Everton1001010
Aston Villa1001020
Crystal Palace1001020
Nottingham Forest1001020
Southampton1001140

Friday, Aug. 5

Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2

Saturday, Aug. 6

Fulham 2, Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 0

Leeds 2, Wolverhampton 1

Newcastle 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Tottenham 4, Southampton 1

Everton 0, Chelsea 1

Sunday, Aug. 7

Leicester 2, Brentford 2

Man United 1, Brighton 2

West Ham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Blackburn2200406
Sunderland2110434
Birmingham2110214
Burnley2110214
Hull2110214
Sheffield United2101213
Watford1100103
QPR2101333
Cardiff2101223
Millwall2101223
Reading2101223
Stoke2101223
Blackpool2101123
Luton Town2020112
Wigan2020112
Preston2020002
Coventry1010111
Rotherham1010111
West Brom1010111
Middlesbrough2011341
Norwich2011121
Swansea2011141
Bristol City2002350
Huddersfield2002130

Saturday, July 30

Blackburn 1, QPR 0

Blackpool 1, Reading 0

Cardiff 1, Norwich 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 1

Luton Town 0, Birmingham 0

Millwall 2, Stoke 0

Rotherham 1, Swansea 1

Wigan 0, Preston 0

Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 1

Sunday, July 31

Sunderland 1, Coventry 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Watford 1, Sheffield United 0

Friday, Aug. 5

Birmingham 2, Huddersfield 1

Saturday, Aug. 6

Norwich 1, Wigan 1

Bristol City 2, Sunderland 3

Burnley 1, Luton Town 1

Preston 0, Hull 0

QPR 3, Middlesbrough 2

Reading 2, Cardiff 1

Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0

Stoke 2, Blackpool 0

Swansea 0, Blackburn 3

Sunday, Aug. 7

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Aug. 8

West Brom vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Watford vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m.

Blackburn vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Birmingham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Peterborough2200626
Exeter2110514
Bolton2110414
Sheffield Wednesday2110434
Accrington Stanley2110324
Charlton2110324
Ipswich2110324
Bristol Rovers2101523
Wycombe2101333
Fleetwood Town2101333
Forest Green2101333
Plymouth2101223
Oxford United2101113
Cambridge United2101113
Barnsley2101113
Derby2101113
Port Vale2101253
Portsmouth2020332
Lincoln2020112
Shrewsbury2011011
Morecambe2011031
Cheltenham2002240
Milton Keynes Dons2002020
Burton Albion2002070

Saturday, July 30

Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 2

Bristol Rovers 1, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Cheltenham 2, Peterborough 3

Derby 1, Oxford United 0

Ipswich 1, Bolton 1

Lincoln 1, Exeter 1

Morecambe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Plymouth 1, Barnsley 0

Port Vale 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Portsmouth 3

Wycombe 3, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barnsley 1, Cheltenham 0

Bolton 3, Wycombe 0

Burton Albion 0, Bristol Rovers 4

Charlton 1, Derby 0

Exeter 4, Port Vale 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Plymouth 1

Forest Green 1, Ipswich 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Oxford United 1, Cambridge United 0

Peterborough 3, Morecambe 0

Portsmouth 0, Lincoln 0

Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday, Aug. 13

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Walsall2200506
Crewe2200516
Leyton Orient2200306
Barrow2200646
Stevenage2200426
AFC Wimbledon2110204
Salford2110204
Northampton2110434
Carlisle2110214
Doncaster2110214
Harrogate Town2101333
Mansfield Town2101123
Gillingham2101123
Colchester2011341
Bradford2011231
Sutton United2011231
Newport County2011121
Grimsby Town2011131
Swindon2011031
Hartlepool2011041
Stockport County2002350
Rochdale2002130
Tranmere2002130
Crawley Town2002020

Saturday, July 30

AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0

Bradford 0, Doncaster 0

Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 0

Harrogate Town 3, Swindon 0

Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 0

Northampton 3, Colchester 2

Rochdale 1, Crewe 2

Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0

Stockport County 2, Barrow 3

Sutton United 1, Newport County 1

Tranmere 1, Stevenage 2

Walsall 4, Hartlepool 0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Barrow 3, Bradford 2

Colchester 1, Carlisle 1

Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 1

Crewe 3, Harrogate Town 0

Doncaster 2, Sutton United 1

Gillingham 1, Rochdale 0

Grimsby Town 1, Northampton 1

Hartlepool 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Mansfield Town 1, Tranmere 0

Newport County 0, Walsall 1

Stevenage 2, Stockport County 1

Swindon 0, Salford 0

Saturday, Aug. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Barrow vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

