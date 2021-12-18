English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|17
|13
|2
|2
|40
|9
|41
|Liverpool
|17
|12
|4
|1
|48
|13
|40
|Chelsea
|17
|11
|4
|2
|39
|12
|37
|Arsenal
|18
|10
|2
|6
|27
|23
|32
|West Ham
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|21
|28
|Man United
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26
|24
|27
|Tottenham
|14
|8
|1
|5
|16
|17
|25
|Wolverhampton
|17
|7
|3
|7
|13
|14
|24
|Leicester
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|27
|22
|Aston Villa
|17
|7
|1
|9
|23
|25
|22
|Crystal Palace
|17
|4
|8
|5
|24
|24
|20
|Brentford
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|22
|20
|Brighton
|16
|4
|8
|4
|14
|17
|20
|Everton
|17
|5
|4
|8
|21
|29
|19
|Southampton
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|26
|17
|Leeds
|18
|3
|7
|8
|18
|36
|16
|Watford
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21
|31
|13
|Burnley
|15
|1
|8
|6
|14
|21
|11
|Newcastle
|17
|1
|7
|9
|18
|37
|10
|Norwich
|17
|2
|4
|11
|8
|34
|10
Friday, Dec. 10
Brentford 2, Watford 1
Saturday, Dec. 11
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 0, Man United 1
Sunday, Dec. 12
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2
Man City 7, Leeds 0
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Brighton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2
Arsenal 2, West Ham 0
Thursday, Dec. 16
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Chelsea 1, Everton 1
Liverpool 3, Newcastle 1
Saturday, Dec. 18
Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd
Leeds 1, Arsenal 4
Sunday, Dec. 19
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|18
|45
|Bournemouth
|23
|12
|7
|4
|37
|20
|43
|Blackburn
|23
|12
|6
|5
|41
|27
|42
|West Brom
|23
|11
|8
|4
|30
|17
|41
|QPR
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|27
|35
|Stoke
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|21
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|9
|7
|7
|32
|25
|34
|Coventry
|22
|9
|7
|6
|29
|26
|34
|Middlesbrough
|23
|9
|6
|8
|25
|23
|33
|Huddersfield
|23
|9
|6
|8
|28
|27
|33
|Millwall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|Blackpool
|23
|8
|6
|9
|23
|27
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Sheffield United
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|29
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|28
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Birmingham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|27
|Bristol City
|23
|7
|6
|10
|26
|35
|27
|Hull
|23
|6
|5
|12
|20
|28
|23
|Cardiff
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|39
|22
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|21
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|19
|Barnsley
|23
|2
|8
|13
|15
|34
|14
|Derby
|22
|5
|10
|7
|18
|21
|4
Saturday, Dec. 11
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Monday, Dec. 13
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Friday, Dec. 17
Barnsley 0, West Brom 0
Saturday, Dec. 18
Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 0
Blackburn 4, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 3, Peterborough 1
Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 3
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest 2, Hull 1
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Monday, Dec. 20
Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|22
|14
|5
|3
|43
|15
|47
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|45
|Sunderland
|22
|13
|4
|5
|39
|26
|43
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|42
|Plymouth
|23
|11
|7
|5
|36
|25
|40
|Oxford United
|22
|11
|6
|5
|36
|24
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|37
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|27
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|39
|30
|Ipswich
|23
|7
|8
|8
|38
|34
|29
|Charlton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|30
|28
|29
|Burton Albion
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|28
|Cheltenham
|22
|7
|7
|8
|29
|40
|28
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|26
|Cambridge United
|23
|6
|8
|9
|32
|38
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|22
|5
|7
|10
|36
|40
|22
|Lincoln
|21
|5
|7
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Shrewsbury
|22
|6
|4
|12
|22
|29
|22
|Morecambe
|22
|5
|5
|12
|29
|44
|20
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|17
|Doncaster
|21
|4
|4
|13
|13
|36
|16
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|15
Saturday, Dec. 11
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Saturday, Dec. 18
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Cambridge United 0, Rotherham 1
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich 1, Sunderland 1
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Oxford United 2, Wigan 3
Plymouth 1, Charlton 0
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury 3, Cheltenham 1
Sunday, Dec. 26
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|20
|13
|5
|2
|43
|20
|44
|Northampton
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|17
|40
|Sutton United
|22
|11
|3
|8
|33
|27
|36
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Tranmere
|21
|10
|5
|6
|18
|14
|35
|Newport County
|22
|9
|7
|6
|35
|29
|34
|Exeter
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|24
|33
|Swindon
|20
|9
|6
|5
|29
|24
|33
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|31
|Harrogate Town
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|30
|Mansfield Town
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|26
|29
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|24
|28
|Salford
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|21
|27
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|27
|Hartlepool
|21
|8
|3
|10
|22
|31
|27
|Bradford
|21
|5
|11
|5
|27
|25
|26
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Crawley Town
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|30
|25
|Barrow
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|24
|22
|Colchester
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|25
|22
|Carlisle
|21
|4
|7
|10
|15
|29
|19
|Stevenage
|21
|4
|7
|10
|16
|34
|19
|Oldham
|21
|4
|4
|13
|21
|36
|16
|Scunthorpe
|21
|2
|10
|9
|16
|36
|16
Saturday, Dec. 11
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 3, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0
Saturday, Dec. 18
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd
Rochdale 3, Newport County 0
Salford 1, Stevenage 0
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd
Sutton United 1, Harrogate Town 0
Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Barrow vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.