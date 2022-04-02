English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|23
|4
|3
|70
|18
|73
|Liverpool
|30
|22
|6
|2
|77
|20
|72
|Chelsea
|29
|17
|8
|4
|58
|23
|59
|Arsenal
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44
|31
|54
|Tottenham
|29
|16
|3
|10
|47
|36
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|Wolverhampton
|31
|15
|4
|12
|33
|27
|49
|West Ham
|30
|14
|6
|10
|49
|39
|48
|Aston Villa
|30
|11
|3
|16
|42
|42
|36
|Leicester
|27
|10
|6
|11
|42
|46
|36
|Southampton
|30
|8
|12
|10
|37
|46
|36
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|34
|Brighton
|30
|7
|13
|10
|26
|36
|34
|Brentford
|31
|9
|6
|16
|37
|48
|33
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|31
|Leeds
|31
|7
|9
|15
|35
|68
|30
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|25
|Watford
|30
|6
|4
|20
|29
|57
|22
|Burnley
|28
|3
|12
|13
|22
|40
|21
|Norwich
|30
|4
|6
|20
|18
|63
|18
Saturday, April 2
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Norwich 0
Burnley 0, Man City 2
Chelsea 1, Brentford 4
Leeds 1, Southampton 1
Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1
Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
West Ham vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 4
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Burnley vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|38
|24
|8
|6
|92
|32
|80
|Bournemouth
|37
|21
|9
|7
|62
|33
|72
|Huddersfield
|40
|18
|12
|10
|52
|43
|66
|Luton Town
|39
|18
|10
|11
|58
|44
|64
|Middlesbrough
|38
|18
|8
|12
|52
|40
|62
|Blackburn
|40
|17
|11
|12
|51
|41
|62
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|17
|10
|10
|57
|36
|61
|Sheffield United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|52
|41
|61
|QPR
|39
|17
|8
|14
|54
|50
|59
|Millwall
|39
|15
|13
|11
|41
|38
|58
|Coventry
|39
|15
|11
|13
|51
|48
|56
|West Brom
|38
|14
|12
|12
|42
|36
|54
|Stoke
|39
|14
|10
|15
|49
|44
|52
|Blackpool
|38
|14
|10
|14
|43
|45
|52
|Preston
|39
|12
|15
|12
|40
|45
|51
|Swansea
|38
|14
|9
|15
|45
|52
|51
|Cardiff
|39
|13
|7
|19
|45
|60
|46
|Bristol City
|40
|12
|8
|20
|51
|72
|44
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|12
|17
|42
|58
|42
|Hull
|40
|11
|8
|21
|33
|45
|41
|Reading
|39
|11
|7
|21
|45
|74
|34
|Barnsley
|39
|6
|11
|22
|29
|55
|29
|Derby
|40
|12
|13
|15
|39
|45
|28
|Peterborough
|39
|6
|8
|25
|32
|80
|26
Friday, April 1
Hull 0, Huddersfield 1
Saturday, April 2
Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2
Cardiff 0, Swansea 4
Coventry 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Preston 0
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4
QPR 0, Fulham 2
Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0
Sunday, April 3
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 5
Peterborough vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Stoke, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 10
Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 11
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|80
|Wigan
|38
|24
|8
|6
|67
|35
|80
|Milton Keynes Dons
|40
|23
|10
|7
|66
|38
|79
|Plymouth
|41
|23
|8
|10
|67
|40
|77
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|20
|12
|8
|66
|43
|72
|Sunderland
|40
|20
|10
|10
|67
|48
|70
|Oxford United
|40
|20
|9
|11
|74
|50
|69
|Wycombe
|40
|19
|12
|9
|64
|47
|69
|Ipswich
|41
|17
|13
|11
|59
|41
|64
|Portsmouth
|38
|16
|11
|11
|53
|39
|59
|Bolton
|40
|17
|8
|15
|61
|50
|59
|Cheltenham
|41
|12
|15
|14
|60
|71
|51
|Cambridge United
|40
|13
|12
|15
|48
|59
|51
|Accrington Stanley
|40
|14
|9
|17
|52
|69
|51
|Charlton
|40
|14
|7
|19
|47
|51
|49
|Shrewsbury
|41
|12
|12
|17
|41
|39
|48
|Burton Albion
|40
|13
|8
|19
|48
|63
|47
|Lincoln
|40
|12
|9
|19
|45
|53
|45
|Fleetwood Town
|39
|8
|13
|18
|53
|68
|37
|Gillingham
|41
|8
|13
|20
|31
|61
|37
|Morecambe
|40
|8
|11
|21
|50
|79
|35
|AFC Wimbledon
|40
|6
|15
|19
|41
|64
|33
|Doncaster
|41
|8
|6
|27
|28
|76
|30
|Crewe
|40
|6
|7
|27
|31
|74
|25
Saturday, March 26
AFC Wimbledon 0, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Gillingham 2
Doncaster 0, Charlton 1
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Cheltenham 1
Shrewsbury 1, Lincoln 0
Saturday, April 2
Wigan 1, Bolton 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4
Charlton 1, Lincoln 2
Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0
Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0
Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0
Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0
Tuesday, April 5
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|38
|21
|12
|5
|67
|32
|75
|Exeter
|39
|19
|14
|6
|57
|36
|71
|Port Vale
|39
|18
|12
|9
|59
|37
|66
|Northampton
|40
|19
|9
|12
|47
|34
|66
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|19
|9
|12
|55
|44
|66
|Mansfield Town
|38
|19
|9
|10
|53
|43
|66
|Tranmere
|40
|18
|10
|12
|46
|36
|64
|Newport County
|40
|17
|12
|11
|62
|50
|63
|Salford
|39
|17
|11
|11
|50
|35
|62
|Swindon
|39
|17
|11
|11
|62
|48
|62
|Sutton United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|58
|46
|61
|Hartlepool
|40
|14
|10
|16
|41
|54
|52
|Crawley Town
|39
|14
|9
|16
|49
|55
|51
|Leyton Orient
|40
|11
|16
|13
|53
|40
|49
|Bradford
|40
|11
|14
|15
|44
|49
|47
|Harrogate Town
|40
|12
|11
|17
|57
|63
|47
|Walsall
|40
|12
|11
|17
|42
|53
|47
|Carlisle
|40
|12
|11
|17
|36
|54
|47
|Colchester
|40
|11
|12
|17
|39
|53
|45
|Rochdale
|40
|9
|17
|14
|43
|51
|44
|Barrow
|39
|8
|13
|18
|34
|47
|37
|Oldham
|40
|9
|10
|21
|40
|61
|37
|Stevenage
|39
|7
|13
|19
|34
|61
|34
|Scunthorpe
|40
|4
|12
|24
|26
|72
|24
Saturday, March 26
Bradford 0, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Colchester 1, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 1, Rochdale 0
Exeter 2, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Mansfield Town 2
Port Vale 2, Sutton United 0
Salford 2, Walsall 1
Scunthorpe 0, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 0
Tuesday, March 29
Hartlepool 2, Mansfield Town 2
Oldham 2, Leyton Orient 0
Rochdale 2, Carlisle 0
Salford 2, Crawley Town 1
Saturday, April 2
Barrow 1, Port Vale 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1
Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0
Newport County 0, Exeter 1
Rochdale 0, Swindon 0
Stevenage 0, Oldham 1
Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2
Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2
Hartlepool 0, Salford 2
Tuesday, April 5
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
