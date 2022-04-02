English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City302343701873
Liverpool302262772072
Chelsea291784582359
Arsenal281738443154
Tottenham2916310473651
Man United291487484050
Wolverhampton3115412332749
West Ham3014610493948
Aston Villa3011316424236
Leicester2710611424636
Southampton3081210374636
Crystal Palace297139393834
Brighton3071310263634
Brentford319616374833
Newcastle2971012324931
Leeds317915356830
Everton277416294725
Watford306420295722
Burnley2831213224021
Norwich304620186318

Saturday, April 2

Liverpool 2, Watford 0

Brighton 0, Norwich 0

Burnley 0, Man City 2

Chelsea 1, Brentford 4

Leeds 1, Southampton 1

Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1

Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

West Ham vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 4

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Burnley vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham382486923280
Bournemouth372197623372
Huddersfield40181210524366
Luton Town39181011584464
Middlesbrough3818812524062
Blackburn40171112514162
Nottingham Forest37171010573661
Sheffield United39171012524161
QPR3917814545059
Millwall39151311413858
Coventry39151113514856
West Brom38141212423654
Stoke39141015494452
Blackpool38141014434552
Preston39121512404551
Swansea3814915455251
Cardiff3913719456046
Bristol City4012820517244
Birmingham39101217425842
Hull4011821334541
Reading3911721457434
Barnsley3961122295529
Derby40121315394528
Peterborough396825328026

Friday, April 1

Hull 0, Huddersfield 1

Saturday, April 2

Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4

Barnsley 1, Reading 1

Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2

Cardiff 0, Swansea 4

Coventry 2, Blackburn 2

Derby 1, Preston 0

Luton Town 2, Millwall 2

Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4

QPR 0, Fulham 2

Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0

Sunday, April 3

Birmingham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Peterborough vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Stoke, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 11

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham392487642580
Wigan382486673580
Milton Keynes Dons4023107663879
Plymouth4123810674077
Sheffield Wednesday4020128664372
Sunderland40201010674870
Oxford United4020911745069
Wycombe4019129644769
Ipswich41171311594164
Portsmouth38161111533959
Bolton4017815615059
Cheltenham41121514607151
Cambridge United40131215485951
Accrington Stanley4014917526951
Charlton4014719475149
Shrewsbury41121217413948
Burton Albion4013819486347
Lincoln4012919455345
Fleetwood Town3981318536837
Gillingham4181320316137
Morecambe4081121507935
AFC Wimbledon4061519416433
Doncaster418627287630
Crewe406727317425

Saturday, March 26

AFC Wimbledon 0, Cambridge United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Gillingham 2

Doncaster 0, Charlton 1

Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Cheltenham 1

Shrewsbury 1, Lincoln 0

Saturday, April 2

Wigan 1, Bolton 1

Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4

Charlton 1, Lincoln 2

Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3

Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0

Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0

Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0

Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, April 5

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green3821125673275
Exeter3919146573671
Port Vale3918129593766
Northampton4019912473466
Bristol Rovers4019912554466
Mansfield Town3819910534366
Tranmere40181012463664
Newport County40171211625063
Salford39171111503562
Swindon39171111624862
Sutton United39171012584661
Hartlepool40141016415452
Crawley Town3914916495551
Leyton Orient40111613534049
Bradford40111415444947
Harrogate Town40121117576347
Walsall40121117425347
Carlisle40121117365447
Colchester40111217395345
Rochdale4091714435144
Barrow3981318344737
Oldham4091021406137
Stevenage3971319346134
Scunthorpe4041224267224

Saturday, March 26

Bradford 0, Newport County 0

Carlisle 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Colchester 1, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 1, Rochdale 0

Exeter 2, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0

Oldham 1, Mansfield Town 2

Port Vale 2, Sutton United 0

Salford 2, Walsall 1

Scunthorpe 0, Harrogate Town 3

Northampton 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, March 29

Hartlepool 2, Mansfield Town 2

Oldham 2, Leyton Orient 0

Rochdale 2, Carlisle 0

Salford 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday, April 2

Barrow 1, Port Vale 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1

Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0

Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0

Newport County 0, Exeter 1

Rochdale 0, Swindon 0

Stevenage 0, Oldham 1

Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2

Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2

Hartlepool 0, Salford 2

Tuesday, April 5

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

